Fitbit: Not Time To Take Profits Yet

With Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) reporting positive earnings yesterday, after the bell, it appears that their turnaround is beginning to gain traction. In pre-market trading, the stock is already up more than 7%, trading at $6.12 per share, and I believe there is much more upside ahead.

Source: Fitbit.com

Quarter Results

Yesterday, FIT reported better than expected earnings, beating on the top and bottom lines. FIT reported revenue of $298.94 million, beating expectations by $18.18 million and Q1 EPS of -$0.15, beating estimates by $0.03 per share. CEO James Park highlighted the great quarter in the press release saying "Underlying consumer demand has been better than our reported results in North America as we work down channel inventory levels, giving us increased confidence that we will enter the second half of 2017 with a relatively clean channel."

Furthermore, in Q1, FIT sold a total of 3 million devices and 36% of activations in the quarter came from customers who made repeat purchases. This level of repeat customers suggests that FIT has a loyal customer base, which indicates that its brand has substantial value.

During the conference call, management discussed how this loyalty can be fruitful:

We know there is a network effect to the platform. For example, users who have a friend on a platform walk on average 700 more steps a day. Overtime, we believe that in utility and interactions through a social network can increase a switching cost for users, if they are contemplating by a competitive wearable device and increase the probability that they upgrade within the Fitbit family of devices.

Improving Balance Sheet

Another positive from the quarter was its improving balance sheet. As you can see from the chart below, their inventory and accounts receivables have been declining, as they sell through their old channel inventory. Furthermore, it was able to generate $21 million in free cash flow, despite increasing capital expenditures to $28.2 million. Management further clarified, during the Q&A portion of the earnings conference call, that cash flow from operating activities was $49 million. (You just add back the cap ex spending to get to this figure).

This increased free cash flow lead to their total cash & marketable securities ending the quarter at $726.1 million. This level of cash means that it has roughly $3 per share in cash on its balance sheet, or roughly half of its stock value.

Source: Fitbit Earnings Presentation

Furthermore, when consider the rest of FIT's balance sheet, it represents an incredible value investment opportunity. At the current valuation, $6.12 in pre-market trading, its market capitalization is about $1.4 billion. However, FIT has total assets of more than $1.5 billion with zero debt and total liabilities of just $573 million. Moreover, the lions' share of its assets are current assets, with $1.18 billion on FIT's balance sheet. These figures suggest that FIT is trading at just around its asset level, which leads me to believe that this stock is an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity; it has mitigated downside, with lots of upside potential.

Source: 8-K

Community Feature

Moreover, FIT gave more color on how well its new Community section in its Fitbit app is doing. Management announced that since it launched in March, Community has already had more than 5.2 million users utilize the Feed and had more than 345 million views of shared posts. Of the users to try the Feed, more than 1 million of them have joined a Group.

Source: Fitbit Earnings Presentation

Here is a snippet from my prior article, "Fitbit: Prudent Launches Create Tremendous Upside," where I discussed how this Community feature could become very valuable for FIT:

Uniquely Tailored Advertising Revenue Opportunity Not only will Fitbit's new Community update make Fitbit devices and apps stickier, helping to drive sales of its products and accessories, but it will also provide another avenue for FIT to generate revenue. Once FIT establishes a base of engaged users, it can begin to roll out sponsored posts. There are countless companies that would be eager to buy these sponsored posts since they will be targeted at users that are interested in improving their fitness. Moreover, FIT can uniquely leverage its customer data to target their ads in a way that no other social network can. For example, FIT can see that you do a significant amount of weight lifting and can tailor its ads to send protein powders or fitness equipment offers into your Feed. This type of tailored advertising can not be matched by other social networks, which do not have access to this rich type of data. Once launched, FIT can experience hockey-stick type growth because creating this Community interface is a one-time, fixed cost. Once those fixed costs are covered, FIT's additional revenue will flow to the bottom line. This is why Facebook has such high gross margins.

Additionally, management is prudently focusing on growing both its consumer health and enterprise health businesses. Growing both of these simultaneously can create a virtuous cycle. During the earnings conference call, management talked about this strategy:

While we continue to remain a single segment reporting Company, we are organizing the business around two functional group; consumer health and fitness and then enterprise health, which includes both our group health and digital health business. The consumer group will be focused on growing the device business and expanding our subscription revenue business. While the enterprise group will be focused on delivering health involvement solutions to increase engagement and improved health outcomes and drive a positive return for employers health plan and health system. We believe these two groups are connected in virtual circle for a large installed network and focus health and fitness brand make us the partner of choice for enterprise customers and health eco system plans and intern enable us to sell more devices to consumers who want to be part of the same network as their family, friends and colleagues.

With more users, FIT will be able to up-sell them with its Fitstar Personal Trainer and Fitstar Yoga offering. These apps will generate recurring revenue, which will flow straight to the bottom-line, as they require just an upfront cost to develop. Accessing either of these apps costs $7.99 for monthly access or $39.99 for yearly access. During the Q&A section of the conference call, management gave a positive update on this business:

[T]he FitStar business is growing pretty nicely and we are going to be continuing to invest pretty healthy on building a subscription business, but there is a lot of potential.

Cutting Expenses

On top of these positive developments, management has been focused on cutting expenses, and creating a leaner company. On a q/q basis, FIT was able to cut Non-GAAP operating expenses by about 8%, as it focuses on returning to profitability.

Source: Fitbit Earnings Presentation

Moreover, as you can see by the chart below, FIT was able to beat revenue expectations while reducing their sales & marketing expenses. Additionally, management is still investing in the future and their research and development costs were up marginally; it would be a bad sign to see R&D expenses drop, as that would suggest management was too focused on hitting short-term figures.

Source: Fitbit Earnings Presentation

My Coverage

I have been invested in FIT for a few months now and have been sharing my bullish sentiment with readers on Seeking Alpha. More recently, I outlined my thesis in my article entitled "Fitbit: Prudent Launches Create Tremendous Upside," which was published on April 3rd. When I wrote that article, the stock was trading at $5.72 per share.

Shortly thereafter, the stock dropped and I explained why I believed that it would merely be a short-term decline, in my article "Fitbit: A Perfect Storm," which was published on April 14th, when the stock was trading at $5.37 per share. I took advantage of this short-term decline to average down my position, and suggested that readers do the same.

Readers that took my recommendation, and purchased shares at $5.37, have seen gains of 14%, but I suggest you continue to hold your shares, as I believe there is much more upside left.

Final Remarks

Despite the stock popping more than 7% in pre-market trading, I believe there is much more upside ahead. With FIT's business improving, and management launching a number of new prudent initiatives, coupled with it still trading near its asset levels, I believe FIT represents an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity. It's not yet time to take your profits, but I will notify readers when I believe it reaches that level.

