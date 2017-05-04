Under Armour - Top Line Acceleration Could Be Stretchy

With ~1/3 of the float short, any good news could cause a squeeze; at the same time, additional sales misses could finally crack UAA's premium valuation.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) - developer, marketer, and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories.

While UA still represents a growth story globally, growth in apparel in North America (still UA's largest region/category) is quickly slowing, while investments are accelerating and gross margins are under pressure given the negative mix shift from footwear/international. Trading at 50x my significantly lowered estimates, valuation has expanded while visibility is limited.

UAA continues to lag (-34% YTD, group -10%), as earnings estimates keep coming down ('17 est. down 40% in the last four months), with multiple actually expanding slightly (45x currently, 2-multiple point expansion). Given apparel maturing (estimate US at most flattish in 4Q16), all hinges on footwear (for 1Q17, Street's +17% could be optimistic given what seems like fading Curry momentum on top of tough compares); gross margins also likely under greater pressure (UAA missed gross margin guide in six of last seven quarters, promotions deeper at own stores). While new distribution should help (in addition to KSS in February, DSW starting this back-to-school) and brand still has runway internationally, I question guide for sales acceleration post 1Q17 (11-12% growth for '17, OPCO +9%).

Footwear momentum fading?

Estimate Basketball already 40% of footwear (primarily Curry); Curry franchise appears to be cooling off (last week's Curry 3ZERO launched at $120 vs. $140 for Curry 3 and $130 for Curry 2, discounting Curry 3 at $100). In Running, UAA still relatively unknown, recent 20% off select running shoes just as NKE launched Air VaporMax concerning.

Gross margin headwinds.

UAA has missed gross margin guidance by 150 bps on average for the past three quarters; with inventories elevated (up 17% entering '17 vs. 1Q17 sales expectation for MSD), according to my checks, promotions look deeper y/y in 1Q17; mix shift to international/footwear is another headwind, offset by continued product cost improvements.

What's driving sales acceleration?

Street is modeling hockey-stick sales improvement starting 2Q17 (+10%, followed by +12% and +15% in 3Q17/4Q17). Estimate KSS at $100M in '17 largely offsets lost TSA volumes ($160M historically); DKS penetration keeps coming down (sales down 10% in 4Q16) while FL appears to be allocating space to ADS at expense of UAA.

Trends against UAA.

With NKE back on offense in Performance (Air VaporMax selling out online in hours) and Basketball (LeBron Soldier 10 and Kyrie 3 seeing double-digit share gains in $100-$150 price range, UAA's sweet spot) and ADS's momentum in both Lifestyle and Performance, I question where does that leave UAA brand, where Lifestyle penetration is still nil.

Sentiment terrible.

With ~1/3 of the float short, any good news could cause a squeeze; at the same time, additional sales misses could finally crack UAA's premium valuation. I think there's a good chance company guides down 2Q17 sales, back-half loading '17; assuming new distribution (KSS & DSW) contributes $130-$150M in '17 sales implies core business up HSD to hit consensus.

Promotions Still Elevated

Over the past two quarters, UAA promotions/liquidations have increased, placing additional pressure on margins (in 3Q16 liquidations were an 80 bps hit, and in 4Q16 promotions pressured grosses by 230 bps). According to my checks, this trend continued into 1Q17, with incremental promotions offered throughout the quarter, particularly in February and March. Interestingly, UAA offered an incremental "20% off running shoes" promotion during the same weekend that NKE released its new Air VaporMax; NKE's refocus on running could threaten the little running share UAA currently has.

Another indication that UAA's top line could be under pressure is that FL appears to be cutting back on UAA's shelf space, what appears to be in favor of ADS brand. While our tracking just started and could be limited in terms of data points thus far, in the last month, UAA's SKU count at FL is down 7% vs. NKE down 2% and ADS up almost whopping 70%. While decreases were spread across all categories, Women's appears to be driving the bulk of the reduction (down DD), followed by Kids' and Men's, most likely a result of cooling sales of new Curry models. This SKU reduction is also visible in stores, with NYC locations I visited clearly reducing the space allocated to the brand.

BASE CASE ASSUMPTION

Sales growth for '17 in the guided low-double digit range as growth in footwear/international offsets maturing apparel/North America = $0.35-$0.40 in EPS for '17 CATALYSTS

UPSIDE SCENARIO

Footwear and international accelerate while SG&A has some levers even with investments necessary = $0.45-$0.50 in EPS for '17

DOWNSIDE SCENARIO

2H17 sales recovery doesn't materialize = $0.25-$0.30

