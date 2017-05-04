Habit Restaurants Could Be The Next Food Giant

Habit Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) operates fast, casual dining restaurants under the 'Habit Burger grill' name. The company went public in 2014, although the original restaurant was first opened in 1969. It serves fresh made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Management: Sixty two year old Russel Bendel has been heading the company as the CEO since 2008. He has an impressive resume including leadership roles in The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Mimi's café. Also notable is that he sits on the board of directors of California Restaurant Association. Operations are headed by Anthony Seritella since 1997.

The food, obviously the selling point of any restaurant, is what Habit prides itself on being made to order and cooked over an open flame. I have visited the restaurant in Santa Clara multiple times. The burgers were delicious, and the ambience complimented the food. I observed that even on weeknights the restaurant was always crowded while the neighboring Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) looked deserted.

From 2012 to end of 2016 Habit has almost tripled their restaurant base from 63 to 172 restaurants. Of the 172 restaurants, 162 were company operated and only 10 were franchisee operated. This is in stark contrast to McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) which has franchisees operate 85% of their restaurants. Possibly Habit has adopted this strategy to have more control over the quality but this may prevent faster expansion in the future.

Revenue: Over the last 5 years, the revenue has grown at a CAGR of 27% increasing the revenue from $84 M at the end of 2012 to $284 M at the end of 2016. The restaurant contribution which is the restaurant revenue minus the restaurant operating costs has increased steadily from $27M at the end of 2013 to $60M at the end of 2016. Comparable restaurant revenues seem to be leveling off which may indicate reaching a saturation point in California where it has 132 of its 172 locations.

Bottom Line: The bottom line figure is polluted by the non-controlling interest debit. In order to get a better idea of the business performance, I am focusing on the Net Income before non-controlling interest which has grown at the CAGR of 25% over the last 5 years and at 5% over the last year. Although the company did manage to bring down the food and paper costs over the last year, the increase in the minimum wage rate in California and the increased provision for income taxes have taken a toll on the company's bottom line growth. If the non-controlling interest declines as per trend then this should contribute to an increase in profit for Habit Restaurants Inc. and hence the shareholders.

Growth: The Company is aiming at doubling its restaurant locations by 2020, that's around 40 restaurants per year. Since they seem to have reached a saturation point in California, the next couple of years will test the management's understanding of other markets. The ability of the company to generate operating cash flows at an impressive rate, and the lack of debt on their balance sheet will come in handy to fuel this expansion. The EPS this year excluding the non-controlling interest part is $0.54 which gives a P/E of 35. I believe this valuation captures the future growth better than the one without the non-controlling interest. If the management successfully establishes the restaurant outside California in the next two years, then Habit could go on to be the next food giant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.