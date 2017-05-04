Dr. Copper Is Speaking

Market news has been focused on the supposed Trump economic miracle, on the Federal Reserve's rate tightening path, and on company earnings beating downwardly-revised analyst estimates. Trump's declaration that he will grow the U.S. GDP at a 4% annualized rate has been taken as market dogma. But what if the U.S. economy - 8 years into an economic expansion - fails to get revived by the new fiscal policy (at a time monetary policy is set to tighten, albeit marginally)?

We learned this past week that U.S. GDP slowed in the first quarter to a +0.7% annualized rate. Year-on-year GDP slowed to +1.9% from +2.0% in Q4 2016.

Employment is also not looking so dapper. The green curve in the chart below shows the 12-month moving average of non-farm payrolls. Employment growth peaked in May 2015 (344k job creations) along with the stock market, until the post-Brexit break-out last summer. In other words, job growth has been trending down since 2015 while the stock market is trending high. It goes without saying that this divergence cannot continue indefinitely.

Yesterday another reliable economic indicator reared its ugly head. Copper fell out of bed on Wednesday, falling -4.5%. This base metal is often referred to as Dr. Copper because of its ability to predict turning points in the global economy. Due to copper's widespread applications in most sectors of the economy - from homes and factories, to electronics and power generation and transmission - demand for copper is often viewed as a reliable leading indicator of economic health. This demand is reflected in the market price of copper. Generally, rising copper prices suggest strong copper demand and hence a growing global economy, while declining copper prices may indicate sluggish demand and an imminent economic slowdown.

Our copper chart is looking a lot less bullish relative to late 2016. And this is in stark contrast with the blue skies scenario that markets are pricing in.

Cooper has also had a good correlation with stock market movements, even leading equities at major market turns. The table below highlights the peaks/troughs in the copper price and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) since the Financial Crisis.

Copper S&P 500 Trough December 26, 2008 March 10, 2009 Peak April 7, 2010 April 26, 2010 Trough June 7, 2010 July 6, 2010 Peak February 15, 2011 May 5, 2011 Trough October 4, 2011 October 5, 2011 Peak May 13, 2015 May 22, 2015 Trough January 19, 2016 February 11, 2016

Admittedly, during the quantitative easing period of 2012-2014, when the economy and financial markets were under massive liquidity perfusion, Dr. Copper became irrelevant. Why? The economy was growing at an anemic pace during this period, while copper price was in free fall…even as the stock market soared. Indeed, a fall-out from Federal Reserve policy was the +28% appreciation in the dollar index over these three years.

We believe that with the Fed stepping back from markets, Dr. Copper may be back. Copper rallied +36% on the Trump growth narrative. Interestingly, copper's price topped out on February 13, 2017 and has been trending down since. If copper remains in this downtrend, we cannot see equities continuing to rally higher. We recommend watching copper closely in the coming weeks both to confirm the trend in equities and for a reading on the health of the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.