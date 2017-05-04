Twilio: 3 Lessons From Its Tumble

Three Lessons From Twilio's Tumble

With shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) tumbling down 26.3% Wednesday after presenting a disappointing outlook after the close Tuesday, here are three lessons to take away.

1. Great VC Investments Don't Always Make Great Stocks

Twilio seems to be another example of this pattern we noted after its IPO last year (Twilio: The Latest Billion-Dollar Exit For Union Square Ventures):

The Latest Billion-Dollar Exit As CB Insights pointed out last week ("Union Square Ventures Is Really F'n Good"), USV was also an early investor in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Tumblr (which was sold to Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO)), LendingClub (NYSE:LC), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). USV has had a billion dollar exit every year since 2011. Last year, Union Square Ventures led one ranking as the top venture capital fund in the world, and the Twilio exit further cements its status. Venture Capital Versus Investing In Publicly Traded Stocks What's striking about the list above of USV's billion dollar exits is how the stocks of some of those companies, such as Twitter and Zynga, have struggled since their IPOs. The differences and similarities between venture capital and investing in publicly-traded stocks were one of the topics we discussed with Albert Wenger, who was just elevated to managing partner of Union Square Ventures, during our interview with him in April ("A Conversation With One Of The World's Leading Venture Capitalists").

The Twilio chart since its IPO isn't as terrible as the Zynga one above, but, so far, it's another example of aftermarket investors holding the bag afterwards.

2. Stop Orders Don't Protect You When A Stock Gaps Down

The 5-day chart of Twilio below offers a dramatic example of a gap down after it announced a weak outlook after the close Tuesday.

If you had a stop order or a limit sell order to sell your Twilio shares at, say, $28 (17% below Tuesday's closing price), you wouldn't have gotten out at $28 on Wednesday, because the stock never traded at that price on Wednesday. You would have been down 26.3%.

3. Hedging Still Limits Your Risk When Stocks Gap Down

Here's an example with an optimal collar hedge on TWLO as of Tuesday's close.

The May 2nd Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of May 2nd's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of TWLO against a greater than 17% drop by late October while not capping an investor's upside at less than 10% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $50, or 0.15% of position value when opening this collar (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls). This was the highest-cap hedge available with negative cost over that time frame on Tuesday.

The point of this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 17%, but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held since.

How The May 2nd Collar Responded To TWLO's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Wednesday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated TWLO's Slide

TWLO closed at $33.94 on Tuesday, May 2nd. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $33,940 in TWLO shares plus $2,640 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $2,690 to do that. So, his net position value on May 2nd was ($33,940 + $2,640) - $2,690 = $33,980.

TWLO closed at $25.01 on Wednesday, May 3rd, down 26.3% from its closing price on May 2nd. The investor's shares were worth $25,010 as of 5/3, his put options were worth $6,225, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $600, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($25,010 + $6,225) - $600 = $30,635. $30,635 represents a 9.8% drop from $33,980.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although TWLO had dropped by about 26.3% at the time of the calculations above, and the hedge was designed to limit an investor to a loss of no more than 17%, he would actually have been down 9.8% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.