Altisource Portfolio Solutions: The Disaster Scenario Unfolding As Forewarned, Long Holders In Denial

We have previously written about how the fundamentals have never been worse for ASPS ( link here). In that report, we highlighted that ASPS faced existential risk stemming from NRZ's negotiating leverage over OCN, especially in light of the recent harsh regulatory actions and litigation taken by 25 states and the CFPB. We noted that in order to solve its own problems, OCN could effectively "throw ASPS under the bus" by negotiating new terms with NRZ in which NRZ would take away the economic lifeblood of ASPS. This in fact transpired on Monday when on its Q1 2017 earnings call, NRZ announced a major deal under negotiation with OCN.

As described on the earnings call, NRZ expects to acquire outright ownership of $117 billion of UPB of MSRs that OCN owns and on which NRZ currently owns the "excess servicing spread". NRZ will pay $425 million for these MSRs and enter into a sub-servicing agreement with OCN which will continue to service the loans under a five year contract. (Note, OCN provided in its Q4 earnings supplement (page 35, 36) an estimate of the off balance sheet "economic" value of NRZ subservicing which amounts to $902 million. NRZ seemingly had OCN over a barrel given the substantial value that NRZ appears to have picked up in this negotiation by paying less than 50c on the dollar for this "economic" value.)

Most importantly for ASPS, however, came the following comments from NRZ's CEO on its Q1 2017 earnings call:

"NRZ will also fully control all of the downstream services associated with this portfolio."

We believe that downstream services include activities such as REO auction sales and other default-related services. In the case of ASPS, we believe such services, including REO auction sales through its Hubzu.com website, represent its highest margin business line and the bulk of the company's cash flow.

One analyst asked a follow up question:

"Question - Bose George: And then in - you noted that you'll have control over the downstream revenue. Is that a source of sort of incremental return for you guys as well? Answer - Michael Nierenberg: It could be. Again, it's - the deal has been coming together over the course of the past 24 hours or so, but it could be."

As we pointed out in our prior report, we believed that NRZ is in a position to capture some of the outsized economics related to ASPS's high margin REO auction and other default related services it provides to OCN. It appears that NRZ will be capitalizing on that opportunity, in addition to the outright purchase of the MSRs.

Later on the call, another analyst asked for further clarity (emphasis added):

"Question - Fred Small: Okay. Great. Cool. That's helpful. Very good clarification. Then last one, I don't know if it came up explicitly, I was on and off, but in terms of the downstream services, I know that there was a carve-out in the PHH sub-servicing agreements specifically for REO.That's included in the downstream services with Ocwen, meaning Ocwen directs their, I think, REO sales to ASPS and Hubzu. You'll have control over whether or not those go to ASPS and Hubzu going forward if the agreement works out as you described? Answer - Michael Nierenberg: That is correct. Question - Fred Small: Okay. And would you look to diversify away from ASPS and Hubzu? Answer - Michael Nierenberg: I think we are going - I pointed out earlier in the call, we're going to view this - the deal was - the deal has been worked on for a while and well into the night on both sides. This is truly, for us, an economic transaction, as well as something that shores up the system. So, if it's something that works, where quite frankly the economics work for us and it works for other parties, and we'll consider anything. But we need to make sure, number one, that everything's compliant with the appropriate regulatory authorities and then from an economic standpoint, we're going to do what we believe works for our shareholders."

NRZ's CEO emphasized, for the second time on this call, how long they have worked on the deal with OCN. We infer that means that the downstream services moving away from ASPS have been well thought through with OCN. His next comment about economics working for other parties, that they'll consider anything, doesn't clarify whether or not that means ASPS/Hubzu or NRZ's sister company Nationstar Mortgage ("NSM"), owner of Hubzu competitor xome.com. (Recall that NSM is controlled by Fortress Investment Group which also manages NRZ. NRZ and NSM operate with a close relationship and can work together to maximize economics.) More significant, though, is the comment he makes about the number one priority - compliance with regulatory authorities. We believe this remark points to potential regulatory issues with ASPS as it relates to the services it provides to OCN. As we noted in our prior report and worth repeating here:

Language from the 2016 OCN 10K relating to an SEC investigation [not the CFPB] also raises potential questions for the economics of the ASPS deal with OCN to sell REO through auction site hubzu.com (page 17, OCN 10K, emphasis added): "In February 2016, we [OCN] received a letter from the Staff informing us that it was conducting an investigation relating to fees and expenses incurred in connection with liquidated loans and REO properties held in non-agency RMBS trusts. The letter requested that we voluntarily produce documents and information. We have been cooperating with the Staff on these matters."

On its Q1 2017 earnings call on May 3, 2017, OCN management wouldn't clarify its use of ASPS for "downstream" services as part of the NRZ deal. When asked specifically about ASPS, the CEO, after touting the benefits and likelihood of the NRZ deal, said that "at this point there is no agreement" with NRZ and they would "comply with contractual agreements." He further went on to say there was "no reason to believe the relationship will materially change." Note however, earlier in the call, he indicated that it would enter into a "more traditional sub-servicing agreement." We believe that in a "traditional sub-servicing agreement" that the sub-servicer doesn't control the use of vendors in "downstream" services. Finally, we believe that NRZ has the bargaining leverage in this yet-to-be-concluded transaction and that NRZ's CEO's comments that NRZ will control the "downstream services" provide enough clarity that ASPS's service revenue will be diverted.

We believe that the most likely outcome will be for NRZ to make a deal with NSM regarding the "downstream services" without giving ASPS the opportunity to bid on such services. If ASPS were permitted to bid, given it would be a competitive bid situation with NSM/xome.com, this would likely result in the setting of lower market prices for the default-related services. Rather than reset the economics for these services lower, it would be smarter for NRZ to simply engage NSM/xome at the same rates OCN pays ASPS/Hubzu. Obviously securitization trustees/investors have accepted these existing rates. As a result, NRZ and NSM can maintain the strong profit margins of the REO auction and other default-related services.

ASPS's high margin revenue stream from OCN will also likely come to an end in the near term. From the Q1 2017 NRZ earnings call:

"Question - Bose George: Okay. Great. And then in terms of closing, when do you expect this [the OCN deal] to close? Answer - Michael Nierenberg: You know, again, we're working through the night. So, I would - we'll get our legal teams together and begin drafting, but hopefully over the course of the next number of weeks, keep in mind, we are working - we will begin working together to move the MSRs into our name and that's happening now or will happen this week. So, it's going to curve. We're hopeful that we get this thing wrapped up in Q - what are we in, Q2 now? In Q2 to early Q3."

OCN has an incentive to transfer the MSRs as quickly as possible as that dictates how quickly they receive the cash consideration for the MSRs from NRZ. With all parties interested in a quick transfer, we expect that securitization trustees will cooperate. One shouldn't confuse this type of ownership transfer with the multi-year transfer of MSRs when switching to a new servicer with a new technology platform. Furthermore, we expect that NRZ can direct REO auction sales and other default-related "downstream" services immediately after the ownership transfers occur. Default-related service providers can easily plug into whatever technology platform a servicer uses. ASPS's CEO on the Q1 2017 earnings call essentially admits that fact when discussing ASPS's own ability, as well as its competitors', to provide default-related services:

"So…we don't anticipate any issues whatsoever should Ocwen move off of REALServicing after a multi-year process, we don't anticipate any issues interfacing with whatever servicing system they move to so that we can continue to receive the referrals." "We just need to get the referrals from whatever system they [OCN] move to as opposed to the system they're on. And that's very customary in the industry in how all of the other firms, our competitors operate today and how we operate with our other customers today."

OCN and ASPS bulls may point to one silver lining from the NRZ deal, the idea that OCN can return to growth by acquiring more MSRs due to the cash payment from NRZ. However, we do not believe that OCN will be able to grow its MSRs. OCN has given away all the upside economics in the NRZ deal, representing the bulk of its off-balance sheet "economic value" (as highlighted in OCN's Q4 earnings presentation.) OCN has admitted it won't be profitable in 2017 and now one must question profitability beyond 2018 given the uncertain profitability as a sub-servicer earning half the revenues it used to (on Q1 2017 earnings call, OCN CEO indicated 13bps sub-servicing fee vs 25bps currently).

OCN still has unresolved regulatory issues with 25 states and the CFPB which have restricted OCN's ability to acquire MSRs. OCN and ASPS bulls decry the actions of the CFPB which they hope to see dismantled by the Trump administration, potentially offering relief to OCN. However, bulls have yet to address the fact that Pam Bondi, the Attorney General of Florida (home to OCN's headquarters!), and a Trump ally, has sued OCN. It is worth noting that approximately 70% of the 25 states taking action against OCN have Republican governors. This isn't a liberal conspiracy. Also as noted in our prior report, bulls irresponsibly overestimate the MSR acquisition opportunity for OCN - the available UPB is half what bulls claimed; no certainty exists that owners of these MSRs will sell; it's a highly competitive market with other better funded competitors (like NRZ/NSM); and sellers will likely question selling to OCN, a tainted servicer given all its regulatory issues. Finally, On the Q1 2017 earnings call, OCN's CEO admits "… we've been out of the market for three years. We expect to be out of the market for additional period of time and it's really not feasible to project what might occur when that time comes."

We have attempted to estimate the impact of ASPS losing OCN related revenue associated with the NRZ serviced portfolio. While disclosure is poor, we have done our best to make reasonable assumptions based on the company's filings. Our results suggest ASPS free cash flow could decline from the $70M guidance for 2017 to only $5M in 2018, which after required debt amortization will result in negative cash flow.

Source: ASPS Company Filings, SMLLC Estimates

We walk through our step by step analysis below:

OCN discloses in its 1Q17 earnings presentation (page 37) the 90+ days past due % (essentially the defaulted loans serviced) of the NRZ-financed and OCN-retained private label securitizations ("PLS"). We believe that the relative ratio of NRZ-defaulted loans to OCN-defaulted loans represents a good estimate for the relative revenue associated with the NRZ portfolio that flows through to ASPS. Recall that ASPS's primary revenue source derives from default-related services revenues from OCN.

Source: OCN Investor Presentation, Slide 37

We further believe that Hubzu revenues represent the highest margin business for ASPS and in fact provides all of the company's recurring pre-tax income.

Source: ASPS Investor Presentation Slide 11, SMLLC Estimates

We assume that NRZ-financed UPB gets diverted away from ASPS beginning in 2018, even though it is likely this happens sooner. We expect OCN-owned UPB related Hubzu sales to decline 15% in 2018, which we again believe to be conservative, as REO liquidations could slow amidst regulatory pressure on OCN. When combining the decline in NRZ-financed UPB, and OCN-owned UPB, we expect Hubzu sales to decline 78% in 2018, which results in a ~$17 million decline in pre-tax income. While not factored into this analysis, as we focus only on the Mortgage Market here, with Altisource Residential (NYSE:RESI) essentially wrapping up its REO liquidations in 2017, we believe it's likely Hubzu revenues decline further than the 78% we show below:

Source: ASPS Company Filings, SMLLC Estimates

Beyond Hubzu, ASPS' Mortgage Market segment contains $156 million of other revenue. This $156 million includes a variety of lower margin services including title, appraisal, property preservation etc., a portion of which we expect NRZ to divert from ASPS, as well as origination services. For purposes of our analysis, we assume 50% of the $156 million comes out of ASPS revenue in 2018 (compared to inferred 82% of Hubzu revenue from NRZ-financed UPB), which at an 18% implied adjusted pre-tax margin results in a reduction of $13.9 million quarterly pre-tax income.

Source: ASPS Company Filings, SMLLC Estimates

When we pro-forma ASPS 1Q17 adjusted pre-tax income of $18 million for lost Hubzu cash flow of $17.2 million, lost Non-Hubzu mortgage services cash flow of $13.9 million, partially offset by some Non-Hubzu growth of $1.4 million, we calculate an $11.7 million 1Q17 pro-forma adjusted pre-tax loss. After adjusting for depreciation, stock based compensation, capex and debt amortization, we calculate negative cash flow of $4.5 million.

Source: ASPS Company Filings, SMLLC Estimates

Using the midpoint of the company's adjusted net income guidance, as well as $70M in FCF the company guided to on its 1Q17 earnings call, we calculate just $5M of free cash flow in 2018. This is driven by a:

$70M decrease in Hubzu related pre-tax income. $30M decrease in non-Hubzu mortgage services pre-tax income. The biggest two offsets are $15M of tax savings as we assume ASPS pays no taxes in 2018 and a $25M Y/Y benefit from lapping the litigation settlement net of tax.

Note that our estimates do not consider any impact from the significant operating margin de-leveraging one would expect given the large proportion of lost Hubzu revenue and fixed cost nature of an auction website business model.

Source: ASPS Company Filings, Senvest Estimates

We note that ASPS has a relatively high level of fixed corporate, other, debt service and other cash flow expenditures. To get a true corporate overhead, we take the disclosed 1Q17 "Other" segment SG&A and back out the asset recovery management and customer relationship management segments that are included therein. While those numbers aren't disclosed in 1Q17, they were disclosed throughout 2016. We arrive at annualized cash outlays of approximately $80 million, comprised of Cash SG&A, Cash Interest, Debt Amortization & Capex.

Source: ASPS 1Q17 10-Q,

The "melting ice cube" at ASPS associated with the declining high margin revenue streams from OCN, not to mention RESI (see our prior report), has accelerated and we believe will be vapor by Q4 2017. ASPS has attempted to offset the melting of the ice cube by growing revenues from new customers and acquisitions. We do not believe those efforts have shown any demonstrated profitability and in fact have been a drain on operating profits ($50 million in operating expense "investments" in 2017 alone; page 8 Q1 2017 earnings presentation). As we outlined in our prior report, given the poor track record of management, we do not expect these efforts to succeed enough to offset the dramatic decline in OCN-related revenues. Note that on its Q1 2017 earnings call, ASPS management already lowered its expectations for 2017 non-OCN results to the low-mid point of annual guidance, just two months after this guidance was given.

ASPS has about $80 million of annual fixed cash corporate and other costs, debt service and capital spending (calculated above). ASPS also has approximately $285 million of net debt and its $478 million senior term loan matures in just three and one-half years at the end of 2020. We haven't factored in any potential fines or costs to resolve regulatory issues or potential tax liabilities it could face in Luxembourg (see our prior report). These potential liabilities, if they materialize, would only increase ASPS net debt. After losing its high margin NRZ-OCN-related Hubzu and other Mortgage Services revenue, and given the relatively high fixed cash costs, we believe that ASPS will be challenged to generate much free cash flow and could face a maturity default when their debt matures at the end of 2020.

As a result of the significant change in ASPS's business and prospects, we believe the company will likely need to provide more disclosure on its non-OCN business lines. We also expect the company will likely sell assets and attempt to cut costs. The non-core asset recovery and customer relationship management business in the "Other" segment would be a logical candidate, but we question how much value ASPS could extract since this unit loses money. Moreover, meaningful cost cutting may be difficult. ASPS faces the dilemma of multiple costly growth initiatives to plug the OCN-related hole. Cutting costs in these initiatives could undermine ASPS's efforts to find new sources of income to offset the loss of OCN-related revenue. Moreover, if OCN switches servicing technology platforms as we expect, as noted by the ASPS CEO on the Q1 2017 earnings call, ASPS will "…have some shutdown costs associated with the transition."

We encourage ASPS management to provide more transparency into its financials. We suggest they break out RESI-related revenue (as they used to) and associated adjusted pre-tax income. We also suggest they break out non-OCN, non-RESI related revenue and adjusted pre-tax income, including revenues and related pre-tax income associated with acquisitions, in order to allow investors to evaluate the company's acquisition track record as well as provide insight into organic revenue and adjusted pre-tax income trends. We suspect that this disclosure will only further reveal the dire situation facing the company. We repeat our recommendation that long investors should sell ASPS shares at what we believe to be currently overvalued levels.

DISCLAIMER

Disclosure: Senvest Management LLC ("Senvest") is short ASPS & OCN.

Business Relationship Disclosure: Use of Senvest reports is limited by the Legal Disclaimer on its website at www.senvest.com.

Additional Disclosure: You agree that the use of this report is at your own risk. In no event should Senvest be liable for any direct or indirect trading losses caused by any information herein. This report is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Although Senvest believes the statements herein are substantially accurate in all material respects and do not omit to state material facts necessary to make those statements not misleading, Senvest makes no representations, and specifically disclaims all warranties, express, implied or statutory, regarding the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of any material contained in this report. The information and opinions contained herein are based on information that Senvest believes to be reliable and the vast majority of which comes from publicly available sources. Senvest recognizes that there may be non-public information to which it does not have access that could lead others to disagree with Senvest's analyses and conclusions. The report may contain information derived from regulatory filings or third party research, articles and other media. Senvest has not sought or obtained consent from any third party to use any statements or information indicated herein as having been obtained or derived from statements made or published by third parties. Any such statements or information should not be viewed as indicating the support of such third party for the views expressed herein. Senvest does not endorse third party estimates or the research used in the report. No warranty is made that data or information, whether derived or obtained from filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any other regulatory agency or from any third party, is accurate. Neither Senvest nor any of its affiliates shall be responsible or have any liability for any misinformation contained in any third party report or regulatory filing. Senvest does not guarantee in any way that it is providing all of the information that may be available. You should assume that as of the publication date of Senvest's reports and research, Senvest (possibly along with or through its members, partners, affiliates, employees and/or consultants) along with its clients and/or investors and/or their clients and/or investors has a short position in all stocks (and/or options, swaps and other derivatives related to the stock) and bonds covered herein, and therefore stands to realize significant gains in the event that the price of either declines. Senvest intends to continue transacting in the securities of the issuer(s) covered in this report for an indefinite period after the initial publication, and it may be long, short or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of its initial recommendation. Senvest will not report when a position is initiated or covered. Any report contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Senvest does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analyses and opinions contained therein. Senvest recommends that you do your own due diligence before buying or selling any security and you should seek the advice of a security professional regarding your stock transactions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OCN, ASPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.