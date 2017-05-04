Analysis Of AbbVie's Pipeline: What's Left Of Abbott's Biopharma Growth Opportunities?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a pharmaceutical company focused on improving healthcare. For 125 years, Abbott Labs has a history of producing accurate, scientifically formulated medications with the goal of providing more effective therapies to patients and physicians.

In 1888, physician and drug store proprietor Dr. Wallace C. Abbott begins developing distilled alkaline formulas into a solid form containing active ingredients of plants and herbs (for control of pain) in the back of his People's Drug Store in Chicago. By 1916 the company had grown into a full drug developer, with Henry Dakin producing Abbott's first synthetic antiseptic, chlorazene, to treat wounded soldiers in World War I.

Today ABT has a market cap of $75 billion and is known for developing Humira, the first fully human monoclonal antibody therapy that became the world's leading pharmaceutical product. The company has a diversified group of product lines, including nutrition, diagnostics, vascular, diabetic care, medical devices (via recent St. Jude Medical acquisition), generics, and pharmaceutical products. ABT is reported to have gained 33% more revenues through its acquisition of St. Jude Medical, having gained entry into the medical device markets.

ABT is known for having spun off Abbvie Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ABBV) in 2013, a Fortune 200 company focusing on pharmaceutical and small molecule development. Some critics of the move caution that innovation is the key to growth, while supporters of the move caution that innovation-mediated growth is not sustainable or not worth the risks. Strong Bio will focus this article on development of innovative biopharmaceuticals at ABBV, the true source of pharmaceutical growth and main shift in emphasis for global pharma worldwide.

AbbVie Pharmaceuticals is focused on sustainable growth and addressing the world's pressing health challenges. A lot of emphasis is put on collaboration as a means to accomplish goals that are not attainable by one firm alone. From 2000 to 2012, ABBV was one of the most recognizable pharmaceutical companies in terms of change of % in revenue from biopharma, with 52% of its total revenue coming from biopharma.

Investing in biotechnology research and development has yielded better returns than pharma-industry average. However, investment can be painful as this growth comes at great front side expenditure, and there is growing fear that research and development innovation-mediated growth is not sustainable. Since the average biopharmaceutical product takes 10 to 15 years to develop, competition is fierce, and only 12% succeed, critics of growth-oriented companies are not without support.

ABBV's pipeline is a daunting task to evaluate. with a multitude of potential products in a number of indications (in several fields of science including Virology, Neuroscience, General Medicine, Oncology, and Immunology) a full analysis is beyond the scope of a seeking alpha article. However, some of the hotter technologies with breakthrough potential and larger markets will be discussed here.

Before we examine up and coming potential blockbusters in development at ABBV, we will look at their current revenue making giants. During the presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2016, ABBV CEO Richard Gonzalez focused on three large products from the fields of immunology (Humira), oncology (Imbruvica), and virology (Viekira Pak).

ABBV sees sales of these three products hitting approximately 18 billion dollars, 5 billion dollars, and 3 billion dollars, respectively, or 26 billion dollars collectively, by 2020. Total sales were estimated for 2020 at 37 billion. Humira sales estimates are under scrutiny with emerging biosimilars from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) potentially gouging this market. However, de-risked growth assets alone position ABBV for substantial growth beyond 2020, with label expansions for Imbruvica and Venclexta. Viekira Pak is pacing almost 2 billion dollars globally in annual sales.

In oncology, Imbruvica (developed by Pharmacyclics, bought out by ABBV in 2015 for 21 billion dollars, and developed in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson) has a bright looking future in treating blood cancers and solid tumors, with label expansion and frontline opportunities for growth. In 2016, Imbruvica accounted for 1.8 billion dollars in sales, representing a 67% year over year growth rate.

In May 2016, Imbruvica broke into the large first line market for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In January 2017, FDA approved expansion of Imbruvica for treatment of MZL rare non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and plans to expand in other indications as well, including mantle cell lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic graft-versus-host-disease. These product revenues create a lot of fuel for growth through careful selection of research and development candidates for ABBV.

Venclexta (approved for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia in April, 2016, a BCL-2 inhibitor) is expected to drive future performance as well, with key readouts in 2017 for phase 2 and phase 3 studies initiated in July 2016. It is being tested as a monotherapy and in combination with Rituxan. At the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting in December 2015, ABBV presented data in combination with Rituxan for CLL (R/R) patients that demonstrated an overall response rate of 86% and a unique and impressive and very unique complete response rate of 47%.

In immunological studies, in January 2016 ABBV announced the launch of 5 phase 3 clinical trials evaluating over 4000 patients with ABT-494, a selective Janus Kinase (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. JAK1 plays an important role in the inflammatory process of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is often treated with tumor necrosis factor alpha inhibitors, with a competitive environment of use. Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel were among top 10 best selling drugs in the world, with revenues of approximately 11 billion, 10 billion, and 9 billion dollars, respectively.

Uniquely, the ABT-494 programs will include patients with inadequate responses to conventional or biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, as well as methotrexate-naive patients. In addition, ABT-494 is also being examined for treatment of Crohn's disease in phase 2 studies, with readouts in mid 2017. ABT-494 represents a special opportunity to Strong Bio because it is a novel mechanism (JAK1 inhibition) to treat patients with immunodiseases and may become the next standard of care in immunology, as its trials are set up for broad label approval.

Because it can be so powerful, any downside in Humira sales could easily be made up here, and Strong Bio sees it as both an innovative and protective development, in a huge market space well over 30 billion dollars including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's (and other related diseases).

In virology ABBV has a large growth potential in Hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment (Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P)) as well, a once-daily HCV regimen that should be able to compete with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Harvoni and Sovaldi. GILD's once daily pills and efficacy of 90% or higher in many HCV cases makes unseating difficult. However, in November 2016 ABBV reported 97.5% of chronic HCV infected patients without cirrhosis and new to treatment across all major genotypes achieved SVR12 with 8 weeks of G/P. In addition, no patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events.

In February 2017 FDA granted priority review for its HCV studies. On April 21, 2017, ABBV also reported 95% patients infected with tough to treat genotype 3 chronic hepatitis C virus without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment achieved SVR(12) with 8 weeks of treatment. Together with previously reported data, these study results support the potential of G/P as an 8-week treatment for the majority of people living with HCV. The company plans to launch this therapy in 2017. With a massive market expected to reach nearly 27 billion dollars by 2021, even a small place in it is huge.

In neuroscience, another approval success was hit in May 2016, with FDA approving ZINBRYTA for treatment of multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS). Approval was supported by the largest and longest head-to-head phase 3 study conducted in the indication. ZINBRYTA significantly reduced multiple measures of disease activity in patients with relapsing MS. Another de-risked approval for ABBV, its collaborative effort with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is generally reserved for patients who have had an inadequate response to two or more therapies for MS due to its safety profile.

Clinical data showed ZINBRYTA significantly reduced relapses and brain lesions for up to 3 years compared to AVONEX (interferon beta-1a) intramuscular injection, and has a positive benefit-risk profile with monthly monitoring. It is the first once-monthly self-administered treatment for MS.

In endocrinology, there are also rumors that ABBV might try to develop the first testosterone gel, libigel, to be approved for women, as data and patent information from a massive study conducted by Biosante (now ANI Pharmaceuticals) shows it may lower the incidence of cardiovascular disease in women by 71% as well as risk for breast cancer. These developments await further confirmation but it is not surprising that this revenue-maker could be quite large given the potential of testosterone to increase libido in postmenopausal women or women with testosterone deficiencies.

Strong Bio would argue that with the stellar performance of the research and development candidates ABBV has selected, it makes a strong addition to a portfolio. Not many stocks that will pay a 3.8% dividend while the company focuses on growth. And there is a lot more in the robust pipeline than what is mentioned here that is predominantly de-risked. Unfortunately seeking alpha editors do not let me cover certain speculative stocks or pipeline candidates.

As with all investments, there is always risk. Biotechnology risks are regarded as higher than average for stocks, and include standard risks associated with failed FDA approval, regulatory, scientific, or business delays, dilutive events, and volatile markets. New and rare unforeseen setbacks and obstacles are always possible. StrongBio encourages investors to discuss investment options with financial professionals and always maintain a diverse portfolio to help account for unforeseen potential losses. StrongBio assumes no responsibility for losses due to investments based in part on this report or recommendation. And as always fellow investors, diversify your portfolios! That's why we do all of this work to find good candidates. At least in this case ABBV pays a 3.88% dividend at its current price around 67 dollars per share, and makes up for potential down-side if there is a slide in price.

