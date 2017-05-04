Veritiv Looks Attractive After A Post-Earnings Fall

With multiples more normalized after the quarter, and the Packaging business still solid, the price looks much better - and even attractive.

Buying Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) after a 19% post-earnings decline on Wednesday essentially is a bet that VRTV management is right - or close. While investors dumped the stock en masse after what appeared to be an ugly earnings miss (EPS of -$0.14 against expectations for a $0.21 profit), Veritiv management insisted on the Q1 conference call that EBITDA for the quarter was in line with internal expectations, and reaffirmed full-year guidance.

Management has a point, and analyst expectations in this case don't appear to be of much value. The three full-year 2017 EPS estimates listed by Yahoo! Finance are for $1.80, $2.27, and $3.85. That seems to imply that the three analysts are excluding different factors for earnings; in addition, only two of the analysts publish quarterly estimates and none of the three full-year figures seems close to what VRTV's non-GAAP EBITDA would suggest (at least $4 per share barring a mid-40s tax rate).

There are some concerns here, both in the quarter and more broadly. Veritiv, after all, is a distributor with 1.5% margins, 45%+ of revenue in secular decline (the print and publishing segments), and a 4x leverage ratio. But investors were bidding up that debt-heavy distributor to an all-time high just seven weeks ago, and I'm skeptical that Q1 changed the story that much. It leaves VRTV somewhat intriguing as a 'dead cat bounce' kind of trade - and potentially as a longer-term investment at $43.

Q1 Wasn't That Bad

It's an interesting thought experiment to consider how VRTV might have reacted today if a) analyst expectations were more settled and b) the company had guided a bit more strongly toward where it saw Q1 coming in. On the Q4 call - which was held on March 14, just 18 days before the first quarter ended - CEO Mary Laschinger was asked in the Q&A for comments on Q1. She replied that synergy benefits would help earnings "although maybe not at the same rate that we saw in the prior two years." Laschinger also pointed to higher spend in the packaging business as a potential point of pressure in the quarter.

But that commentary - even at the time - didn't seem to suggest the 15% year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA Veritiv posted in Q1. That decline was driven by the factors Laschinger mentioned, however, with synergy capture down and investments up. But it's the size of the decline that seems to have spooked investors - despite protestations from both Laschinger and CFO Stephen Smith that full-year guidance still holds. Smith even pointed out that in 2014 and 2015, Q1 EBITDA was about 15.5% of the full-year total before "a bit of an anomaly" in Q1 2016. Assuming the same seasonality held this year, full-year EBITDA would be $192.3 million, comfortably within the $190-200 million range.

If that type of detail had been given after Q4, it's likely VRTV shares would haven't declined nearly as much. Because expectations aside, the quarter truly wasn't that bad. Revenue declined 1.3% - but that's actually an improvement in trend. Three out of four segments posted reasonably disappointing results - but the one that really counts is that one that outperformed:

Source: VRTV Q1 presentation

The Packaging business drove 60% of 2016 segment-level Adjusted EBITDA and ~two-thirds of Q1 profit on the same basis. And that business had a reasonably strong quarter. Per the Q1 call, most of the growth came from volume, not pricing, even with the benefit of a price increase in corrugated boxes that took place in December. Flat margins in that context might be hugely impressing - but, again, the additional investments cited in Q4 are going into that business, and Veritiv at the least was able to keep margins flat.

In Facility Solutions, the margin decline came mostly from unspecified "internal process issues" with a few accounts; Smith said ~60 bps of the 90 bps compression would be recovered over the course of the year. Losing 30 bps+ of margin there isn't helpful, to be sure. But on a full-year basis that maybe a $4-5 million impact (2-3% of revenue) and the Q1 weakness alone accounts for ~half of the YOY decline in EBITDA. Add to that the estimated $10 million run-rate investment in Packaging, and the YOY decline pretty much is explained.

The Print and Publishing businesses both declined - to nobody's surprise. Print revenue declined 7% in 2016 and Publishing sales were down 15%. The margin and profit expansion in Publishing came to an unexpected collection from a high-risk account, so those numbers were likely better than expected and somewhat inflated from "normalized" levels. But those businesses still are accounting for a steadily declining portion of profit, and as such the headwind should diminish over time.

Overall, I'm not sure the story here really changes out of the quarter. It's probably a bit too optimistic to say that nothing changed, particularly given the leverage here. With corporate expense running right at 50% of segment-level EBITDA (on an annual run-rate basis), and a 4x leverage ratio, it doesn't take much of a change in EBITDA expectations to move valuation. Presuming the 30 bps impact on Facility Solutions margins holds for the full year, for example, that seemingly tiny miss leads to ~$3.5 million in lost EBITDA and a 5%+ impact on free cash flow.

But I still think the headline EPS miss perhaps exaggerated the decline, even though analyst commentary on the Q1 call suggests EBITDA was below the Street as well. I wonder whether Laschinger's statement early in the Q1 release that EBITDA declined "due in part to investments made to grow the business" didn't jump out at investors as a greater strategy change than it had was. (It did to me, at least at first, even though it had been mentioned in Q4.) And I simply don't see enough to explain why the market was buying this business at $60+ on March 14 and selling it at $41 on May 4.

Valuation

Of course, I thought VRTV was overvalued at $62, and the post-Q4 gains did recede quickly: VRTV actually dipped below its pre-earnings close after a secondary offering at $54.85 tanked the stock. And given leverage here, a ~30% haircut in the equity isn't all that steep in terms of enterprise value. Add to that the fact that net debt jumped ~$75 million Q/Q and, fundamentally, the downward move of the past 6-7 weeks isn't quite as illogical as it might first appear.

The decline at the least has moved VRTV to a more reasonable valuation. As I pointed out in March, VRTV's EV/EBITDA forward multiple had moved to 8.9x, which was in line with packaging manufacturers, not distributors, and didn't even really account for any of the print weakness:

Source: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) March presentation (PDF)

That multiple now, at the midpoint of 2017 guidance, is down to 7.4x. And that's with net debt somewhat inflated by working capital changes in the Packaging business (actually due to better-than-expected results there). Veritiv still is guiding for at least $60 million in free cash flow this year, which implies $110 million-plus in FCF over the last three quarters of the year. Assuming that goes to pay down debt (as should be the case, though Veritiv is hinting at possible M&A) and that the multiple stays flat at current levels, VRTV would have ~15% upside by year-end, moving to $49 or so. Both the multiple and the price would be toward the middle of the stock's recent range, recent volatility aside.

Of course, there are two aspects to that modest bull case that might be questioned. As far as the multiple goes, 7.4x sounds reasonable, and it is a discount to producers (Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), for instance, now is just shy of 10x by my numbers.) But a sub-3% margin (on a full-year basis) distributor with substantial leverage might not necessarily deserve that multiple. IT distributors like Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) and Avnet (NYSE:AVT) might be more logical peers, given similar secular pressures, albeit in dissimilar industries. They traditionally merit 6-7x multiples, with generally stronger balance sheets. A 6.5x multiple for VRTV, even assuming Veritiv hits the midpoint of guidance and reduces net debt by $100 million-plus by year-end, knocks VRTV back down to $39, or 9%+ downside.

The other question is whether guidance truly can be counted on. That's really a matter of trust in management. And for what it's worth, Veritiv management seemed reasonably insistent on the Q1 call that full-year targets were unchanged. There weren't any qualifiers like "assuming improved performance in the back half" or "we're anticipating print and publishing declines will moderate." Based on an expected slowdown in synergy capture, and an expected increase in investment, including in the Veritiv Logistics Service which is included in the corporate segment, the Q1 numbers seem mostly in line with how Veritiv saw the quarter playing out.

If management is right, VRTV probably fell too far on Wednesday and the $42.75 close presents an opportunity. And I'm inclined, at the moment, to believe that management is right, at least for now. That leaves the business available for under 7x EBITDA (based on year-end net debt) and 11x free cash flow or less, given guidance for $60 million-plus in free cash flow. There's still some cost savings coming in the back half and into 2018. The Packaging business should benefit from a second price increase in Q2. Print and Publishing combined generate less than half of Packaging's EBITDA. If Veritiv can simply keep EBITDA basically flat, continue to deleverage, and ride out the diminishing headwinds from those declining businesses, there's a long-term case for steady value appreciation here.

It's the same case that drove VRTV to double between February 2016 and January 2017, even before the big jump post-Q4. And the case isn't broken. Veritiv might have been a little overvalued heading into Q1 - but the market's overreaction to the report more than solved that problem. Veritiv looks like an interesting trade to get in ahead of dip-buyers - but it also looks like a stock that could offer double-digit upside as long as it hits its targets. Veritiv said that it did so in Q1; the market disagreed. If Veritiv is right, the market will come around eventually.

