GNC: Managing The Debt

The strongest bear's argument for GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) is the current level of debt. That level is high indeed but I will present a scenario how the company will reduce the leverage during coming years. It will need to use almost all free cash generated during this period and refinance the term loan facility maturing in 2019. I think this is the most likely scenario and therefore investors waiting for GNC to restore its dividend payments may be disappointed. However, the equity investors should be rewarded from higher pricing since the risk of high debt will evaporate. To present a debt reducing scenario, I will start with the current level of debt and then continue with the anticipation of free cash uses over the coming years. I will conclude the article with the impact on equity as we move towards more sustainable debt level.

Current Debt

The current debt level in nominal terms stands at 1.55bn as of April 2017. This is made of three different types of loans: term loan facility, revolving facility, and convertible notes. I will comment on the structure of each of them and how it will be addressed by the management.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017,GNC 10K 2016

Term Loan Facility

This is the most important facility with the current amount outstanding of 1.13bn. Clearly, the company will not be able to repay the loan with existing cash in March 2019. However, it will be able to negotiate the terms either with the existing institution or with a new institution. This term loan is the most senior facility as it contains pledges over all company's assets including equity. The facility includes various covenants, most probably the debt over EBITDA and EBITDA over interest multiple. The company does not disclose the precise level of covenants and therefore I am writing most probably. At the moment, the company is in compliance with the covenants. But, the debt to EBITDA ratio is set to worsen next year as sales and operating margin decline. The company can prepay any amount of outstanding without incurring any penalties and after paying down the revolving facility, this facility would be the highest priority. There are many features that the loan includes and re-financing is the result of very lengthy negotiations. The negotiations may include disputes over financial covenants such as debt to EBITDA, covenants with respect to the distribution of equity, amortization of loan, pricing, maximum available facility, tenor etc. I highly doubt there is a risk that the financial institution would want the company to default, however, they would demand harsher conditions. The business has deteriorated as a result of flat sales, gross margin decline and therefore the covenants has worsened. Therefore, I anticipate the lending institution is in better negotiating position. My opinion is that they would demand reduction of term loan to a range of 900m to 1bn. Also, they would call for imposing stricter conditions such as limiting dividend payments or distribution of excess cash. The management has started the negotiations but it will be a lengthy process. The risk of not re-financing is low but the risk of getting a bad deal is high. However, even in a harsh scenario, the company would be enforced to pay down the debt and consequently would become healthier. Continuing with GNC debt, I will discuss the revolving facility and convertible notes.

Revolving Facility

Revolving facility is a junior debt as there is does not contain pledge or collateral. It still ranks above the equity though. The company's current outstanding is 128mil and the maturity is in September 2018. The main purpose of revolving facility is to address working capital shortcomings. The management intention is to pay down this facility first in order to have more flexibility to address senior loan later. I will discuss later how the company will approach this facility but the repayment to zero should be manageable by the year and therefore the company is almost at no risk with meeting the obligations under this facility.

Convertible Notes

Lastly, the company carries $287.5m of convertible notes on their books. The amount on balance sheet is lower due to the amortization of costs that will eventually amortize to the notional amount. The original conversion price per share was set at approximately 66.16 per share. The current price of GNC is below $8 and therefore the conversion feature is out of money. My perspective is that it is unlikely the shares will trade in the money till conversion date and therefore the company will need to pay down 287.5m of these notes in cash. This is the facility that is the furthest away in maturity but re-financing could be part of term loan negotiations. I see a very small risk of meeting the obligations under this borrowings. Having discussed the current level of debt, I will continue the discussion on the most likely scenario of debt reduction to targeted level.

Debt reduction

The management highlighted their long-term target leverage of 3 times EBITDA and 5 times EBITDA if we take future lease obligations under the debt as well.

Source: 1Q 2017, GNC Call Transcript

I will focus on 3 times EBITDA and so I need EBITDA to get the target level of debt. For this purposes, I will ignore any benefits stemming from possible turnaround. Therefore, my flat annual revenue would be approximately 2.5bn (in line with analysts' estimates), gross margin of 32% (in line with management indicated range) and SG&A expense of 24% (in line with management indicated number and the recent history).

Revenue estimate from analysts

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Gross margin estimate from management

Source: GNC 1Q 2017, GNC Call Transcript

SG&A expenses estimate from management

Source: GNC 4Q 2016, GNC Call Transcript

This will give us EBIT of approximately 200m. Last year's depreciation and amortization were 60m and I will assume this will be sustained over the coming years. Adding that to EBIT, we will get EBITDA of 260m.

Source: Author's Calculation

Therefore, the target debt of the company is 780mil. This means the management needs to repay further 750m in debt over the coming years. And here is the scenario how it can be achieved during the following 6 years. It has to be noted, that EBITDA could be higher in case of better revenue or operating margin but in this case I will present a scenario with flat business operations.

Scenario to reduce debt

This year, the management highlighted first priority to pay down the revolving facility. That is 128m. The management also highlighted that free cash flow should be 250m.

Source: GNC 1Q 2017, GNC Call Transcript

We already saw 35m of that in 1Q, and so the company should have no difficulties to pay down the revolving facility by year end. In addition, it will have ability to pay down at least 20m of term loan. Therefore, the company's debt outstanding at year end will most likely be revolving 0, term loan 1.1bn and convertible notes 287.5m. Total debt of 1.4bn.

Source: Author's Calculation

Next year, the most critical task would be to find a solution for maturing term loan. My view is that the company would generate at least 150mil of free cash to pay down further outstanding of term loan and so the result would be 1.0bn of that facility to refinance. Therefore, it is very reasonable to estimate that by year end the company would have below 1.3bn of debt.

Source: Author's Calculation

During the following year, the company would collect 150m in cash and pay down 100 of term loan. As a result, it could end up with the debt below 1.2bn.

Source: Author's Calculation

In 2020, the company would have 50m additional cash from the previous year and will accumulate further 150m during that year. The shortcomings could finance from additional revolving facility of 90. And so, by 2020, the company may reach debt below 1.0bn.

Source: Author's Calculation

By 2022, the company could generate additional 300m and reduce debt towards the management targeted level. However, if EBITDA is higher by that year, the targeted level would be reached earlier. To sum up; the company will need to generate 250m in free cash in 2017 and 150m in free cash in following years. This can be achieved with currently projected flat revenue of 2.5bn, gross margin of 32% and SG&A expenses at 24% of sales.

Impact on equity

The assumption is that the future value of the enterprise would be at least the current value of enterprise. Today, it is 2.1bn. Therefore, if we consider future value of enterprise to be the same, then the debt reduction should have following impact on shares. As the debt would decline over time, the higher portion of enterprise should be devoted to equity holders. The logic behind this is that the higher proportion of future cash flows should be devoted to equity holders. And so, if 780m belongs to the debt holders in the year 2022, then 1.3bn would belong to shareholders with no further improvements in valuation considered. With approximately 72.5m shares outstanding at that time, it gives us a price of the share of $18.2 or approximately 20% annual return from debt reduction. 72.5m shares outstanding considers approximately 700k annual shares of management compensation.

Source: Author's Calculation

Conclusion

The management highlighted that the debt reduction will be one of their highest priority. The company is projected to generate a lot of free cash during the following years. And primarily uses of cash will be devoted towards the debt reduction. As the debt reduction will progress, the value of equity should move higher. The result should be approximately 20% equity annual return over the following 6 years. It will require though that the company achieves flat sales, gross margin expansion towards the management highlighted range and SG&A at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.