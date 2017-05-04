Johnson & Johnson: Hold Or Fold?

The very proper concerns expressed by Seeking Alpha author Eric Parnell in his article, "The Beginning Of The End," essentially centered around:

excessive and unsustainable borrowings for share buybacks, as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must soon come to an end;

a doubling of share prices over the last 5 years while company earnings remained flat, also as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must come to an end; and

when these ends were reached, the current lofty share prices could be in peril.

In my articles "The End Of The Beginning" and "The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks," I set out to analyze the financials of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap to see if borrowing for share buybacks was in fact a matter for concern at the individual company level. There could certainly be issues at lower levels, but for those top 20%, the answer is a very definite: No! While that is a very important fact about the financial strength of these companies, it does not mean shareholders are not affected by overly high share prices.

This article is the sixth in a similar series to the share buyback series, reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. I am conducting these reviews at the individual company level. I have completed my review of five of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap.

Those five were Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). This article is about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), one of the 7 companies comprising the 9th decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap.

A Review of Johnson & Johnson - Looking Back And Looking Ahead

The first question raised by S&P 500 statistics is whether Johnson & Johnson's share price has increased disproportionately to its earnings over the last 5 years. Table 1 below includes comparative EPS, share prices and P/E ratios for JNJ over the last 9 years. Details of share buybacks are also included.

Table 1

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the 5-year period December 2011 to December 2016, we find that share price has increased by 75.8% from $65.88 to $115.84, while EPS has increased by only 41.9% from $3.55 to $6.11. On this basis, the S&P 500 statistics have relevance to Johnson & Johnson. The share price has not doubled and the earnings have not been flat, but the rate of share price increase has significantly exceeded the rate of increase in EPS. Fast forward to the present, and share price at $123.47 has increased to almost twice the price at end of 2011.

But, that is not the end of the story, because the current share price takes into account future earnings and dividend expectations. I need to look ahead to see what the earnings and dividend expectations are for Johnson & Johnson.

Net Income Projections

Take a look at Table 1 and you will see variations in the growth in yearly earnings. So, what is the underlying growth trend? I need to do some more work to better understand.

In order to get an idea of how earnings are trending, I find it useful to get away from arbitrary one-year measurements of earnings and combine into three-year earnings periods for comparison purposes. Taking selected data from Table 1 above, I have constructed Table 2 below. I have also shown comparative data from my similar articles, reviewing Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Exxon Mobil, and JPMorgan Chase (see here, here, here, and here).

Table 2

Overall, company earnings for the S&P 500 in the 5-year period 2011 to 2016 have been flat, while Johnson & Johnson earnings growth has been mixed. Johnson & Johnson earnings grew by an average of just 3.82% per year for the period 2014 to 2016 compared to the period 2008 to 2010, while share price increased by a higher 12.5% per year between 2011 and April 28, 2017. In comparison, Amazon.com and Microsoft had flat earnings growth but higher average yearly share price growth, with Amazon.com much higher at 36.1% yearly average growth.

What could be encouraging for Johnson & Johnson investors is the 12% per year earnings growth for the period 2014 to 2016 compared to the period 2011 to 2013. However, the 2011 to 2013 period earnings were adversely impacted by DePuy hip replacement program and other special item charges.

The 3.82% yearly earnings growth for the period 2008-2010 to 2014-2016 probably gives a truer picture of underlying growth during the period covered. The next task is to determine appropriate projections for net income and EPS growth rates for Johnson & Johnson to see if expected future growth in EPS justifies the present share price. Table 3 below includes analysts' forecasts for Johnson & Johnson from Nasdaq's website.

Table 3

For direct links to sources in TABLE 3, see here, here, and here.

The above analysts' forecasts are helpful as a guide by presumed experts on the future income growth prospects for Johnson & Johnson. In my similar articles on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Exxon Mobil, and JPMorgan, I expressed concerns about transparency of assumptions underlying these analysts' forecasts (for an excellent discussion on transparency, see the following Seeking Alpha Author Experience articles: "#112 Modeling Discounted Cash Flows" and "#113 Using Discounted Cash Flows - Context").

The main problem with the forecasts is data is processed and presented in a one size fits all approach that is not suitable for each and every company. To adjust for this, it is firstly necessary to understand how the various base data and forecast statistics are calculated. Similarly, some P/E and market cap calculations are based on the closing share price for the current day, while others utilize the previous day's closing share price, possibly due to time constraints.

It's not clear whether projected earnings growth rates and projected EPS growth rates use the same percentages, or if EPS growth rates are after adjustment for share buybacks. To clarify, the detailed bases of calculations of relevant data items appear in Table 4 below.

Table 4

SEC 10-K and 10-Q data for JNJ can be found here and here.

Using Table 4 to Understand and Modify Nasdaq Analysts' Forecasts

It is useful to understand from Table 4 (and TABLE 3) how closing share prices at different dates, and different measures of shares on issue are used in the various calculations of current and projected EPS, P/E ratios and dividend yield. From the forecast data at the foot of TABLE 3, I can see analysts' consensus forecast EPS for 2017 is $7.09 per share.

From TABLE 4, I can see this $7.09 is arrived at by applying 2017 analysts' consensus earnings growth rate of 5.41% to 2016 adjusted EPS of $6.73 per share. Hold on, 2016 EPS is shown in TABLE 1 as $5.93 per share, so where did this $6.73 come from? Johnson & Johnson explains the special items and intangibles amortization adjustments to EPS based on GAAP in their SEC 8-K, dated January 24, 2017, as follows:

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES "Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes on income," "adjusted net earnings," "adjusted net earnings per share (diluted)," and "adjusted effective tax rate" are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for GAAP results. The Company provides earnings before provision for taxes on income, net earnings, net earnings per share (diluted), and effective tax rate on an adjusted basis because management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors. Among other things, these measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's results of operations period over period. In various periods, these measures may exclude such items as intangible asset amortization expense, significant costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring, litigation, and changes in applicable laws and regulations (including significant accounting or tax matters). Special items may be highly variable, difficult to predict, and of a size that sometimes has substantial impact on the Company's reported results of operations for a period. ... The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of the Company's results of operations without including all events during a period, such as intangible asset amortization expense, the effects of an acquisition, the Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics divestiture, restructuring, litigation, and changes in applicable laws and regulations (including significant accounting or tax matters) and do not provide a comparable view of the Company's performance to other companies in the health care industry. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Essentially, the analysts, by escalating adjusted net income have produced forecasts that do not conform to US GAAP. But, just as it does now, the Nasdaq summary page for Johnson & Johnson this time next year will show P/E ratio and EPS based on US GAAP. I find that is not helpful, and in TABLE 5 below, I show the additional steps and calculations to adjust the analysts' forecasts of net income back to a US GAAP basis.

TABLE 5

In TABLE 5 above, I have firstly applied analysts' forecast earnings growth rates to 2016 adjusted net income. I have then separately made my best estimate forecasts both for special items and for amortization of intangibles in order to adjust the forecasts back to a US GAAP basis. Note how much higher the resulting GAAP growth rates are.

The forecasts for special items are based on the average of special items for the 3 years 2014 to 2016. For a more detailed discussion on the issue of special items adjustments please read my article, "Johnson & Johnson: When Special Items Are The Norm." I have also included in Table 5 above, the comparative figures for the "High" and "Low" growth forecasts in the last section of Table 3 above.

To get a better idea of underlying growth expectations, I need to make similar 3-year period calculations to those in Table 2 above. But in this case, I am looking ahead rather than back.

Table 6

Johnson & Johnson earnings grew by an average of just 3.82% per year for the period 2014 to 2016 compared to the period 2008 to 2010. The consensus forecast average net income growth rate per TABLE 6, of 6.67% per year for the period 2017 to 2019 compared to the period 2014 to 2016, signals an improvement going forward, if analysts' forecast growth rates come to fruition.

Additional Comments On TABLES 3 To 6

5-Year EPS Growth Forecast Of 6.32%

Given the projections of 5.41%, 8.67%, 7.13% and 11.37% earnings growth for 2017 to 2020, there would need to be no earnings growth in 2021 for the 5-year growth to average out to 6.32% as shown for analysts' forecasts in TABLE 3 above. It would seem the likely cause is there are no analysts' forecasts for 2021 and the system has defaulted to 0% for this period, making the 5-year growth rate of 6.32% suspect, and most likely understated.

Analysts' Unit EPS Projections Require Modification

The 2016 EPS is based on a weighted average diluted share basis. Average shares over the course of a year are relevant for measuring EPS where the increase or decrease in shares during the course of a year are perceived to have an effect on the income generating assets employed in the business, and the earnings from those assets during the year (for example, an increase in shares on issue where scrip is used to acquire another company or business during the year).

But, Johnson & Johnson buys back shares with idle cash or borrowings, which do not materially affect earnings capacity. Therefore, the base EPS for Johnson & Johnson at the end of 2016, beginning of 2017 is better calculated as 2016 net income divided by total basic shares issued and outstanding as at the end of 2016 financial year. That starting EPS is $6.11 per share shown at the foot of TABLE 4, and not the $5.95 (s/be $5.93) per Nasdaq summary per TABLE 4.

Projections For Earnings Per Share Need To Take Account Of Any Projected Increase Or Decrease In Outstanding Shares

As can be seen from Table 1, Johnson & Johnson regularly repurchases shares. Shares are repurchased for stock-based compensation and acquisitions, and, it would appear, to maintain fairly steady numbers of treasury stock on hand. So, it is appropriate to show net repurchases in TABLE 1.

For the full period 2011 to 2016, net share repurchases have totaled 32 million shares at an average net cost of $239.63 per share, resulting in an imputed loss of $3.7bn at the closing share price of $123.47 at April 28, 2017. The average net cost of purchase of $239.63 per share is inflated due to employee shares being issued, on average, at a lower price than offsetting share repurchases, as shown in TABLE 7 below.

TABLE 7

Data for TABLE 7 sourced from JNJ SEC 10-K reports under "Notes to Financial Statements," "Capital and Treasury Stock." For 2016 report, see here.

Before any existing shareholders become incensed with employee shares being issued at a low price, I should add, some years the employee share issues are at a higher average price than repurchases. I expect the differences are primarily due to the rules relating to accounting for stock-based compensation. What should please shareholders is the great benefit of Johnson & Johnson investing idle cash in the form of treasury stock.

That has resulted in unrealized gains on treasury stock increasing by $19.5bn, from $3.2bn at the beginning of 2011 to $22.7bn at April 28, 2017. Because Johnson & Johnson tends to maintain numbers of treasury stock and shares outstanding fairly static, I have included nil net share repurchases for 2017 to 2019 in my projections in TABLE 9 below.

Dividend Projections

Over the past 4 years, Johnson & Johnson dividend payments have amounted to around 50% of net income. I expect this percentage payout ratio to continue through 2017 to 2019 as projected in TABLE 8 below.

TABLE 8

Earnings, Share Price And Rate Of Return Projections - 3 Years, 2017 To 2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, is it now time to bring all of the data together in Table 9 below, to determine potential share price growth and total returns in the years ahead? Three scenarios are provided based on consensus, high, and low, forecasts of percentage growth rates per TABLEs 5 and 6 above.

Table 9

Hold Or Fold Based On TABLE 9 Data?

One of the major concerns for Johnson & Johnson investors has to be the current P/E ratio will not be sustained leading to a fall in share price. In Table 9 above, I have assumed the current Johnson & Johnson share price of $123.47 grows by 4% per year cumulative over the next 3 years to $138.89 per share, and dividends paid yield between 2.6% and 2.7% per year. That level of share price growth together with dividends would provide an investor a total return of 6.73% per year.

At the same time, the forecast growth in earnings per share would result in a reduction in the P/E ratio for the "High" case to 16.71, for the "Consensus" case to 17.79, and for the "Low" case to 18.65. Given a sound and growing dividend yield for this financially solid company, those future P/E ratio levels are likely to be quite sustainable, and suggest to "Hold" would be a reasonable way forward.

A Shining Light For Dividend Growth Investors (DGIs)

Growing Dividend Yield On Cost

Whether looking forward or back, the outcomes of the research reflected in this article help to explain the enthusiasm surrounding dividend growth investing in solid and enduring companies, with a long history of uninterrupted dividend growth. For the investor who invested in Johnson & Johnson at the end of 2011, at $65.88 per share. their dividend yield on cost was 4.8% at the end of 2016, and this is projected, with a very high degree of certainty, to grow to a yield of ~5.6% by end of 2019.

Long-Term Investor Cushion Against Significant Corrections

A 20% correction to the current share price of $123.33, or to the 2019 projected share price of $138.89, would result in respective share prices of $98.67 and $111.11. The investor who bought at $65.88 at the end of 2011 would still enjoy unrealized gains of 49.87% and 68.7% respectively. A correction will probably occur sometime in the years ahead, but timing is completely unknown. What the projections do show is a correction in 3 years' time would leave this investor with a greater remaining unrealized percentage gain than a correction in the immediate future.

But as Chowder would recommend, if a significant correction were to occur, that is the time to "back the truck up." Buying at a lower entry price will always result in an ongoing higher yield on cost. That is why, once invested, periods of lower share prices are the friend of dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) investors.

Summary And Conclusions

As explained at the outset, this article is the sixth in a series reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics (the "Hold Or Fold" series). This series is running in parallel to another series, (the "Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks" series) examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics.

Looking back, for an investor investing in Johnson & Johnson shares at the end of 2011, the past 5 years have provided consistent and growing dividend income and strong share price gains. Looking forward, based on analysts' consensus net income growth projections, the current P/E ratio of 20.2 is projected to reduce over the next 3 years to 17.79 for the consensus case, even if the share price grows at 4% per year.

I expect investors will concentrate on a safe and growing dividend, projected to yield 2.6% to 2.7% (and a higher yield on cost). The prospect of dividends plus share price growth to return 6.73% per year and a P/E ratio reducing to 17.79 in 3 years' time would likely be considered attractive, and thus Johnson & Johnson shares are nominated as a "hold."

The next article in this series will be in relation to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) the third of the companies in the ninth decile range of the S&P 500, and I propose to follow a similar format to that developed for this article. If you wish to receive this and other articles in the dual series promptly, please press the "follow" button.

