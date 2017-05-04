At The Borderline

[Personal Note: I will be speaking at the Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Securities 2017 Technology & Services Executive Summit on May 17. It will be at the Ritz-Carlton Half-Moon Resort. I am honored to be invited as a guest speaker. If you plan to be in attendance please let me know so we can get together.]

Two major indices are flashing yellow and brightly.

The first is the ten year Treasury which is blinking at the 2.32% support resistance line. A few ticks this way, a few ticks that way, and the indecision is clear. The American economy is slowing but I don't think that is the driving force behind the uncertainty. I think the institutional focus is on the Fed and what it might do with interest rates for the balance of the year.

In my camp, which is the minority, once again, are those that believe that Mr. Trump's four new appointees are going to radically alter what the Fed is going to do next. This is the zero to one interest rate rise group. My belief here is that the Fed is going to be far more pragmatic, than it has been in the past. I think businesspeople will join the Fed and that the days of the ivy-leagued economists are on the wane. The Fed of today will not be the Fed of tomorrow.

In the other camp are those that believe that the Fed will run along just as it is now. They think we are in for three to four more interest rates rises this year. They are betting on Ms. Yellen and a continuation of her policies. Consequently, the ten year is vacillating, based upon the confusion.

The other major flash point is WTI oil. I had projected, for quite some time, a drop to $47.50 and here we are once again. This is the support/resistance line, the way I calculate it, and we are bumping this way and that way as OPEC, I have heard from several reliable sources, is trying to hold the line. Any actual drop in price could set the next range markers at $45.00 and then $43.50.

Profits are all but gone, for many countries, at these levels and social programs, that can no longer be supported, will be going next. OPEC can spew what they like about cut-backs but the plain truth is that the American shale oil industry can fill the gap. OPEC, in my estimation, is caught in a death spiral and American oil technology is the cause. In my view, for OPEC, there is just no way out.

Read it and weep!

The Federal Policy Group reports that

Federal officials placed Puerto Rico under bankruptcy protection, setting up a showdown with Wall Street firms owed billions of dollars in the largest-ever U.S. municipal debt restructuring and further complicating the U.S. territory's efforts to pull itself out of a financial mess. The federal oversight board installed by Congress invoked a special type of bankruptcy that puts its standoff with creditors before a federal judge in San Juan. The decision marks the start to what could be a lengthy legal fight as Wall Street watches closely to see how other indebted municipal governments may fare in confrontations with investors. Puerto Rico and its agencies owe $73 billion to creditors, dwarfing the roughly $18 billion owed by the city of Detroit when it entered what was previously the largest municipal bankruptcy in 2013. The territory racked up its tremendous debt load during a decade long recession, beginning when tax credits that had built up its manufacturing base expired.

There are several take-aways from what is going on with Puerto Rico, that should be noted. First is that the Commonwealth could file for bankruptcy when so many, previously, said it was impossible. I did not hold this opinion, and said so vigorously, as many expected Congress to step in and bail them out. A very poor political judgement on their part, I would note. You should also bear in mind what I kept saying, the Federal courts can impose bankruptcy without additional legislation and this should be captured in your mind, for any future events.

The second take-away is the state of the Municipal market. It is doing just fine. All of the blather, in the beginning, that the Muni market would come undone because of Puerto Rico has vanished up in smoke. I do not see one article claiming any such nonsense, like there was when the Puerto Rico saga began. In fact, in many cases, Munis are more expensive than Corporates, after taxes, which points clearly to the health of the Muni market, in my opinion.

Full speed ahead!

I continue to warn about the French elections. I do not think Ms. Le Pen will win but it is certainly not impossible. The "risk factor" here is spelled with a capital "R," if she does win. It would effectively be the end of the European Union.

Consequently, I remind you of Brexit and Mr. Trump and that the best laid plans sometimes go astray. "Always be prepared for straying," I assert. You can bet how you like but remember that you are betting and that investing requires a different set of skills and a very different mind-set.