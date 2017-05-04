Mid-Con Energy Partners: Important Updates

Of course, some negative aspects remain, with the business not as well hedged as I'd like and with some costs rising.

What I found is that management intends to see production higher this year than they initially thought, and they have been moving to reduce debt while generating positive cash flow.

In this article, I decided to look at some recent data released by the management team at Mid-Con and give my thoughts on what it means for investors moving forward.

In the two trading days that followed the first quarter earnings release of Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP), shares of the E&P operator fluctuated a bit but didn't really do much. Given the risk that has faced the business in the past (they almost went bankrupt last year) and the volatility seen in the energy space during this period, I figured it would be interesting to look into the firm's data and give my thoughts on what it all means for investors in the business moving forward.

An update to guidance looks nice

During the quarter, the picture facing Mid-Con has changed a bit, and mostly for the better it seems. You see, according to their first quarter earnings release, some new guidance was warranted. In the image below, you can see the expectations provided by management for some of the items affecting the firm and its shareholders. All of these are actually identical to prior guidance except for one: production.

*Taken from Mid-Con

In their fourth quarter earnings release, if you had used the mid-point of guidance for production, you would have arrived at 1.35 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) for output for this year. Due to the firm's performance so far, this number has been bumped up a bit to 1.37 million boe. This is in spite of the fact that capital expenditures for 2017 should remain flat compared to prior forecasts at $13 million.

Other operational updates are meaningful

Due to its size, small movements for Mid-Con can be noteworthy. Take, for instance, the firm's debt reduction. After nearly going belly-up in 2016, only to be saved by a strategic investment and a renegotiation with lenders in August (not to mention higher energy prices), the company was able to pay down some of its debt. Today, total debt outstanding, all of which came from its credit facility, stands at $120.5 million. This represents a decrease of $1.5 million compared to the end of 2016. Add to the firm's $19.5 million in borrowing capacity the $2.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on its books, and we can see that total liquidity for the enterprise is about $22.3 million. So long as their facility isn't cut moving forward, this will afford them some flexibility should they identify any attractive acquisition targets or if they elect to increase their capex budget.

In addition to all of this, Mid-Con's cash flow picture during the quarter was pretty decent considering how small the business is and in spite of the fact that production is still down quite a bit year-over-year. According to management, distributable cash flow for the quarter totaled $3.59 million. However, this is after taking out $0.5 million from preferred distributions, plus another $1.3 million in maintenance capex. Meanwhile, total operating cash flow for the quarter came in at about $4.82 million. When you consider that revenue for the quarter was just $18.48 million, that's a pretty attractive margin to be working with.

Two things during the quarter that I did not care for, however, should be mentioned. The first is not really something you can blame on management too much: general and administrative costs. Excluding non-cash items, general and administrative expenses during the quarter came out to $1.6 million. This is down from $1.7 million seen a year earlier but, on a per boe basis, the number soared from $4.33 to $5.09, an increase of 17.6%. The sole problem here is production, which has dropped for more than the benefit they got from the decrease in costs on a nominal basis. Moving forward, investors would be wise to watch this but, should production manage to increase in the future, we should see this correct, keeping all else the same.

The other item I wasn't too crazy about was hedging, which you can see in the image below. During the quarter, management did not take the opportunity to hedge any more than they already are. In all fairness, in the three remaining quarters this year, they are hedged for between 69% and 75% of production and at prices with a floor of between $48.67 per barrel of oil and $48.75 per barrel of oil. However, next year, this number drops to 42%, followed by 12% in 2019. I am an oil bull personally, but I would like to see at least some additional hedging for next year. I don't mind the low hedging for 2019, though, because it's highly probable that oil prices will be moving up nicely by then I'd say.

*Taken from Mid-Con

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I would say that Mid-Con had a decent quarter. Management has maintained liquidity, has paid down debt modestly, and intends to see production come in higher than previously anticipated. These are all positive signs in my view but rising general and administrative costs, combined with some room for improvement in terms of hedging, seems to throw up a couple of caution signs. Overall, though, I would say that the picture is more positive than negative for Mid-Con at the moment.

