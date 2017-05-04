PFSweb Offers An Opportunity After An Overdone Sell-Off

The integration issues are complete, the acquired business has rebounded, and PFSweb still is set up for strong growth in 2017.

The bull case for PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) at current levels is pretty simple. Over the past few years, the e-commerce fulfillment provider has grown steadily - but it had a difficult year in 2016. Most notably, a new large engagement essentially failed, costing time and expense, and leading Adjusted EBITDA to come in at $18.2 million - down 12% year-over-year and well off original guidance for $23-25 million.

But that failure, along with other minor concerns that popped up last year, doesn't negate the long-term growth trend - or the forward-looking growth case for PFSW. PFSweb doubled revenue between 2013 and 2016 - mostly through organic growth. The company arguably has the best offering in the space and should benefit from a number of tailwinds going forward. Assuming that 2016 was due more in part to execution errors than a noticeable change in the business or the industry, PFSW isn't priced for its growth potential - in fact, it isn't priced close to that growth potential.

With PFSW below $8, it's a bull case worth buying. PFSW does have concerns even beyond last year's issues, and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) casts a shadow over its industry (as it does over pretty much the entire business world at this point). But even after a recent ~30% bounce, PFSW is pricing in basically zero growth. That is simply too pessimistic given the company's opportunities going forward.

PFSweb, Then And Now

PFSweb was spun out of computer and printer product distributor DaisyTek in 2000, not long after the peak of the dot-com bubble. PFSW shares soon collapsed and DaisyTek was liquidated in Chapter 11 a few years later. PFSW's business was more of a standard outsourced supply chain model that focused largely on the printer and computer space; clients included the printer businesses of IBM (NYSE:IBM), Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). A key (and still-running) agreement with the U.S. Mint was the company's biggest deal, driving 40% of service fee revenue in 2004, for instance. In 2005, PFSweb tried to run its own website, merging with online discount retailer eCOST for $29 million in stock; it would divest eCOST to PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) six years later for $2.3 million.

PFSW stock lagged through the financial crisis, but of late PFSweb finally appears to have found some traction. A focus on the e-commerce business and the launch of an "end to end" solution in 2008 took some time to get going, particularly after the crisis. Reported revenue figures don't necessarily show the improvement, as product revenue (now coming solely from a declining distribution agreement with Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOY)) is falling and revenue recognition policies impact the numbers. (Depending on whether PFSweb takes ownership of the product, its revenue and gross profit numbers are notably different.) But on a "service fee equivalent revenue" basis, growth has been fairly solid of late:

Source: PFSW April presentation

And PFSW stock broke out of its funk - at least for a while:

PFSW data by YCharts

Some of the growth has come from acquisitions, as PFSweb has tried both to build out its capabilities and expand its footprint. Smaller purchases of Moda ($1.2 million) and Conexus ($8.5 million) in 2015 and 2016, respectively, have given the company better reach into western Europe. In August 2015, PFSweb paid $38 million plus earn-outs for CrossView. CrossView added SAP Hybris and IBM WebSphere Commerce capabilities, giving PFSweb expertise across the five major platforms and the ability to be "platform-agnostic". (PFSweb's legacy strength was in Demandware, now known as Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and it also handles Magento and Oracle offerings.)

But most of the ~$110 million in incremental service fee equivalent revenue between 2013 and 2016 was generated organically, with the ~$40 million in acquired sales largely offset by declines at Ricoh. PFSweb has outgrown the e-commerce market as a whole, and competitors have fallen by the wayside. Speed Commerce (NASDAQ:SPDC) has been restructured. GSI Commerce was acquired by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in 2011, then sold to private equity and merged into a new company, Radial. Per PFSW's Q1 2016 conference call, that firm has backed off from front-end development, potentially providing an opening for PFSWeb. In addition, Radial appears to have a strong focus on retailers, as opposed to just brands, which at least in PFSweb's experience has been a more difficult and lower-margin experience. PFSweb CEO Mike Willoughby said on the Q2 call that his company likely was taking share, with the end-to-end capabilities a big reason why:

Source: PFSW April presentation

Looking forward, then, PFSWeb looks like a company with strong growth rates, growing end markets (e-commerce still is expected to grow double-digits for the next few years), and best-in-breed capabilities (or close). Yet PFSW shares have fallen by ~half in a little over a year, trade at a mid-teen multiple at most to normalized free cash flow, and under 8x forward EBITDA. That would seem to create a buying opportunity.

A Disappointing 2016

Why does that opportunity exist? The bullish answer is that the market mistook an admittedly disappointing 2016 as a sign that the long-term growth case had changed - when, in fact, PFSweb simply had a bad year.

From a fundamental standpoint, PFSweb did perform poorly last year, at least on the bottom line. PFSW started the year by guiding for Adjusted EBITDA of $23-25 million, up 16% at the midpoint, with implied margins down modestly year-over-year. Guidance was cut out of Q2 and again in preliminary results before Q3, however. Full-year results barely caught the bottom end of even the revised guidance, implying another disappointing quarter in Q4 and along with a downward revision to 2017 guidance, leading the stock down another 13% out of the quarterly release.

Clearly, the market sees 2016 results as a material change in the growth trajectory - and a 12% year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA seems to support that contention. But there were a number of one-time factors at play. The most notable was a major engagement that simply failed. PFSweb brought on three major engagements in Q2/Q3, and one of the engagements simply didn't work out. In response, the customer and PFSweb "mutually agreed to disengage," per the Q4 conference call.

Obviously, the struggles with the rollout aren't exactly bullish for PFSweb. But at the same time, Willoughby argued on both the Q3 call and the Q4 call that specific factors - including what were basically two different business models within the customer - led to the implementation problems. And on both calls, Willoughby both took responsibility and detailed the lessons learned going forward.

From an operational standpoint, the problems are disappointing. But they're not enough to support the idea that PFSweb perhaps can't scale up to a certain level of client. Companies make errors, as I've written many times before. PFSweb at least has acknowledged those errors - and for better or for worse, the engagement is largely in the past and the company has pledged to learn from its mistakes.

There will be some modest impact into 2017, part of the reason for the lowered revenue guidance post-Q4 (EBITDA projections were left unchanged). But the efforts to salvage the relationship also impacted 2016 figures. While PFSweb hasn't broken out the exact impact, it appears from reading between the lines that EBITDA likely would have been flat year-over-year, or at least close, without incremental labor expense relating to that engagement. As Willoughby put it on the Q3 call, "the only way really to scale that business and meet the service level commitment was to add shifts and run a 24-7 operation - which is kind of just muscling through."

The problems with the major client weren't the only external issue. PFSweb almost doubled its salesforce in 2015, leading opex to jump sharply in 2016: adjusted SG&A deleveraged 100 bps, per the 10-K. The CrossView acquisition looked disappointing in the first half, leading in part to the first guidance cut. On the Q2 call, Willoughby attributed the weakness to lower demand at the platform level (likely for IBM), and said CrossView's full-year targets were lowered. But back-half performance for the unit improved sharply in the back half, to the point that earn-out liabilities (net of payments) were remeasured to a level higher than that seen after 2015.

2016 was not a good year for PFSweb. But that doesn't mean that what happened in 2016 reverses the growth story that led the stock to the mid-teens in late 2015. It's true that it's too optimistic simply to ignore the year, and chalk up the execution issues to "well, stuff happens." It's worth noting, for instance, that 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $23-26 million is not terribly different from the original 2016 guidance of $23-25 million. Guided service fee equivalent revenue growth of 5-9% is below the company's long-term 10-15% target as well.

But 2016 revenue growth was solid, and near the high end of original guidance. 2017 has modest incremental expense coming from the major customer disengagement as well, and it still implies a reasonable growth profile assuming 2015 sales and margins were more "normal" than those of 2016. Growth expectations perhaps should come down after 2016, particularly on the bottom line - but they shouldn't be removed altogether. Yet the current price suggests something close to that change.

Concerns Looking Forward

If the market has overreacted to 2016 results (and I believe it has), the next question is whether there are other pitfalls going forward that might negate PFSW's lower price. And there are some concerns relative to the business looking forward, which shouldn't necessarily be dismissed. I do think PFSW is cheap enough to take the risks, and I still believe there's a long-term growth runway off 2017 numbers. But there are some questions relative to the length, and slope, off that runway:

1. How are PFSweb clients positioned for e-commerce?

Internet-focused retailers are going to have their solutions produced in-house, obviously. The question then is what kind of clients are going to look for outsourced solutions - and what their long-term prospects are.

PFSweb has some nice logos: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), L'Oreal SA (OTCPK:LRLCY), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) among them. But one concern is whether the average PFSW client is going to be trying to 'catch up' in e-commerce, establishing an online presence but without a true omnichannel model. PFSW clients are going to be late to the game, as it were, and won't be the type of nimble, 'true' online businesses most likely to succeed going forward.

I don't know that it's a near-term concern, and I certainly like PFSW's client list more than Radial's, which looks like a "who's who" of struggling retailers (they might want to consider taking RadioShack and The Sports Authority off the list). There's probably a niche for PFSweb to find companies that don't want to be true omnichannel players but still need some sort of e-commerce presence. But there is a risk of adverse selection relative to the client list here: companies making a complete omnichannel effort might build in-house, and the ones that show success may grow to the point where they bring their efforts in-house down the line - leaving PFSweb with the weaker participants in the space.

2. How much more margin expansion can be expected?

On a service fee equivalent basis, Adjusted EBITDA margins compressed 310 bps year-over-year in 2016, reversing a steady trend of expansion. Gross margin pressure from the new implementations (including two other large customers - overall, incremental margins were negative, per management commentary) and SG&A deleverage both contributed.

PFSweb is guiding for a bounce-back - somewhat - in 2017. The midpoint of guidance suggests a margin of exactly 10% - up 205 bps from 2016 but down ~115 bps from 2015 levels. Longer-term, the question is where, exactly, the ceiling is.

PFSweb is trying to move into higher-margin areas (like just about every B2B firm these days, it seems) like consulting and digital agency services. It's targeted gross margin to 27%-32% in the past and was near the high end of that range the past two years (32% 2015, 31% 2016). But the higher-margin services require higher SG&A to staff those businesses; a lighter emphasis on recurring revenue contracts in fulfillment, kitting, and call center also necessitates higher S&M investment.

There's certainly a question as to whether PFSweb can get EBITDA margins past the 11-12% level longer-term, and modeling in ~100 bps annual expansion (as accomplished from 2013-2015) might be optimistic. This is something to watch - but it strikes me as a bigger concern at $15/double-digit EBITDA multiples as opposed to current levels.

3. Whither Amazon.com?

PFSweb doesn't compete directly with Amazon - yet. But the threat is such that PFSweb dedicates a slide to the "800-pound gorilla" in its investor presentation - and Radial cites it on its home page:

Source: Radial.com home page, May 3, 2017

As PFSweb itself points out, its clients are competing with Amazon - and to point #1, there has to be a concern that many, if not most, won't succeed in doing so. And as PFSweb also points out, PFSweb's model is somewhat similar to Fulfillment by Amazon for marketplace sellers. The difference - at the moment - is that PFSweb focuses on enterprise sellers who keep their own data and branding.

If that changes, however, Amazon would be a major threat to PFSweb, to say the least. With rumors continuing to swirl that Amazon wants to get into the logistics business, a similar opening of its supply chain capabilities to enterprise customers could have a devastating impact on PFSweb's business.

We're not there yet, and that would be both a major step for Amazon and for B2C customers who would essentially cede control of their business to a competitor. At some point, that may be the only option left for online retailers and brands. But for now, PFSweb still seems to have plenty of room to carve out a niche.

Opportunities And Valuation

And for all the gloom and doom of the 2016 performance and the long-term risks, there are a number of reasons for optimism here. B2C online sales still are growing. The acquisitions in the UK provide additional growth opportunities in Europe, where reported revenue grew over 12% in 2016. Higher-margin services revenues are growing. There's an opportunity to move into the B2B space as well, where customers are expecting online capabilities similar to those in the B2C space - and quite often winding up disappointed.

There are still a number of paths PFSweb can take to drive growth - and yet the stock is priced as if growth will be minimal at best. Net debt at the end of 2016 was $39.4 million including current fair value estimates of earn-out liabilities. The market cap at a current price of $7.46, fully diluted, is just under $140 million, with EV right at $179 million.

At the midpoint of 2017 guidance, that values PFSW at ~0.73x revenue and ~7.3x EBITDA. Peer comparisons are tough, but acquisitions in the digital agency space (see Sapient, Rosetta and Razorfish) have been in the 12-13x range, and eBay paid 20x+ for GSI (albeit in 2011). PFSW itself received a double-digit forward EBITDA multiple for most of 2015 and early 2016; assuming forward projections normalize toward those levels, it's not hard to see at least an 8x and more likely a 9-10x multiple, the latter of which would value the stock in the low $9 to high $10 range.

Free cash flow multiples seem to suggest a similar target. Capex has been elevated of late, thanks to distribution center investments; after averaging ~$5 million in 2014 and 2015, the figure spiked to $8.7 million last year and is guided to $9-12 million in 2017. Assuming a normalized $9 million figure (likely still high), high $2 million interest expense, and a 38% tax rate at the midpoint of EBITDA guidance ($24.5 million), normalized FCF still comes in around $11 million, implying a multiple under 13x. Even a modest 16x-18x multiple, implying some forward growth, gets toward the $10 level. And NOL carryforwards - currently with a valuation allowance - add another ~$1 per share in potential value.

A $10 target here basically requires that PFSweb hit its 2017 guidance and get some credit for it from the market. A return to previous targets of 10-15% organic growth isn't required - and suggests far more upside. With the $10 level suggesting 33% upside, and guidance on the top line relatively conservative against those long-term targets, that seems an attractive bet to take.

Q1 earnings, due next week, seem likely to give more color as to whether those 2017 targets are achievable - and whether the market indeed has overreacted to the tough 2016. I wouldn't be surprised to see a big move in either direction, depending on what the numbers show. But a long position ahead of the report looks attractive if only because PFSW doesn't need a perfect quarter or even a beat. Reiterating guidance and some confidence in re-started growth this year probably is enough to normalize multiples and drive the stock higher. It (hopefully) turns the market's attention back toward the long-term opportunity. And recent jitters aside, there's enough in the opportunity to drive solid upside in PFSW stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.