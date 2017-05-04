Copper: Lower Lows Since The February Highs

Copper is one of the most important commodities that trade in the futures market in the United States and on the London Metals Exchange. The red metal is a bellwether for the health of the global economy, but it is also a leader at times and a follower at others when it comes to the path of least resistance for industrial commodities.

In January 2015, copper fell to its lowest level since April 2009 when it traded at $1.9355 per pound. Like almost all other industrial raw materials, copper found a bottom at that price under$2, and a slow and steady rally followed. Copper spent lots of time, over ten months, consolidating between $2 and $2.32 per pound. In the wake of the U.S. election, copper exploded higher, rising above technical support and eventually finding a peak at $2.8230 in the middle of February. Copper loves a good and long consolidation period, and since the February highs, the red metal has spent the bulk of its time between $2.50 and $2.70 per pound. Copper closed last Friday at the $2.50 level right at the bottom of its trading range.

The red metal had an ugly day on May 3

On May 3, the prices of metals moved lower. Silver put in its thirteenth straight day of a loss. The precious metal has declined by over $2.30 per ounce or 12% since April 17. Gold and platinum have also moved lower over the period. At the same time copper, the red industrial metal shed 12.3 cents on the session. On May 2, the base metal closed at $2.64 per pound, and on the next day, it settled at $2.5170. Source: CQG

Like many other industrial commodities, copper has moved into a downtrend on the short-term daily chart. The momentum indicator has crossed to the downside, and the red metal is likely preparing to challenge the next level of technical support at $2.4625, the Dec. 27 lows on the COMEX July futures contract. While the daily chart looks bearish, the price action this week could do considerable damage to the weekly pictorial for the base metal. Source: CQG

Copper put in a head-fake move last week as it traded to highs of $2.680 and turned around and hit lows of around $2.50 per pound. The prior week the entire range was $2.5350 to $2.6015. Since copper made a higher high than the previous week if it closes below $2.5350 on Friday, May 5 the nonferrous metal will put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. Things could get ugly if that transpires.

LME inventories have edged lower

Copper had been following changes in inventories on the London Metals Exchange for months. When stocks increased, copper moved lower and when they declined the metal rallied. However, that pattern seems to have come to a bitter end. Copper inventories on the LME have dropped from 283,900 tons on April 4 when the price was flirting with $2.70 per pound to 253,675 tons on May 2, and now the price is probing the downside. Stocks dropped by 10.65% over the period and the price of the metal is down 7.4%. Meanwhile, copper and other metals are not the only commodities that are feeling the weight of selling these days.

Other commodities have moved to the downside

Other than the meats and grains, which experienced a surprise snowstorm at the end of April, almost all other raw material prices have been moving to the downside. The price of crude oil has dropped to the bottom end of its trading range. Lumber has moved below the $400 level, and many soft commodities have been under pressure.

The dollar remains at the low end of its trading range around the 99 level on the dollar index futures contract, but even the downside correction in the greenback with little or no bounce has been able to cause a rally in raw material prices. Copper is a barometer for the commodities market, and it looks like the metal is now ready to explore territory it has not seen since back in 2016.

Dr. Copper probing support

In November 2016, right around Election Day, copper broke above its critical resistance level at $2.32 per pound and exploded higher eventually reaching highs of over $2.80 in February. Copper never retraced its bullish steps over recent months, and the $2.32 level that had been resistance for so long has become a support level that has faded in copper's rear-view mirror. However, recent price action suggests that the red metal could now be ready to revisit that support level that it left behind in the dust. The bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart may be just the technical fuel to send it there. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the current downtrend and the possibility that copper will go after the $2.45 level, the area of support dating back to December 2016. $2.45 is the price that stands between copper and its critical support, the price from which it broke out to the upside in early November of last year.

Copper loves to consolidate

Copper made its low in January 2016 at $1.9355. It then spent ten months trading back and forth between $2 and $2.3145 while many other base metals posted impressive gains. Copper was the last of the nonferrous metals to break to the upside, and now it may be ready to test its support. There is likely to be lots of congestion between $2.32 and $2.45 per pound if the price continues to deteriorate over coming sessions.

Copper loves to consolidate. It took ten months of trading in a 30 cent range before it broke to the upside. It has been in a range from $2.50 to $2.70 since late February, but lower highs and lower lows could give way to a new and lower price band for the industrial metal.

Even though LME stocks have moved lower, copper has not been able to make a higher high since the middle of February. The current trading pattern suggests that it is preparing to revisit and perhaps test the level it looked up at for the better part of 2016.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.