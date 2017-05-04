Loxo Oncology Vs. Ignyta: The Grudge Match

I have been watching the Loxo Oncology (LOXO) vs. Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) battle for quite a long period of time. It is fascinating that two companies that are targeting the same molecule - Trk fusions - can have such a disparity in valuation (RXDX 180M EV and LOXO 1,100M EV). I like the RXDX business model dramatically better, and every month or so, I check my assumptions to make sure that I continue to have the same conviction on RXDX and LOXO. Each time, I come away believing that RXDX has a dramatically superior business model, and I come away scratching my head as to why there are so many LOXO bulls and more RXDX bears. After the most recent RXDX analyst update, I have come to the conclusion that LOXO bulls are basically using the often used play of "the greater fool theory" and plan on selling after approval. Let me outline my thoughts.

As background, both companies have small molecule compounds which target Trk-fusion proteins - entrectinib [RXDX] and larotrectinib [LOXO]. These mutations occur, albeit at low frequency, in a diverse set of tissue histologies (colon, salivary, lung, etc.), and when they are found, they are the principal molecular driver of the tumors. Both companies have shown when these fusions are present, an inhibitor (larotrectinib and entrectinib) is able to mediate a dramatic and durable tumor response. At the present time, both companies believe that they will be able to, for the first time, get a US FDA label for the treatment of Trk-fusion driven cancer - without specificity of the histology. In the past, small molecules labels defined the mutation as well as the histology that should be treated. The purpose of my discussion here is not to debate the relative merits of each compound, such as blood brain barrier (BBB) penetration (RXDX penetrates and LOXO does not) or resistance hurdles (not enough data to warrant such a discussion) but to discuss the actual business model (addressable patients) of each company. I will argue that LOXO's business model is tremendously flawed and will ultimately end in a trail of tears. It is likely that the hedge funds are playing the short of the launch, betting that uninformed investors will run up the stock into larotrectinib approval and will jump out at that time, leaving uniformed investors wondering why the sales are not rolling in.

Targeting a driver mutation is nothing new, and in fact, there are many tens of such examples: Gleevec, Xalkori, Tarceva, etc. Determinants of the total addressable market (TAM) for these drugs are simple - number of patients multiplied by the monthly price and duration of therapy. This equation gets a bit more complicated with additional competitors, but at a high level, you just need to add market share.

TAM = Number patients X Monthly Price X Duration of therapy

For these driver mutations, patients must first be identified by molecular tests before they can receive a targeted therapy. This makes total sense since it makes no sense to give a patient a drug if they do not have the relevant target. So, to flesh out this calculation, the number of patients is really total number of patients IDENTIFIED, multiplied by the number that is actually identified by testing.

TAM = Number of patients X Monthly Price X Duration X % identified

For lung cancer, the testing rate is very high, probably due to the fact there are a number of approved, targeted agents for several different driver mutations (ALK, ROS, and EGFRm). At the present time, I believe that it is SOC throughout the developed world to test for at least these mutations in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer). As a result, I think it is safe to assume over 85% of lung cancer samples are currently tested for at least the driver mutations where there are actually approved drugs. On the other hand, I think testing in other tissue types for driver mutations is limited; perhaps with the exception of melanoma (where there are some targeted agents approved) is very low - certainly less than 5%. I know people will be jumping to point out many other diagnostic tests do exist - such as PD-1 status, HR status in breast cancer, among others. However, for this exercise, I'm only looking at therapies targeting driver mutations with small molecules - these require sequencing. It is important to note it only makes sense to run a diagnostic test if there is a drug that you can use - so if there is no drug on the market, I'm not sure why anyone would want to know their mutations when the knowledge cannot be translated to therapy. The number of drugs is increasing, but at the present time, I think the rate of testing outside of lung is low. This low rate may not be true in academic settings, but in the community setting, I don't believe that driver mutation testing in non-lung/melanoma is done with any frequency due to the dearth of approved molecularly targeted therapies.

The price of targeted small molecule inhibitors is generally in a band between 100K and 200K/year. So, let's say this works out to be 15K/month. We do not know the duration of therapy for either of the Trk inhibitors nor the actual response rate. However, for the sake of argument, let's assume that this is the most effective treatment out there, with a 100% response rate and an average duration of 12 months. We can now fill out the monthly price as well as the duration of treatment. So, the equation now looks like this (note that I changed TAM to LOXO revenue, since that is what we are calculating):

LOXO Revenue = Number patients X $15,000/month X 12 months X % identified

The number of patients is the real trick here. Since Trk fusions are found in a number of histologies, you would have to determine this number for each of the major histologies, of which RXDX believes there are at least 30 histologies with Trk fusions. In its presentation last week, RXDX management believes that about 15% of Trk incidence is in NSCLC, which would equate to 150-300 new US NSCLC Trk fusion positive patients per year. To make math easier, if we assume that there are 300 new cases per year and 85% are identified, then the total addressable market would be worth about $46M annually (300 x $15,000 x 12 months x 85%) in lung only. In all likelihood, they will split the market with RXDX, and in fact, I believe that RXDX will have dominant market share, since if I were a patient, I would rather have a drug with BBB penetration than one which does not. RXDX bears and LOXO management have argued that entrectinib is likely to have worse tolerability than larotrectinib. However, in the RXDX update last week, the discontinuation rate due to intolerability was less than 2%. Looking at the adverse event table for entrectinib, there does not seem to be any major tolerability issues worth noting. Lastly, it is likely that a significant number of Trk lung cancer patients will present with brain mets - though the incidence of newly diagnosed patients with brain mets is not known. However, I think it is safe to say that these patients with brain mets will not go with LOXO given its poor BBB penetration and go with RXDX. 40% of ALK patients and 20% of ROS1 patients have brain mets at present, for example. If we assume in this case that 30% of Trk lung patient present with brain mets, this means that about 77 Trk identified patients will have brain mets from the start - these will go to RXDX (255 x 30% = 77 patients with brain mets). This leaves 178 newly diagnosed Trk lung cancer patients without brain mets. In the absence of more data, I am going to split these evenly (for math) 89 to RXDX and 89 to LOXO. Thus, for lung, LOXO will have 89 patients going on larotrectinib for NSCLC. This would be worth $16M in US sales/year. This is very, very small potato, people.

Now, much is being made about the non-lung histologies which can also carry Trk fusion mutations. This is true, but both companies will have to increase testing to actually get at these patients. This will not happen overnight - since the rate of Trk fusions may be 1:1000 or less. Both companies will have to educate physicians to Trk. However, if RXDX patient level analysis is correct, this means there are about 1,700 of those Trk positive patients per year (minus the lung cancer calculations), who are currently not being identified. LOXO argues that the potential market is much bigger (up to 5,000 patients), so these are clearly estimates. You can simply take my numbers and gross up. Regardless, since these are in histologies, which are not currently being tested with any frequency today, we can assume that testing will be low (non-lung) at launch and increase over time. If LOXO is right, the market will grow much longer than RXDX management anticipates. In contrast, since NSCLC testing is already so prevalent, I think the Trk incidence in lung cancer is a hard number. Initially, it would be difficult to get insurance to test for mutations where there is only a 1:5,000 chance of finding something. However, this is the US, so let us assume that from each year, an incremental 200-400 Trk-fusion patients are identified per year two years after LOXO/RXDX is approved. This will be a good revenue stream in time, but the first three years after launch, you will have to count on this lung population to tide the companies over. So, I predict that the first two years after LOXO's launch, LOXO US revenue will not exceed $30M in TOTAL. After year three, I think it is fair to grow LOXO sales $20-40M/year due to increased testing, but I don't believe it will start right away. Regardless of the future potential of the drug, it is hard to see how LOXO is worth $1.2B today if the first, second, and third-year US sales would be $12M, $24M, and $41M annually, respectively, in my opinion. RXDX will have similar patient numbers (assuming the split), but you will need to add the brain met patients to RXDX (77 patients x $15,000 x 12 = $14M). Thus, I would predict that RXDX for Trk fusion would have sales of about $18M, $33M, and $54M for the same time frames, respectively, for Trk-driven tumors - this is LOXO and RXDX splitting the non-brain met patients. I have a few additional assumptions in the model, which I pasted below. If you believe differently, you can copy my simple spreadsheet and change the variables. As a side note, LOXO management has, in the past, suggested that there are up to 5,000 Trk fusion patients in the US, which is 2.5X what RXDX management has suggested. I don't believe that this is a material difference, since most are not tested. So, you could increase my numbers if you favor one number or another - though I don't know what basis one would have to do that. For my illustration, I choose the more conservative number.

NSCLC Years post launch 1 2 3 Trk NSCLC Patients 300 300 300 Identified 255 255 255 Treatment Penetration 45% 65% 90% Drug treated patients 115 166 230 Treated Patients Brain mets 34 50 69 Non-brain mets 80 116 161 RXDX share non-b 40 58 80 RXDX patients 75 108 149 LOXO share non-b 40 58 80 Price/M 15000 15000 15000 Duration (MON) 12 12 12 Revenue (M) RXDX ($) 13 19 27 LOXO ($) 7 10 14 Non-NSCLC Trk Revenue Trk Non-lung pts 50 150 300 RXDX ($) 5 14 27 LOXO ($) 5 14 27 Net US Sales RXDX 18 33 54 LOXO 12 24 41

RXDX is lucky. RXDX management believes that there are about 2,000 newly diagnosed ROS1 NSCLC US patients annually. Since NSCLC testing is about 85%, there are probably 1,700 patients who are identified and ripe for treatment. Now, they will have to compete with Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Xalkori. Entrectinib, in my opinion, is differentiated from Xalkori due to its high BBB penetration. I believe that this differentiation is important, and it will allow RXDX to take 50% of the ROS1 NSCLC market in relatively short order. For reference, Xalkori does not cross the blood brain barrier well. For the same math, if we assume the same numbers and duration of therapy (though it appears to be closer to 18 months than 12), we see even if PFE and RXDX split the market, this is worth at least $153M in annual sales for each company. These patients are actually identified today, since NSCLC testing is standard of care. If RXDX does a good job of marketing to lung cancer specialists, I would anticipate better than 50% share due to BBB penetration, I would think that it is realistic that it gets 65% share rapidly (since maybe 20% of ROS1 NSCLC patients present with brain mets). This should give it about $200M in US sales in a relatively short time period. This obviously will ramp with time, but due to the BBB advantage, I would think that it could achieve this by year three of launch, so I would assume $86M, $122M, and $159M ROS1 sales in the three years after launch. I show an illustrative model below - you can agree or disagree with some of the assumptions, but it looks something like this:

RXDX ROS1 Years post launch 1 2 3 ROS1 Patients 2,000 2,000 2,000 Identified 85% 85% 85% Treatment Penetration 100% 100% 100% Drug Treated 1700 1700 1700 Treated Patients Brain Mets 340 340 340 Non-brain Mets 1360 1360 1360 RXDX Brain Met Pts 340 340 340 RXDX Market share (non-Brain) 10% 25% 40% RXDX Non-Brain Met Pts 136 340 544 RXDX total patients 476 680 884 Price/M 15000 15000 15000 Duration 12 12 12 ROS1 Revenue RXDX Revenue 86 122 159

What is amazing is that if you believe my numbers, and if I told you that one company was worth $1.15B ($1B enterprise value) and another was $250M ($180M enterprise value), you would obviously think that RXDX is $1.15B and LOXO is $250M. However, this is exactly the opposite. I think this is why I think this is such an interesting situation. If you think my model makes sense, look at the combined revenue of RXDX and LOXO in similar time frames. This is a fairly big difference, in my opinion. As you can see, it is the ROS1 market that makes RXDX interesting - Trk is just gravy. I believe it is difficult to make a business with a Trk-only drug. For whatever reason, the Street loves a pure Trk inhibitor - I just don't know how the numbers could possibly work - even if you double the LOXO sales.

Years post launch 1 2 3 RXDX US Revenue Trk+ROS1 104 155 213 LOXO 12 24 41

I believe that the LOXO bulls are hoping that people will focus on the new novel label (histology independent) and not think about the actual launch trajectory which will be highly dependent on how many patients are actually identified - NOT the theoretical number of patients. I think they are highly cognizant that the launch, almost by definition, will be bad (everyone likes to short the launch), but they believe that the Street will be slow to recognize that most Trk patients are unidentified until well after approval. Furthermore, I do not understand how LOXO bulls could even think how one would market a targeted inhibitor with such a low prevalence, diagnosis rate, and spread amongst a diverse set of histologies. Many oncologists specialize in a few different tumor types. If your target is found in 30 different histologies, how many sales reps do you need? You would need multiple sales forces, focusing on thoracic, breast, GI, sarcoma, etc. With the rarity of the Trk fusion, the average oncologist might see one case/year, at best. As an illustration, RXDX could field an 80-person thoracic sales force to go after ROS1 and Trk lung cancer - that makes sense since my simple model shows that they could do well over $200M in year three (mostly driven by ROS1). If LOXO did the same thing, it would be fighting over just 15% of the total Trk market, leaving 85% of the other cases lying on the field. More likely, it would have to have separate teams - which dilutes its whole effort or become very expensive due to the large size.

Regarding cash, I believe both companies will have to raise money. RXDX just announced a secondary for $50M, which has crushed the stock. RXDX had about $100M in cash ($30M in debt) at the end of the year. This is probably about one year of cash, given that burn will be high for the next 12 months given the clinical costs. This additional cash should get it to approval, and it would need to raise money to launch or get other non-dilutive sources of financing to fund the launch. LOXO had about $140M of cash at year end, so it is also likely to need to raise money at some point in 2017. I assume that the best time for it is after it shows its data at ASCO (June), so I would bet that we see an offering in June. It has a bit more cash than RXDX and, obviously, a much larger market capitalization, so it has more room to raise funds.

Current LOXO holders, in my opinion, will have their finger on the sell button as to not be the last one out of LOXO. I think going long RXDX and short LOXO would be an interesting pair trade, though I struggle with when optimal timing of this trade would make the most sense. Thinking about each stock independently, I think LOXO will run into larotrectinib data (ASCO) and approval (1H18) and sell off after approval. RXDX may take a while to work, since the Street seems to demand more of them than LOXO - I don't understand why. I prefer to keep things simple and be long just RXDX. I think this may be a long wait, perhaps 24 months. However, I feel quite fine on waiting 1-2 years, since I believe that I will make 200-300% return on RXDX in 24 months, which isn't all that shabby. I'd like to short LOXO, but I think the best time to do so is the day it gets approved, which should be in mid-2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RXDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.