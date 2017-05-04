Ford: You Are Betting Against Uncle Sam

I do not have a crystal ball, so I do not know where the shares of Ford (NYSE: F) will trade at the end of next quarter, but I know that fundamentals still matter a lot in a stock market where yield-starved investors are wary of equity risk.

(Source: Marketwatch)

Behave

I have read plenty of stories covering the likely demise of Ford in recent times, and I am deeply disappointed because I think Ford's equity is almost certainly destined to rise in value over the next few weeks. Who knows?

Some observers seem to suggest that we should all behave just like any other opportunistic trader, without paying much attention to the rule of thumbs as far as successful investing strategies are concerned.

Firstly, bond prices never lie; then, cash is king.

Money

Ford is not losing money -- do I need to say that? -- and the liability side of its balance sheet is in good order.

Certainly, it's not going to grow domestic sales as it did in the past; in fact, its top line will fall significantly this year after record sales stateside in 2016. But so what? (Source: 4-traders.com)

It's projected to generate $0.04 of net income for each US dollar in revenue, and there are many actions it could embrace if sales fall off a cliff. It has turned around loss-making operations in Europe, and although it doesn't strike me as being a very defensive investment given the inherent volatility of its stock, it has two ways to cope with a severe downturn.

It could either deploy cash on hand or carefully manage working capital.

(Source: History Channel)

Value

As I recently pointed out, one way to gauge risk with Ford hinges on its price-to-book ratio. On this basis, a back-of-the envelope calculation yields possible upside of about 25% from a 52-week low of $10.90 earlier this week.

But is there any other reliable multiple that could help us assess short-term risk to shareholder value?

Cash Vs. Market Cap

As of 20 April, Ford had 3.9 billion of common stock outstanding, which gives it a market cap of $42.9bn based on a stock price of $11.

Ford may continue to struggle to grow sales and profits, but as it proved in the first quarter this year, its free cash flow profile -- how much cash it churns out from operations, minus capex -- is sound.

And then look at its gross cash position, which is highlighted in the table below.

Cash and cash-like stuff totaled almost $39bn at the end of December, roughly in line with its current market cap. (Source: Ford's 10-Q)

I can hear the bears -- marketable securities? What's sitting on its balance sheet?

It's Good Stuff

If you bet against Ford you are prepared to bet against Uncle Sam, and it is usually not a very good idea to do so in the first half of the presidential mandate.

At the end of last year, its gross cash position was split into government bills, sovereign debt and other similar, short-term securities. (Source: Ford's 10-Q)

Equity exposure, meanwhile, was tiny.

Only three months later, total cash and cash equivalents had risen by almost $2bn, although marketable securities were $800m lower.

So, in a very tough market -- where light vehicle sales are falling and will continue to fall, on a comparable basis, for at least three full additional quarters -- Ford's cash balances were better off to the tune of $1.2bn at the end of March, which was not exactly a disappointing performance. Was it? (Source: Ford's 10-Q)

Of course, if money markets freeze overnight -- just as they did 10 years ago -- Ford will be troubled, but then its lenders have strengthened their capital ratios since the credit crunch, and anyway I would rule out a meltdown scenario for another year, at least.

Bears

Say I am wrong. Even then, Ford would likely be a safer equity investment than several other cyclical stocks in this cycle, in my view.

Maybe a low P/BV ratio was not enough to persuade the bears earlier this week, but then it is hard to overlook that they might be betting against a stock valued at only about 1x against the group's gross cash position.

That kind of valuation, in my experience, usually signals stress in the debt markets -- but fundamentals here suggest otherwise, and Ford's bond prices signal that its equity is mispriced at $11 a share.

So, buy some debt of you don't fancy its equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.