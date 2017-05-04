Novo Nordisk: No Rush To Jump In After Q1 2017 Results

With the stock up 30% since late 2016, I don’t believe there is any rush to jump in the name after these results.

On 3rd May 2017, Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) reported better-than-expected Q1 2017 results, but mainly thanks to some positive phasing/stocking effect for Victoza and Novolog.

The stock closed up less more than 6% because the expectations were low for the quarter and the market appreciated the lack of negative news.

Q1 2017 results

Novo Nordisk reported Q1 2017 sales of DKK 28.45B, 2% ahead of consensus expectation. It’s worth noting that the majority of the beat was driven by two positive one-offs:

Victoza benefited from a positive stocking effect related to US inventory, which accounted for DKK 400M of sales.

Novolog benefited from a wholesaler inventory credit, boosting sales by DKK275M.

Adjusted for these one-offs, reported sales would have been in line with consensus expectation.

Reported EPS of DKK4.06 were 12% higher than consensus. Adjusting for the favorable non-operating items which helped the top-line, I estimate that the underlying NVO’s EPS were 5/6% higher than consensus, driven by an excellent Opex control by the management.

Thus, FY 17 guidance has been marginally upgraded, because the management expects to reinvest some of the savings generated this quarter.

NVO guided for revenue growth of 0% to 3% at constant currency rates (from -1% to 3%). Taking into account a likely 1% forex tailwind and the mid-point of the range for the sales growth, I estimate sales of about DKK 116.5B in 2017, in line with Bloomberg consensus.

In terms of Core Operating Profit, NVO guided for EBIT growth of -1% to 3% at constant currency rate (from -2% to 3%). Accounting for at least a 1% forex tailwind 1.5% EBIT growth, I estimate Operating Profit of about DKK50B in 2017, in line with Bloomberg consensus.

Thus, despite a strong Q1/2017 and the guidance upgrade, I think it’s unlikely that consensus will be revised upward.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1 2017 results have been mixed. Despite the performance of the key growth drivers of Novo Nordisk has been really solid, especially related to the GLP-1 franchise, the management’s tone during the conference call wasn’t very bullish related to the outlook for the next quarters.

Victoza sales were DKK 5750M, 11% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in US and by a favorable inventory movement. The key comment related to the GLP-1 market from the conference call is that Novo Nordisk still doesn’t expect a dramatic pricing deterioration in this space.

“We still see that the GLP-1 market comprises differentiated products with a different clinical profile. And as such, we don't think that it will massively go single source as of now. And, we believe, there is an opportunity for us to bring Semaglutide to the market and create a profile for that. And also, bear in mind that we bring CV benefit like no other product. So, we have a LEADER going on, on label for Victoza. And we also have SUSTAIN 6 for sema. So, I think we have a profile of products that would still mean that category will stay open.”

[Source: Novo Nordisk’s Q1 2017 Conference Call.]

I still strongly disagree with this thesis and as I said in my previous article:

“Payors have adopted single award or exclusive formulary in every other diabetes class, especially in insulin; and I think the PBM will adopt a same approach also in the GLP-1 market in the future, especially if this class keeps growing. Thus, I would not be surprised to see in 2018/2019 more pressure on pricing by the PBM given the presence of many drugs with similar efficacy in the GLP-1 market.”

So far, I was wrong and there isn’t any sign of pricing pressure in the GLP-1 space in Q1/2017, but I think we should wait for the payor negotiations in late 2017 related to 2018 formulary coverage to understand if there will be any deterioration in the pricing outlook for this category.

Novo Nordisk’s profitability was very strong in Q1/2017. EBIT margin was 47.4%, 400 bps above consensus. Unfortunately the management tampered the enthusiasm, saying that this margin will not be sustainable and that they still looks for flat margin YoY in 2017.

“The development in margins is expected to reflect that increased investment going into Q2 and onwards. So, to get to the midpoint of about 25.5% on the S&D for example, you should be expecting an investment level in the next three quarters in S&D to the tune of 26% or so compared to the relative modest 24% realized in the first quarter and likewise for the other ratios. And then of course it will be a little bit depending on how, for example, the stockpiling of the inventories will reverse in Q2 and Q3. There is of course a leverage effect from additional sales that will then reverse. But overall, we should be coming back to the 45% level due to a higher spending primarily on the S&D and R&D line whereas the anticipation is for the cost of goods sold, that it will be fairly stable at roughly the same level compared to last year but, of course, also dependent on the actual product mix.”

[Source: Novo Nordisk’s Q1 2017 Conference Call.]

In my previous article on NVO, related to NovoSeven, I said:

"NovoSeven will face competition by ACE910 in 2017, which has recently reported positive headlines from a Phase III trial in Haemophilia A for patients with inhibitors (HAVEN 1)."

Q1/2017 results of NovoSeven were really disappointing. This drug reported sales of DKK 2.3B, 7% below consensus, despite ACE910 hasn’t been approved yet in USA.

Lastly, Tresiba sales were DKK 1.491M, 5% below consensus. The management still believes that the prescription trends will accelerate in Q3/2017, when the label of the drug will be updated to reflect the hypoglycemia benefit showed in the SWITCH trial. I’m a bit more cautious related to the outlook for the Diabetes market, especially after that Sanofi has recently pointed towards a progressive deterioration of the growth dynamics in U.S. over the coming quarters.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been mixed, with some positive messages related to Victoza, but some weakness showed for Tresiba and NovoSeven. With the stock still trading at discount to its historical valuation vs. peers, but up 30% from since late 2016, I don’t believe there is any rush to jump in the name after these results.

