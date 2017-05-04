Silver - Colossal Damage

The sharp 11 percent correction in silver prices in the last three weeks has sent the bulls running for cover. From $18.50 in mid-April, the precious metal has turned on its head and currently trades near $16.50. The colossal damage has dented the optimism of the bulls, and unfortunately, we may see some more downside.



Source: Kingworldnews.com

On April 16, 2017, I had submitted an article titled Silver Has Finally Done It in which I had said that the precious metal would aim for $21 as the momentum was likely to remain strong. This has easily proved to be my worst call yet and I do not have any excuse to make. I was caught off guard by the sharp reversal which has been merciless, to say the least. I will not shy away from saying that the rapidity of the decline must have surprised even the bears.

The bullish momentum has been punctured severely as important moving averages, major support levels have been taken out and we are testing new lows as I write this article. A majority of the gains for this year have been wiped out. The daily silver futures price chart below conveys my words more clearly.

Source: TradingView

The only relief in this mayhem is that the commodity has become deeply oversold on both 14-day Relative Strength Index and the 14-day Money Flow Index. The 14-day RSI reading stands at 22.51 while the 14-day MFI reading is at 8.69. Readings below 10 on MFI are generally indicative of dangerously oversold conditions and a technical pullback can happen anytime. So, shorts should not become too complacent and take their profits home.

The weekly silver futures price chart below has been marked to show that the next technical strong support for Argentum is in the range of $15.70-$16.00. We have seen this zone being repeatedly tested by the market for more than two years now and I do not believe that it will be pierced anytime soon. So, market participants who are short on silver should continue to book their profits and those who are stuck with their long positions can use the strong cushion zone to lower their purchase price. The combination of grossly oversold conditions and a strong support level nearby will bring in short covering and may also ignite some buying interest.

Source: TradingView

Similar is the case with the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SLV). The ETF has also witnessed the carnage and the technical readings are more depressed here than in the underlying. The 14-day RSI reading has been recorded at 22.00 while the 14-day MFI reading is at 7.37. The RSI reading is the lowest it has been since October 2014. Such vehemently oversold conditions have historically invited strong relief rallies. I expect $15.00 to be an immediate floor for SLV. Investors and traders should use this level to either book their profits or average down their purchase prices.

Source: TradingView

Conclusion

The pain has been immense for the silver and SLV bulls. Unfortunately, even with the devastatingly oversold conditions, it cannot be said with certainty that the precious metal with immediately rebound from here on. There could be more declines in the coming sessions as extremely crucial support levels are still some percentages away. The volatility in silver has spooked even the most optimistic investors and analysts, including me.

Technically, silver is now expected to find some ground in $15.70-$16.00 range while SLV could receive some strength near $15.00. If these levels are tested, we would have wiped off the entire gains we amassed since the beginning of the year. I do not think that we would break these levels in a jiffy but instead, a healthy buying interest and major short covering can be reasonably anticipated.

So, market participants who are on the short side of the trade are advised to book their profits as the support levels come closer, and those on the long side may choose to bring down their cost basis and exit on the next technical pullback.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update, and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.