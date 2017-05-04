Dividend Income Update: April 2017

All you sucka's gather 'round, there's a new dividend income report coming to town. So get on up and check the scene of the latest April passive income stream. If you crave satisfaction, then dig this dividend action:

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,354.12

Date Description Symbol Amount 04/03/2017 DIVIDEND:KO KO $38.92 04/04/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $41.87 04/06/2017 DIVIDEND:JCI JCI $23.47 04/11/2017 DIVIDEND:ITW ITW $37.23 04/11/2017 DIVIDEND:DEO DEO $50.86 04/11/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $40.80 04/13/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $6.15 04/17/2017 DIVIDEND:CAH CAH $9.50 04/19/2017 DIVIDEND:VSM VSM $1.00 04/20/2017 DIVIDEND:ADNT ADNT $1.83 04/21/2017 DIVIDEND:CB CB $6.32 04/25/2017 DIVIDEND:GE GE $39.66 Total: $297.61

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $572.61

Date Description Symbol Amount 04/03/2017 DIVIDEND:KO KO $11.27 04/04/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $7.16 04/11/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $7.83 04/13/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $8.31 04/28/2017 DIVIDEND:BNS BNS $86.46 Total: $121.03

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $161.58

Date Description Symbol Amount 04/28/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.91 Total: $1.91

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $297.61, up from $277.55, an increase of 7.2% from April of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $121.03, down from $135.84, a decrease of -10.9% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $1.91, up from $0.00 from this time last year.

Grand total for the month of April: $420.55, an increase of 1.7% from April 2016.

Talk about a buzz kill. After coming off an incredible all time high in March, I manage to scrounge up a 1.7% year-over-year increase. No worries and no concern here. This small increase was due to The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) shifting its payout schedule. Since I hold shares of KHC in my taxable and ROTH account, it had a larger impact on my grand total. Of course, I always say an increase is an increase, and being up 1.7% year over year sure beats being down. I am on track to surpass my 2016 totals, which means I'm still headed in the right direction.

On another positive note, I'm happy to finally see my spin-offs Versum Materials, Inc. and Adient plc begin their dividend distributions. The amounts may not be large, but it's a start and a heck of a lot better seeing those investments contribute to my passive income stream instead of just sitting there idle.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your April dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.