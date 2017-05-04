PayPal - Mind The Gap

We would buy the shares if the gap fills in the graph.

While we have little doubt the future contains significant leverage in the business model, this is less apparent at present than management wants you to believe.

It looks increasingly likely they have one of the major payments platforms for the digital age and worries about the fintech revolution might be overblown.

PayPal came out with good Q1 figures and very good news about its P2P service Venmo.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) produced some solid quarterly earnings and the market moved the shares higher in the wake of these. There was indeed quite a bit to like:

Revenue increased 17% (19% on a constant currency basis) to $2.98B, a beat of $40M

GAAP earnings per diluted share (NYSEARCA:EPS) growth of 6% to $0.32

non-GAAP EPS growth of 19% to $0.44

Operating cash flow of $751 million, free cash flow of $603 million

$517 million returned to stockholders through stock repurchases

A 10.3% increase in active accounts (+6M to 203M)

Venmo grew its transaction volume by 114% in a year

The announcement of a whopping $5B share buyback program

Here you can see how things developed:

Then there was the increased guidance

For Q2, PayPal sees revenue growing 15-17% on spot rates (17-19% ex-currency) to $3.05B-$3.1B (vs. consensus for $3.07B) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.41-$0.43 (above consensus for $0.41)

Q2 GAAP earnings are guided to $0.30-$0.32

For the full year, it's boosting expectations for revenue to $12.52B-$12.72B (15-17% growth, 17-19% currency neutral), vs. consensus for $12.6B, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.74-$1.79 vs. expectations for $1.73.

GAAP 2017 EPS is guided as $1.28-$1.33

The Venmo growth is impressive

This is a bit of a mixed blessing, of course as the for the majority of Venmo users, the service is free whilst PayPal has to pay banks a transaction fee. This causes PayPal's take rate to go down a bit, from the Q1CC:

For Q1 our total take rate was 3% and our transaction take rate was 2.62%, both of these metrics reflect sequentially and down approximately 14 basis points from a year ago. Continuing a trend, our P2P businesses contributed meaningful in take rate decline in the quarter.

Before you ask yourself why the company has acquired Venmo, you have to consider the upside as well, here is management during the Q1CC. First the generalities, stressing the platform value and stuff:

Again, I would like to point out the growth in our Venmo and our core P2P platform increases our ubiquity, strengthens our value proposition and support higher levels of engagement and reduce levels of churn across our consumer base.

Then with a surprising monetization kicker (our emphasis):

Today we are announcing the opening of our data for select U.S. PayPal merchants who accept Venmo as a mobile payment option. We anticipate the ability to pay with Venmo will be widely deployed across millions of our U.S. PayPal merchant base by the end of this year.

So it's all in the Venmo buy button. Millions by the end of the year, we certainly like the sound of that. Basically what PayPal is doing is using Venmo as a hip new customer acquisition tool and might have been the first company to have figured out a way to monetize mobile peer-to-peer payments.

It isn't yet terribly important at 7% of PayPal's volume, but this will keep increasing and we think this is an important positive take-away from the earnings.

The network takes shape

PayPal has amassed an impressive list of partners

The CEO talks in considerable length about the wonders of these alliances, albeit in sometimes rather obtrusive language (not the greatest communicator we've come across), but the benefits are clear.

Footprint: a bigger presence in the payment landscape, becoming "a part of the way people manage and move their money every day" (as the CEO put it in the Q1CC)

More payment options for customers

Turning competitors and potential competitors into partners

There is a price to be paid though in the form of lowering the take rate, or sometimes not even a take rate at all, but that's where the CEOs "engagement" comes in, we guess.

Tailwinds

There are some structural tailwinds that the company is profiting from, which are no mystery:

The increasing share of ecommerce in retail.

The shift towards mobile payments.

Here is CEO Dan Schulman (Q1CC):

as we move fundamentally over the last three or four years from predominantly being a button on our website to really now being a fundamental underlying platform provider to merchants as they think about how did they take advantage of mobile

Of course, monetizing Venmo with a buy button is a main driver of the latter.

Margins

The company has a fairly aggressive share buyback program ($517M during the first quarter alone!) that has already reduced the number of outstanding shares:

There are a couple of noteworthy elements:

Revenue growth is in the high teens (see graph below)

Non-GAAP EPS growth, from Q1 2016 ($0.37) to Q1 2017 ($0.44) that's a 19% yearly growth rate

So earnings per share (helped a bit by a decreasing share count) and revenue growth is consistent with the growth in new active accounts and the number of transactions per active accounts.

Yet there is some margin creep:

By no means a dramatic decline, but a decline it is. Now, SA contributor Greg Wajda has pointed out that margins are still rising on a non-GAAP basis and he rants against this:

That's right, folks. The only thing the company is adjusting out is stock-based compensation expense. I thought this was by now accepted to be a real expense, considering it has "expense" in the name and GAAP. Warren Buffett, and everyone else, clearly thinks it is a real expense. The other thing PayPal adjusts out is payroll taxes for that stock compensation. Really?

Of course, we are with him on this (as we also ranted against adjusting earnings for stock based compensation ourselves previously, here and more generally here). The practice is widespread though.

During the Q&A session of the CC, management prided itself on achieving operating leverage:

With respect to operating leverage, you are right, you could go back and look at the last several quarters and you have seen sequential declines in our operating expense growth rate each of those quarters. And to your point we grew 4.5% this quarter and even if you look at that on kind of an incremental margin basis, for every dollar of revenue that we brought in this quarter our operating expenses increased $0.10 and that's the best performance that we have ever seen as a company.

But a little earlier they also argued this:

Our volume based expenses were up 28% year-over-year. Transaction expense was $987 million, up 31% year-over-year, driven primarily by increase funding cost across our core PayPal platform, as well as business mix from strong growth in Braintree.

Big categories of expenses growing at 28% and 31%, that's certainly faster than revenue growth. Let's look at expenses in historical context:

S&M and R&D are declining parts of revenue, but these are the smaller parts. We don't really see much of a decline in SG&A as a percentage of revenues. Let's take the income statement from the 8K:

Well, total operating expenses were 84% of revenues in Q1 2016, but rose to 85.5% in Q1 2017. It might be us, but we don't see much operating leverage. Of course this is on a GAAP basis, perhaps the leverage is in the non-GAAP figures.

Indeed, the leverage is in the non-GAAP 'other expenses' (which include customer support and operations, sales and marketing, product development, general and administrative and depreciation and amortization). But on a non-GAAP basis.

The Q1 difference between GAAP and non-GAAP figures is $150M in total, split out:

Stock based compensation and related tax: $149M

Restructuring: $40M

Amortization: $23M

Tax effect: ($62M)

This is actually likely as GAAP EPS is considerably lower at $0.32 and it's only up 6% for the year, growing really much less than non-GAAP EPS and a good part of that growth actually comes from buybacks. One might keep that in mind.

Conclusion

We have nothing against share based compensation, in fact, quite the contrary, especially if this practice is used to let employees share in the company's fortunes, which would be good for the economy. However, netting them out of earnings gives a somewhat distorted view of earnings, we're against this, even if the practice is widespread.

In the case of PayPal, focusing on non-GAAP earnings loses sight of the fact that earnings aren't actually growing all that much, despite the impressive growth of the company. The company has to pay for its topline growth.

Now, there isn't necessarily anything wrong with that either, as the increased presence could very well set the company up for achieving positive leverage in the future, and important parts of the business already generate leverage.

Given the ongoing fintech revolution, the company is also right to emphasize growth over profitability.

In the meantime, given the normally quite gradual share price movements in PayPal, we think it's quite likely that the shares will fill the gap that opened up in the chart after the positive Q1 earnings news, the stock is also highly overbought.

We would wait until that happens before buying. Buying we would though, because it is becoming ever more apparent that PayPal is building one of the winning payment platforms, one that will profit from powerful tailwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.