Twilio: Not All Bad

The company guided down Q2 and full-year results due to losing business from their top customer.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) traded down over 25% on the backs of weak full-year guidance. The risks of losing a few key customers was always one reason to not chase the stock above $35 and a valuation in excess of $3.5 billion.

Losing key customers doesn't always suggest an end to the investment thesis though. Investors need to review whether Twilio is a deal at $25.

The headline numbers were all good with Twilio easily beating EPS and revenue estimates. Maybe most importantly for diversification, the key active customer accounts surged by 42%.

Source: Twilio Q117 earnings release

The problem though is that the cloud communications provider relies on Uber (Private:UBER) and WhatsApp owned by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as customers and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a platform partner. All three companies have aggressive ambitions leading to heightened risks that the relationships wouldn't last.

The first indication of a problem was the Q1 revenue guidance suggesting sequentially flat numbers. With all of the customer account growth and the contract expansions, the numbers didn't add up.

The cloud communications provider fesses up on the Q1 earnings call that Uber was changing their method for communications between the rider and driver. The ride-sharing company went from 17% of Q4 revenues to only 12% in Q1.

The CEO proclaims that Uber is dual-sourcing and optimizing communication spend at a geography level. As with most dual sourcing strategies, the goal is to reduce the risk of an issue with any one platform provider and to reduce the cost level. Remember, that Uber is highly unprofitable so a move to cut costs isn't surprising.

The Uber related revenues dipped sequentially from Q4 at $13.9 million to $10.5 million in Q1. The quarterly results would've been incredible if Uber had remained at previous spending levels. Amazingly though, ex-Uber base revenue growth actually declined to 60% from the reported 62% level that included Uber.

Twilio is in a rather healthy growth pattern considering the next biggest customer of WhatsApp sits at only 5% drastically limiting any impact from another customer defection.

The new annual revenue target of nearly $360 million is down roughly $10 million from analyst estimates and a nearly similar amount to the FY17 projections provided by Twilio back with the Q1 numbers. The problem is that the stock is only down to a market value of $2.5 billion. Twilio still trades at 7x the updated revenue targets.

The key investor takeaway is that striping out Uber would yield a rather impressive growth story driven by solid account growth. The stock though is rather expensive for one losing sizable revenue from the top customer and still generating sizable net losses.

The bottom line: good company, bad stock.

