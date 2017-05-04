Risk Vs. Return In Real Time

One of the many things I love about my work as a financial planner is the viewpoint I get into people’s psychology and decision making.

Now, I’m no psychologist, but I find this aspect of my client interactions to be endlessly fascinating.

I regularly see widely recognized cognitive biases bubble to the surface. One day it might be confirmation bias. Another day it might be herd mentality. And yet another day it’s mental accounting. And these might all be coming from the same client.

But this isn’t a critique. Rather it’s simply an observation of our humanity.

Sometimes in my discussions with clients or other professionals, we explore client behavior and psychology. And like me, many others seem to also find it a worthwhile topic of conversation.

Interestingly, it’s much easier for me to identify behavioral biases in others than it is to see them in myself. I expect the same is true for you.

That’s one important benefit many people get from working with an advisor. While the advisor cares about the person and their family and wants to see their clients achieve their personal version of success, an advisor brings objectivity to your financial decision making that many aren’t capable of achieving on their own.

I read a New York Times article a few months ago and was immediately fascinated by what was essentially a psychology experiment.

From the article, here’s the setup . . .

“Through an online advertisement, we found 67 people who had never been on a 10-meter (about 33 feet) diving tower before, and had never jumped from that high. We paid each of them the equivalent of about $30 to participate — which meant climbing up to the diving board and walking to its edge. We were as interested in the people who decided to climb back down as the ones jumping.”

If you’re interested, you can read the rest of the NYT article here.

It goes on to talk about the behavior demonstrated by participants along with some theories on what led some people to jump while others refused. And even though this was performed in Sweden, the writers suggest the results are likely to transcend culture and geography.

But I’m not sharing this because I want you to read a short article. Instead, I really want you to watch the accompanying video which is about 16 minutes long. The video is located above the article at the link above. Here’s a link direct to the video.

You don’t need to watch all 16 minutes. I think probably watching 3-4 minutes will be more than enough to see this particular flavor of risk versus return play out before your eyes.

These were all people who had never been on a 10 meter diving platform. They were each offered $30 to participate. But if you read the article closely, you’ll see that they define “participate” as climbing the ladder and walking to edge of the platform. They got the $30 whether they jumped or not.

In the video, you can see and hear elements of social pressure (aka herd mentality) from others.

The “risk” to the participants was climbing a ladder and walking to the edge of a platform more than 30 feet above the pool. Their corresponding “reward” was $30. This wasn’t a risk/reward decision that plays out over decades like the risk/reward elements of your personal financial plan.

Instead, this was pretty straightforward with a relatively short period of time from beginning to end. Yet we still watch people wrestle with the decision of whether or not to jump.

What if they were offered $10 to jump in addition to the $30 they were given for climbing the ladder and walking to the edge?

What if they were offered an additional $20 or $30 or more?

What if instead of a 10 meter platform, this was filmed on a 7.5 meter (about 25 feet) or 5 meter (about 16 feet) height instead?

What if one or more other variables or incentives were introduced to the participants?

We’ll never know.

What I found most interesting about this story and watching the video is the parallel between a very practical exercise of climbing a ladder and jumping into a pool as compared to a much more conceptual idea of deciding how much or little risk you’re taking with your hard-earned savings and investments in the context of your personal financial plan.

Is it a perfect analogy?

Absolutely not.

But it caught my attention and made me stop and think. Maybe you had a similar reaction.

Nevertheless, I hope you’ll consider this story and this video in relation to your personal financial plan and your current or future risk versus reward decisions.

In my view, you only want to take “enough” risk to have sufficient comfort and confidence in the success of your financial plan over your lifetime (with necessary adjustments along the way), but not one iota of risk more than you need.

But how much is “enough” when it comes to your financial plan?

Well, that’s one of the benefits of having a financial plan. It will identify how much risk you need to take instead of relying solely on how much risk you’re willing to take. And trust me, there’s often a big difference between the two.

If your financial plan doesn’t help you make an informed risk versus reward decision in the context of your future goals and hopes and dreams, well then you might have an investment plan masquerading as a comprehensive personal financial plan.