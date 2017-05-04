Mr. Market Gave Up On Seadrill

Thus, it's hard to envision that trading opportunities will present themselves in Seadrill shares before restructuring. The company is worth watching because of its influence on the industry.

Ever since Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) mentioned that shareholders will get "minimal recovery" and the stock dropped below $1, I was looking for a speculative short-term play to the upside in the company's shares. I've been bearish on Seadrill for a long time, but in the short term stocks easily move away from fundamentals, creating opportunities for trades.

However, the company's shares gravitated towards zero almost without any attempts to break to the upside. Earlier, Seadrill's subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) got 10-year contracts for West Elara and West Linus, but this news failed to provide any material upside for Seadrill shares. Then, Seadrill itself was able to sell 3 jack-ups for a reasonable price of $225 million. Again, no reaction from the market.

It looks like all market participants have finally done their homework and arrived to a conclusion that common Seadrill shareholders will receive close to nothing in the upcoming restructuring. At this point, it is impossible to come up with some kind of a Deus ex machina scenario which will save shareholders or at least give some more value to them.

Judging from what we've heard from drillers so far during the earnings reporting season, any material upside in contracting activity is postponed towards the end of 2017 at the very best. In my view, projections should be based on a pick-up in activity no earlier than 2018.

As I'm writing this, Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) trades below $51, marking the complete failure of the OPEC/non-OPEC deal. I believe that the cartel will extend the deal because it really has no choice, but this will complicate the rebound even more. OPEC will help all competitors to gain market share if it continues to support oil prices around $50 - $55 per barrel. At some point, the cartel will have to end the production cut deal, flooding the market with oil and pushing prices lower again. In this kind of "lower for longer" scenario, Seadrill has no chance to save common equity as creditors will look to get every drop of value from the company to protect what's left of their investments.

Technically, Seadrill has just broken through the last support and continues to trend down closer to the $0.50 mark. The company's market capitalization is still around $300 million, and there's absolutely no reason to believe that creditors will leave that much at the table for common shareholders. I think that we can expect further slide below $0.50 and the shares will settle somewhere in the $0.20 - $0.40 range before the final restructuring news will be announced.

From now on, this story is more interesting from an industry point of view rather than from trading point of view. Seadrill is a very important player and the results of its restructuring will have a significant impact on its competitors. North Atlantic Drilling and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) are more suited for trading activities.

While the market seems to have come to a conclusion regarding Seadrill's fate, North Atlantic Drilling shares continue to trade in a volatile way. At first glance this is rather strange as North Atlantic Drilling is set to be reabsorbed by Seadrill during restructuring. If Seadrill shares are worth almost nothing from a fundamental point of view and the market began to notice this, North Atlantic Drilling shares should follow Seadrill. However, the low float of North Atlantic Drilling shares attracts short-term traders and they play it by the chart. In my view, the market will continue to ignore the fundamental situation in North Atlantic Drilling for some more time, but the end is inevitable.

The case of Seadrill Partners is more interesting and I recently laid out my views on why the company's units remain glued to $3 level despite optimistic news on negotiations with creditors.

Despite the recent update on negotiations, the "news risk" still exists in Seadrill Partners. In case Seadrill Partners has to cut the distribution, the support for the company's units will disappear in a moment. Yes, the company stated that it intended to maintain the distribution if the negotiations end up well. However, I would not put too much faith in this statement as I believe that Seadrill Partners' control over the situation is limited and distribution is at mercy of creditors, who may or may not see the continuation of this distribution as part of their plans.

Bottom line

Many offshore drilling stocks are back to the lows last seen before the OPEC/non-OPEC deal. The environment becomes increasingly interesting and might lead to trading/investing opportunities. The case of Seadrill is worth watching because of the company's influence on the industry rather than from the trading or investing perspective. In Seadrill Partners, opportunities will present themselves in due time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.