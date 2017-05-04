Why Merck & Co. Is A Buy

Using different scenarios, I come up with a 5%-15% upside for the stock.

Keytruda has as much as $8 billion in potential revenue which will help sustain the dividends.

Introduction

I believe that the dividend streams of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) are undervalued and that this could translate to a 15% upside under the right circumstances. At the very least, I believe that there is a 5% upside.

To demonstrate this, I present historical data, use growth outlooks by management, and extrapolate data to calculate the value of the future dividend stream. Finally, I use a DDM model to conclude that this stock is at least slightly undervalued.

Historical data

The average growth and average payout ratio are calculated by using historical data of the last five years.

The chart above shows the dividend growth and payout ratio of the last five years. Although the dividend growth is fairly on the lower end, the payout ratio on the other hand seems to be pretty high. The average dividend growth ratio between 2012 and 2016 was 3.5% and the average payout ratio was 63.2%. An average dividend growth of 3.5% looks sustainable, but first we will extrapolate the rates for the next nine years, which is visible in the table.

Dividend flow

The table above shows the dividend and the FCF for the next 9 years, when keeping the 3.5% dividend growth rate and the 63.2% payout ratio. This seems doable since the dividend in 2012 is only about $3 billion higher than in 2016. For instance, the FCF was $11 billion in 2015 which suggests that this is an achievable number. We still have to zoom in on the growth outlook to analyze whether this could be realistic. First, we'll take a look at the historical revenues.

This table was found in the 2016 10k-report on page 33.

The most important growth comes from Keytruda. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that management is also very optimistic about Keytruda as can be read in the transcript:

"And if you look at what we've done with our proved indication, the vast majority of patients within our indication are already being prescribed KEYTRUDA for first-line lung, and KEYTRUDA's now the most prescribed drug for first-line lung in the marketplace." - President Global Human Health Adam H. Schechter "First of all, we're pleased with the progress of KEYTRUDA and the $584 million in sales. If you look at the U.S. which is the first market where we're really launching lung because we're still working on reimbursement outside the U.S., and we saw a 170% increase versus the same quarter prior-year. And if you look at quarter-over-quarter growth and you adjust it for the $40 million that we told you about last quarter, you had over 30% quarter-over-quarter growth in the United States." - President Global Human Health Adam H. Schechter

Basically, the only strong growing segment for MRK is Keytruda. Unfortunately no growth outlook is given for the segment, nor any of the other segments. The market size for Keytruda is about $8 billion, which can be reached by 2025, according to this article.

This table was found in the 2016 10k-report on page 69.

In the transcript we can find one indication about the revenue for 2017: "For the full year, we now expect revenues of $39.1 billion to $40.3 billion." - CFO Robert M. Davis

By using the data I came up with the following forecast:

I applied a $40 billion revenue number for 2017, but since the revenue was revised in Q1 because of higher Keytruda sales, the $40 billion number can be seen as conservative. It is also why I believe that the revenue will be on the high end of the range. By assuming that the other product sales will stay about the same for the next nine years, which is likely if we look at the product sales of the last 3 years, the revenue has room to increase to $46 billion. This is mainly caused by the increase in Keytruda sales.

After plugging the revenue into the table above, we can conclude that dividend stream is sustainable until 2021, when using the dividend growth ratio of 3.5% and a payout ratio of 63.2%.

Theorizing about future payout ratios

This is the final part of the analysis. In this part I will show that the dividend stream is overvalued at the current ratios. I will do this by using a DDM-model. Furthermore I will theorize about a few different payout ratios.

A) Payout ratio stays at 63.2%

B) Payout ratio will be changed to 68.98%

Now, by using a DDM-model we can figure out whether the dividend streams are overvalued. Therefore we need the following inputs:

1) The WACC which I've set at 5%.

2) The final year 9 uses a 2% growth rate, as to keep up with historical inflation.

A)

By using a payout ratio of 63.2% there will be five years of dividend growth. This still produces an upside of roughly 5%. Of course, 5% upside is not exactly considered a lot, but we have to keep in mind that most of this stocks value is in its dividends since more than 60% of the company's cash flows are directed towards dividend payments.

B)

A payout ratio of 69% allows the company to grow the dividend at 3.5% for the next nine years. This results in a 15% upside from current levels. The best part about this is that this is actually very doable since 69% is not really materially higher than 63%. In other words, I don't think that a 69% payout ratio would jeopardize parts of the business.

Conclusion

If MRK decides to hold onto the current average dividend growth ratio of 3.50% and payout ratio of 63.2%, the company will only be able to sustain its dividend growth rate for 5 more years. With the help of a DDM model we were able to conclude that this scenario still yields 5% upside. A 6% higher payout ratio of 69% would result in an upside potential of 15%. Thus, if you are a dividend investor and looking for safe and steady dividend growth, this might just be the company for you.

