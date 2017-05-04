Multimedia Weekly Digest: Trump's Tax Plan And The Markets

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Russell Investments answered the question,

What does the Trump administration's agenda mean for U.S. markets and the economy going forward?

Tematica Research isn't sure you can call a few bullet points a plan, but they too share their reactions to the Trump tax plan and what it might mean for the markets.

TD Wealth also weighed in on the topic:

President Trump says his tax cuts will stimulate the U.S. economy. Thomas George, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, talks to Kim Parlee about how the markets could react to the plan, what could drive stock prices higher and the role of gold as insurance.

Speaking of the markets, Claus Vistesen drops a little knowledge and wonders whether that old cliche is true - should you sell in May and go away?

Google informs me that the advice to "sell in May, and go away" comes from the tradition of British merchant bankers - I presume in the 19th century - to leave London for the country side in May and come back on St Leger's Day in September. I am partial to a good anecdote, but does it work?

