HSN Inc. Still Looks Like A Short

Only a turnaround keeps the stock from $30 or worse - and I don't see the base for that type of improvement.

One of the lessons of the last few years - and in particular the last few quarters - is that when retailers look cheap, they can easily get much cheaper. That still seems likely to be the case for HSN Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI). After a 4.6% decline Wednesday following first quarter earnings, HSNI trades at just 13.4x trailing adjusted EPS, excluding one-time startup costs related to system improvements at a warehouse in Tennessee.

I don't think that multiple is low enough, however. HSNI is a declining business, with EPS falling nearly 17% year-over-year in Q1 (again, backing out those warehouse costs). Revenue is declining, shipping costs are hitting gross margins, and the company seems increasingly poorly positioned for the "new normal" in retail. The Q1 results - though EPS did beat expectations - seem only to confirm that fact. And at this point I'm not sure what HSNI can do to reverse the trend.

Q1 Earnings

From my admittedly bearish point of view, Q1 looked bleak across the board. Revenue declined 4% as reported, and fell 1% even excluding the divestiture of two online brands last year and the impact of Leap Day in the year-prior quarter. HSN segment sales fell 2% on an organic basis, with units shipped down 8% and pricing up. In the Cornerstone segment - a collection of five online brands - organic revenue was up 1%.

Those numbers simply don't work in the retail model - they're not enough to offset normal SG&A inflation, let alone allow for any growth. And though earnings were better relative to expectations (revenue growth missed consensus by over a point), the news on the margin front looks far worse. Consolidated EBITDA declined 18% year-over-year. $2 million in supply chain expenses accounted for only 4 points of that decline. Cornerstone EBITDA did increase 10% - as reported. But excluding the benefit of divestitures, segment-level EBITDA declined 43%.

The biggest problem with margins appears to be shipping costs. A 40 bps compression in HSN gross margin and a 130 bps drop at Cornerstone both were attributed on the Q1 conference call to shipping expense (some of that coming from more promotional activity on that line). Adjusted opex actually was rather normal, rising 3% in HSN and 2% at Cornerstone (again excluding divestitures). But the combination of gross margin and deleveraging of even that modest inflation against sales declines was enough to push margins down. And I don't see that trend stopping.

Does This Get Better?

In terms of revenue growth, I'm highly skeptical of any sort of re-acceleration. 38% of total Q1 revenue still came from the legacy HSN TV business. While HSN talks up Facebook Live streams and other interactive content, digital sales rose just 3%. HSN's subscriber base fell 2.5% last year, per the 10-K, and it's hard to see that trend doing anything but continuing, if not accelerating.

Basically, to drive sales growth in the HSN segment, the company either has to start growing revenue per TV user and/or expand that digital business. The former seems tough; HSN remains increasingly, and dangerously, reliant on "best" customers (who somewhat incredibly buy more than 36 times a year). It's had a tough time acquiring new customers to build out growth - an issue that continued in Q1, as management admitted on the Q1 call. As for the digital business, HSN to its credit has made an aggressive effort on that front, through a variety of channels. It's simply not working well enough.

A "major brand strategy project" was undertaken in Q1 which is supposed to help marketing efforts going forward. But, again, I'm skeptical there's some fountain of growth HSN hasn't yet been able to find.

In Cornerstone, growth simply has stalled out. Garnet Hill, HSN's apparel business, performed well in Q1, per the call, after a solid 2016. But Frontgate sales were down, which HSN somewhat oddly attributed to a "slowdown in the luxury market". If that business can't grow now, it's hard to imagine when it will. New stores for Ballard Designs are supposed to be a driver going forward, but that concept and other furnishing brands Grandin Road and Improvements have stagnated of late.

The bigger concern has to be margins. HSN has been able to take pricing both in the HSN segment and in Cornerstone. But those gains have been more than offset. And there has to be a question of what else HSN can do. Shipping costs aren't going to come down, given competition. Management cited potential efforts to take out costs, but those savings will be reinvested (likely in marketing). Regardless, there's no way HSN can cut enough costs to avoid deleveraging barring an acceleration on the top line.

Valuation

HSNI does yield 3.9%, and it's possible the dividend could lead to some support around $35 (a 4% yield). But dividends haven't saved retailers forever (see Guess? (NYSE:GES) and Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), among others), and if earnings continue to decline there's still potential for a substantial re-rating. EBITDA declined 11% last year excluding supply chain costs; it fell 14% on the same basis in Q1. The HSN TV business is one-third-plus of revenue, and is in secular decline. Cornerstone profits are collapsing, falling by half between 2013 and 2016 and then dropping another 40%+ in Q1:

source: HSNI Q4 earnings presentation

There's not much evidence to suggest a turnaround in either TV or Cornerstone - and that's ~70% of revenue. Margins look weak, and a leverage ratio likely to exceed 2x this year amplifies any multiple compression here.

And at 13-14x earnings and cash flow and 8x+ on an EV/EBITDA basis, there's room for those multiples to compress. 10-11x $2.40-$2.50 in 2017 EPS and/or a 7x forward multiple both get HSNI under $30. Neither seems particularly aggressive given the current trajectory of HSN's business and valuations across the space.

Essentially, the market is pricing in at least some possibility of a turnaround in HSNI - and pricing it somewhat dearly. And even with the stock off 10% from post-Q4 levels - and 30% from August highs - there's more potential downside unless HSN shows some improvement. I don't see anything in Q1 to suggest that improvement - or to contradict the bear case for HSNI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HSNI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.