Roper Technologies Delivering Good Core Growth As Markets Turn

The trailing multiples are high, but the implied high single-digit return for Roper shares isn't ridiculous and the market is almost always willing to pay up for above-average growth opportunities.

With a sizable amount of capital committed to M&A in 2016, Roper will probably be quieter on the M&A front in 2017, but Deltek looks like a strong long-term opportunity.

Roper's first quarter results were better than average, as energy markets appear to be turning and the medical and software businesses contribute mid single-digit growth.

When I last wrote about Roper (NYSE:ROP), I wasn't totally sold on the valuation given some concerns I had about the business outside of energy and I thought it was a name to reconsider on a pullback into/around earnings. The shares cooperated, pulling back about 5% before a trifecta of good news (the U.S. Presidential election, the Deltek acquisition, and stronger results/orders in the fourth quarter) really stoked up the enthusiasm for these shares.

I've compared Roper to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) before, and I'll do it again - like Danaher, Roper can be a difficult stock for more value-oriented investors, as Wall Street loves the company's growth model and margins and will pay a premium for that growth. That seems particularly true now in a recovery environment where Roper not only seems poised to produce solid growth in absolute terms, but also on a relative basis.

Although Roper doesn't look like a bargain in discounted cash flow model, dropping the discount rate by just 1% gives me a fair value in line with the price today and a high single-digit expected return isn't bad, particularly for a company with good leverage to an emerging oil/gas recovery. Therein lies one of the issues with modeling and price target calculation - a modest change to an assumption or two can swing the result significantly. So while I still can't call Roper a bargain, the growth potential and strong cash flow generation capabilities leave it as a name still worth considering for more aggressive portfolios.

Energy Is Back… And It Brought Some Friends

Like Dover (NYSE:DOV), IDEX (NYSE:IEX), and several other industrial companies, Roper took a hit from the steep decline in the U.S. energy market, both in terms of direct exposures (valves, pumps, control products, and so on) and follow-on impacts to other industrial markets. Now that situation is starting to correct, and it is showing up in Roper's results.

Revenue rose 5% on a core/organic basis in the first quarter - a little better than average in what has been a pretty solid quarter. The Energy segment was up 7% with mid single-digit growth in the oil/gas market, and Industrial Tech was up 8%, with improved results in oil/gas, mid single-digit growth at the Neptune water meter business, and double-digit growth in the material analysis business.

One of the interesting (to me, at least) things about Roper is that there's an element of the tail wagging the dog here - as is the case with Dover and with Honeywell's (NYSE:HON) aerospace business, I think Roper shares sometimes trade too much on the prospects/performance of the energy business relative to its actual contributions. Energy was about 11% of this quarter's revenue and it was still below 20% back a few years ago when the energy boom was still booming.

In any case, I think it's just as important to note that Roper's Medical/Scientific business grew 5% this quarter and the RF Technology and Software segment was up 4%, neither of which benefit from relatively easier comps in this industrial recovery scenario we're in.

Margin performance was more mixed. Gross margin was up only a bit, and segment margins actually declined two points. The details matter, though - Industrial Tech was up two points, Energy was up almost four points, and Medical was down less than half a point. A sizable chunk (about three-quarters) of the decline in RF Tech margin was due to acquisitions, though weaker shipments of toll tags did contribute to the two-point decline in "core" margin for the segment.

Going Back To The M&A Well

Roper does not shy away from the fact that it has been built in large part through M&A and that ongoing acquisitions are core to the long-term growth strategy. This definitely carries risks with it - the company's goodwill balance is double its shareholders' equity - but Roper has shown over and over that it can identify good businesses in niche segments that generate a lot of recurring revenue off of modest asset bases, integrate them while preserving independent accountability, and redeploy the cash they generate down the line. What's more, in buying largely from private equity companies, Roper doesn't really look for turnaround or fixer-up stories; most of the businesses that Roper buys are expected to run well as is.

Since my last update, Roper spent close to $3.5 billion on two new assets - acquiring Deltek for $2.8 billion and ConstructConnect for over $600 million. Deltek is a leading provider of ERP-type software solutions for project-oriented businesses, and the company enjoys healthy market share among government contractors (about 60% of revenue) and architectural/engineering firms (about 25% of revenue). ConstructConnect is also a software business, but in this case, a leading SaaS provider to the commercial "pre-construction" industry.

The Opportunity

Although order growth slowed from the fourth quarter (up 3% on a core basis in the first quarter, after 6% core growth in the fourth quarter (after adjusting out NYC tolling business), reported orders don't have all that much predictive value for the Medical and RF segments. Even so, all four segments had positive order growth and Roper should benefit from a recovery in oil/gas, industrial valves/flow control, and related sensing and instrumentation as companies get back to capex spending.

What shape the recovery will take is a valid question, albeit one that is almost impossible to answer. The recovery in rig counts has already proven stronger than Dover's management had expected, but companies in the automation space are reporting that capex spending in oil/gas and chemicals is still weak. I'm also a little concerned about the outlook for medical software spending - 3M's (NYSE:MMM) healthcare software business was soft this past quarter and providers may be more reticent to make sizable purchases/commitments given all of the uncertainty around government healthcare policy and the ACA.

Despite those notes of caution, I think the underlying health of Roper's businesses is quite good, and I won't be surprised if Roper exits this year with one of the stronger core growth rates in the sector, as management seems comfortable with a 4% to 5% organic growth forecast.

I haven't really changed my "core" revenue or FCF expectations, but the acquisition of Deltek does boost my numbers. I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the "mid-to-high" single-digit range, with long-term FCF margins in the high 20%'s pulling up the FCF growth rate to around 7% to 8%. As I said in the open, my base case discounted cash flow model doesn't give me a number above today's price, but cutting my discount rate by just 1% makes a sizable difference.

The Bottom Line

I'm not going to argue that "valuation doesn't matter," but I think it is worth remembering the limits of what models can do and that shares are bought and sold by emotional (and sometimes irrational) human beings. Said differently, many investors love growth and will pay a lot to get it. Even as the industrial sector seems to be recovering, growth is still not all that easy to come by, and so those companies that can reliably produce it are going to get a premium.

With an implied return in the high-single digits on a similar long-term FCF growth rate, I think Roper could still make sense for more aggressive investors. I'd rather buy the shares below $200 if I had that chance, but I won't be surprised if these shares see $230 (or higher) before the end of the year.

