What A Great Quarter For Enterprise

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is mostly flat YTD and while the large 6% distribution helps to compensate, investors are wondering when capital gains will start to see an uptick. The company also recently reported earnings and beat estimates on the bottom line, but missed on the top line. The stock has already received a slew of buy ratings following this report, which is quite positive in a fundamental environment that has been incredibly challenging. Investors should also take note of improved coverage on the distribution and that the stock has significant potential to outperform later in the year.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Earnings Progress

There a few key points to consider when looking at the Q1 2017 earnings data. They are as follows:

Volumes attributable to natural gas and NGL fractionation were lower, but not to the extent that shareholders should be concerned

NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical volumes actually increased YOY

Distributable cash flow came in at $1.1 billion for the quarter, with coverage at 1.3x

The hefty amount of growth projects being placed into service from now through 2020 cannot be missed

When viewing the recent Q1 2017 earnings report from a YOY perspective, the company is doing better. Operating and net income both ticked up, and even EPS edged up 10%. In terms of volumes, we saw NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical volumes increased from 5.2 MBPD last year to 5.4 MBPD this past quarter. That's not a massive improvement, but an improvement nonetheless and comes at a great time as we're starting to see some clear performance differences across the street, with certain midstreams still posting declines in volumes. That makes Enterprise a standout.

However, natural gas volumes did fall YOY. They fell from 11.9 TBtu/d to 11.4 TBtu/d. Again, not a massive YOY difference, but still a decline, nonetheless. This definitely exhibits the weakness still lingering in the fundamental environment and how significantly higher commodity prices are needed before companies like Enterprise will see a material uptick in volumes, with natural gas being no exception.

Source: Investor Relations

There are some concerns with operating cash flow, however. While not the metric that individuals tend to focus on, as investors with this name cling to distributable cash flow and DCF-associated metrics, it's important to understand why this decline occurred. It's attributable to the lower volumes being experienced YOY, as listed above. However, distributable cash flow was strong this quarter and allowed for coverage of 1.3x of the current distribution.

The best part about this earnings report was the highlight of the strength of catalysts. CEO Jim Teague commented,

Due to prolific drilling activity and production growth in the Permian basin and interest from customers, we elected to accelerate the construction of the Midland-to-Sealy crude oil pipeline and our ninth NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu. We also sanctioned our Shin Oak NGL pipeline to transport growing volumes of NGLs from the Permian Basin to our Mont Belvieu complex. We now have a total of $8.4 billion of growth projects under construction scheduled to be completed this year through 2020

That last sentence says it all: $8.4 billion in growth projects going into service by 2020. That makes the long-term thesis incredibly strong and a tough company to bet against. In line with a fundamental recovery in crude oil and natural gas prices, as well as increased global demand for LNG and petrochemicals, investors should add this name immediately to their portfolio.

Distribution Remains Strong

My core focus with this name will perpetually be the distribution. The company continues its streak of half cent quarterly increases to the distribution, maintaining a five-year growth rate of 5.75%. The current yield is 6.10%, which is one of the higher yields in the large-cap midstream space, only topped by that of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), whose current yield is 9.07%. The distribution is a core reason to continue holding onto this name and reinvestment of distribution will favor investors. In the last twelve months, the total return for the stock is 13.18%.

Here's a crazy statistic to consider - this is the 51st consecutive quarterly increase. That more than qualifies this name to be a distribution aristocrat and makes it one of the few stocks you can have in your portfolio and still sleep well at night.

Source: Bloomberg

Yet, YTD performance lags, with the stock only up 0.52%. That's really not much to get excited about. The current chart for EPD is rather interesting and could present a long-term buying opportunity right now. After starting the year on an uptrend, nearly topping $29, the stock has retreated with a bounce to its current level in the low-$27 range. As briefly mentioned, nearly every bank on the street, with the exception of Morgan Stanley, has rated this name a buy following earnings. In fact, 93.5% of outstanding ratings are buys. The implied twelve-month return potential is 21.8%, which would be substantial when coupled with a 6% distribution.

Source: Bloomberg

Just to reiterate the long-term thesis, here, once crude oil and natural gas see real pricing strength, as there is a lot of volatility at the moment with these commodities, this stock will take off. There are several catalysts on deck this year that can help the stock to push through $30, but if the stock were to trend up towards $40 after two or three years, investors are looking at a sizable return. Annual gains could range between 15-25% per year, before distributions. Especially with distribution coverage at 1.3x, this company is in great shape going forward.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

With a strong level of distributable cash flow reported for the quarter and a coverage well above 1x, this name remains a compelling buy and the street agrees. The 6% distribution continues to grow, with this company no stranger to quarterly distribution increases. While capital gains are relatively flat this year, the number of growth projects due to come online this year and the new few are considerable and will help the company to take full advantage of the commodity recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.