Korea's Refining And Chemical Sectors Fueled For Growth

Maintain Overweight, top picks S-Oil and LG Chemical

Korea's refining and chemical companies are poised to benefit the most from China's petroleum export quota reduction and Japan's shuttering of some of its refineries should begin to squeeze the refining margin from 2Q17 and other political factors in China.

We present S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY, BUY) and LG Chemical (OTC:LGCLF, BUY, LG Chem) as our top picks for the Korean refining/chemical sector. We like S-Oil as we believe profitability will improve on the gradual rise in refining margins and strong benzene (SM), toluene, and the three xtlene isomers (BTX) spread. We also like LG Chem for it is relatively unaffected by ethylene cracker complex (ECC) capacity expansion and its margins have further room for growth. From 2H17, increased ECC capacity could begin to affect the petrochemical sector. However, the supply burden could be smaller than expected due to a production cost rise and utilization fall at coal-to-olefins (CTO) and methanol-to-olefins (MTO) plants. The polyethylene (PE) spread may lose upside momentum but even if we look at it conservatively, the impact should be limited to ethylene downstream products. In all, we believe increasing ECC capacity will not pose a downside risk to the petrochemical market as a whole and its impact should be limited to PE and several ethylene downstream products. However, even if these products' profitability does not significantly decline, we do not see it improving from the current level.

Conditions turning favorable for BTX, butadiene (BD), Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Copolymer (NYSE:ABS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

As ethylene production capacity increases led by ECCs, the supply-demand dynamics of BTX and BD should stabilize for the next few years, which is good news for Korean NCCs and refiners' chemical business units. The PVC spread should also remain strong for the foreseeable future thanks to rising coal prices and China's stricter environmental policy. The ABS price should remain robust given the rise in raw material prices (butadiene, benzene, etc).

Refining margins to improve gradually and BTX chemical products to boost refiners' earnings

China's petroleum export quota reduction and Japan's shuttering of some of its refineries should begin to squeeze the refining margin from 2Q17. US refineries' utilization rates are stepping up but gasoline inventory is rapidly thinning out, which will accelerate gasoline margin recovery. The diesel margin is also widening, thanks to a moderate recovery of the economy.

Downside risk to oil prices limited, gradually rising oil prices bode well for the refining/chemical sector

The compliance with OPEC's production reduction plan is higher than in the past and crude demand is continuing to rise. Thus, we believe downside risks to oil prices are limited. A gradual rise in oil prices from the current level stimulates inflation and spurs economic growth. Therefore, it is positive for sector fundamentals.

Prepare for 2H17 rather than focus on 1Q17

The combined operating profit of the five refiners and chemical companies within our coverage likely grew 31% YoY to KRW3tn in 1Q17, confirming that earnings momentum has remained intact. Petrochemicals rather than refining was the major earnings driver, with LG Chem, Lotte Chemical as well as the petrochemical units of refining firms to display stellar growth. We present LG Chem and S-Oil as our top picks.

Our investment strategy for the refining/chemical sector is to reduce PE exposure and instead expand exposure to segments that are affected by China's environmental issues such as PVC, BTX, BD, and refining. We also expect ABS to generate steady earnings due to limited capacity additions and favorable IT sector fundamentals. Against this backdrop, we see LG Chem's margins and earnings visibility improving, for the company has the biggest ABS capacity in the world and largest PVC capacity in Korea. As for refiners, we forecast refining margins to improve gradually after bottoming out in 1Q17. Conditions should remain favorable through 2018 for the BTX market, which includes PX and benzene. Accordingly, we recommend S-Oil, which has the highest exposure to BTX, as our refining sector top pick.

Suuply squeeze intensifying, downside limited

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cut deeper than expected, demand forecast revised up

We continue to believe that oil prices will rise gradually. US petroleum product inventories are rapidly thinning out and the utilization rate of oil refineries, which was below average in 1H17, is fast recovering entering into the driving season. This will eventually lead to the exhaustion of crude oil inventories. From mid-April, we believe oil prices will gradually rise. However, we do not see oil prices quickly rising above USD60/bbl as there remains the possibility that shale gas producers will increase production.

OPEC's monthly Oil Market Report (OMR) for April shows that OPEC's production cut level is about 1mn bbl/d, which is about 80% of its promised reduction. As of March, OPEC's crude production was about 32mn bbl/d, which is positive because it is lower than its 2017 production plan of 32.5mn bbl/d.

In contrast, demand forecasts are being revised upward. OPEC revised up its crude oil demand forecast for 2017 from 1.19mn bbl/d to 1.26mn bbl/d through the OMR for March and again to 1.27mn bbl/d in April. In the future, OPEC is likely to discuss the extension of the production cut period at the meeting scheduled for May. Unstable oil prices could drive OPEC to extend the production cut period. As such, we believe it is unlikely for oil prices to plummet again.

We slightly revise up our previous forecast for the average WTI price (USD54.8/bbl). In 1Q17, the WTI price averaged at USD52.1/bbl, and we expect the price to increase to USD54/bbl in 2Q17 and USD57/bbl in 2H17. As we raise our forecast, we factored in the steady rise in crude oil demand forecasts and the EIA's upward revisions of its WTI forecasts. For reference, the EIA's WTI forecast for 2017 is USD52.24/bbl, and it is still rising. If this keeps up, the oil market is likely to find balance again in 1H17, just as the EIA expects. If OPEC agrees to extend the production cut period at its May meeting, the upside risks to oil prices are likely to increase.

Impact of escalating US-Middle East tension limited in the short term but monitoring is required

Geopolitical risks caused by the US missile attack on a Syrian airbase cannot be overlooked. However, the event has no immediate impact on the current supply-demand balance since Syria's presence in the crude oil market is nearly zero. However, the rise of military tensions between the US and the Middle East is a factor that can trigger drastic oil price movements. Therefore, we will keep our eyes open for additional news from the Middle East. If there is an increase of newsflows that could provoke Shiite Iran, the upside risk to oil prices would increase further. We should bear in mind that US President Donald Trump has made particularly tough comments on Iran.

Refining margins likely to improve in peak season

The complex refining margin in 1Q17 appears to have fallen YoY and QoQ to USD6.7/bbl. However, we have a positive outlook, since the diesel margin is higher than a year ago and is still growing, albeit gradually. We note that China has again cut its petroleum product export quota in 2Q17 following 1Q17, which is set to boost the diesel margin and help refining margins recover from 2Q17.

The capacity additions expected for this year are unlikely to keep up with growing petroleum demand. Globally, petroleum demand is forecast to increase by 1.3mn bbl/d while refining capacity is slated to increase by just 574K bbl/d as the 796K bbl/d capacity stops operating permanently. This is likely to drive refining margins higher. In particular, Japanese refineries with a capacity of 386K bbl/d will likely close down in 2Q17 and this represents 10.4% of Japan's total refining capacity (3721K bbl/d) and 1.2% of Asia's total capacity. A scale cannot be overlooked. Combined with China's petroleum product export quota reduction, it should have a positive impact on refining margins.

Higher ECC capacity affects Polyethylene most; strength in BTX, PVC/caustic soda

From 2H17, increased capacity at ECCs in North America will begin to affect the petrochemical sector. Starting end-2017 or 2018, several facilities should start to have a material impact on the market. In our view, it is highly likely that increased capacity will affect the actual market in 2018, but given CTO/MTO conditions, we believe the impact of the ECC capacity expansion will not be large. However, ECCs' downstream capacity expansion is intensifying and as such, PE profitability, which is now at a record-high level, has to feel some impact. Even if the impact is small, there is little room for growth for the PE spread since it has maintained a historically high level for several years now. Thus, we cannot rule out the possibility that concerns will persist until we witness the actual effects of ECC capacity expansion.

ECCs' influence should be mostly limited to downstream ethylene products such as PE and MEG. The spreads of BD and BTX, whose supply has been contained due to worries over possible margin erosion of these downstream products, should remain bullish for some time. In the case of BTX in particular, some 68% of BTX is produced out of refinery reformate globally. Given the limited capacity growth of refineries, BTX supply should tighten further, which is positive for NCCs and refiners. This is even more positive for refiners that produce benzene, toluene and PX. As such, companies with bigger exposure to these segments merit our attention.

Since LG Chem has vertically integrated its ABS production process, rising benzene and BD prices should bolster its profitability. Also, the supply of PVC is expected to remain tight because of stricter environmental regulations in China. As such, we recommend paying more attention to companies with higher exposure to ABS and PVC, such as LG Chem.

Structural strength of BTX to continue for the foreseeable future

Of the 2.2mn Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons ((tpa)) PX capacity expected to be built by Reliance, only 1mn tpa capacity is scheduled to come on line this year. Petro Rabigh's expansion plan has been postponed to end-2017. Accordingly, we expect the PX spread to remain at the USD400/tonne level. China's Rongsheng announced plans to increase PX capacity by 4mn tpa in 2018. However, we need to watch how it progresses because it is the kind of project that needs to be carried out along with refining capacity expansion. So far, conditions do not look worrisome. Although the benzene spread has corrected somewhat recently, its lows are still creeping upward. We believe market conditions will remain favorable in the mid to long term.

PVC and caustic soda supply to remain tight

The PVC spread should remain strong as well. China accounts for 50% of global PVC capacity, and carbide-based PVC factories represent 85% of its total PVC output. These factories have recently become considerably less cost-competitive due to rising coal prices. Furthermore, their utilization rates are unlikely to pick up sharply due to the Chinese government's stricter environmental policy. Assuming the utilization rate of these facilities at 50%, about 20% of worldwide PVC capacity has disappeared.

Additionally, the supply of caustic soda, which is produced during the PVC production process, is likely to remain tight. Since there was almost no capacity expansion for PVC amid oversupply concerns, caustic soda capacity expansion has also been somewhat limited. Until 2020, there will probably be no visible capacity increases for caustic soda except from several US-based ECCs.

Demand will be strong too. Half of PVC demand comes from the construction sector. PVC is widely used to make pipelines and windows/doors. Recently, there have been massive investments into infrastructure in not only emerging markets such as India, China, and the rest of Asia but the US. As such, we expect demand to remain strong. Such favorable PVC/caustic soda market conditions bode well for LG Chem and Hanwha Chemical.

ABS strength to be led by raw material prices and downstream demand

The ABS spread is also strong recently. ABS is a highly oligopolistic market, with LG Chem and China's Chi Mei each accounting for about 20% of global ABS production . Going forward, ABS capacity should grow by about 2-3% YoY, about the same pace as demand. ABS is made of SM, BD, and AN (propylene) and is used as a raw material for information technology (NYSE:IT) devices, automobiles, and home appliances. As SM and BD supplies are expected to remain tight, the price of ABS should remain high due to raw material price strength. LG Chem, with its vertically integrated production process, will benefit from a wider ABS-naphtha spread. Additionally, robust demand for IT devices and home appliances is another factor that brightens the outlook for the ABS market.

Going forward, we recommend investors focus their positions on S-Oil and LG Chem as the two companies are best positioned out of Korea's petrochemicals sector to enjoy substantial upside.

Look at pretax profit, not operating profit

1) Investment highlights

-1Q17 operating profit came in below the consensus and our forecasts.

- The lower-than-expected result has to do with a one-off factor, and we pay more attention to pretax profit, which can directly affect dividend payouts.

-S-Oil said that its interim dividend (KRW500/share) and dividend propensity were abnormally low in 2016 and it plans to up the interim dividend for this year. We continue to present S-Oil as our refining sector top pick .

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

- For 1Q17, S-Oil reported sales of KRW5.2tn (+51.7% YoY, +14.1% QoQ), operating profit of KRW323.9bn (-34.1% YoY, -12% QoQ), and pretax profit of KRW510.2bn (-10.5% YoY, +165.5% QoQ). Operating profit missed our forecast and the consensus but pretax profit beat the consensus by a wide margin.

-The lower-than-expected operating profit was due to a temporary factor: increasingly fluctuating foreign exchange (FX) rates. We believe the unfavorable FX had the effect of eroding 1Q17 operating profit by about KRW90bn.

-S-Oil's FX position helps it to offset temporary losses from the operating side. As such, it is important to look at pretax profit as it excludes FX effects. Pretax profit is also meaningful because it is a key determinant of S-Oil's dividend propensity.

-Meanwhile, we expect the refining margin to gradually improve. China's petroleum export quota has come down more than 50% YoY and given the prospect of limited capacity growth in the region, supply should remain tight. Gasoline inventories are also declining YoY, and the moderately recovering economy is helping to shore up the diesel margin.

-The chemical business, especially BTX, also has a bright outlook. Concerns over ECC capacity expansion, limited NCC capacity growth, and refining capacity additions are likely to be limited too. In all, we do not see BTX supply picking up visibly. Additionally, the delay in Petro Rabigh's PX capacity expansion schedule should keep the PX supply tight.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

-S-Oil's valuation is undemanding given that the ROE is close to 20% and the dividend yield is more than 6% per year. We expect shares to rise at a steady pace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.