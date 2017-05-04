Visa: New $110 Fair Value

Visa's core business is doing well, and I think investors can follow Visa's lead and buy the stock.

I am increasing my Visa fair value estimate to $110 after the company reported great numbers.

With yet another quarter of explosive revenue growth and margin expansion, I am updating my Visa (NYSE:V) fair value to $110 per share based on higher margin assumptions for the Visa Europe acquisition. In my view, the company remains one of the best investment opportunities available, and I think shares have a multi-year run ahead. It remains my largest position.

Why Visa is worth more: Europe Accretion

When the transaction was originally contemplated in May of 2016, I noted that the price for Visa Europe looked relatively expensive, saying:

"On the surface, the deal looks ridiculously expensive. Visa Europe posted a pretax profit of just EUR 343 million. At best, this deal gets done at 39x earnings and at worst, it costs Visa shareholders 52x earnings. This does not sound attractive."

While that was true, I also mentioned that if one believes in Visa's ability to see ~50% operating margins on the Visa Europe business, then the deal wasn't expensive at all:

"Ultimately, I would look for Visa Europe to achieve an operating margin close to 50% under Visa. Visa Europe is unquestionably margin dilutive. But, if you believe a 50% operating margin is achievable, as I do, then Visa is only paying 15-20x pretax for a wide moat, growth business the could throw off somewhere in the neighborhood of $600m in free cash flow per year. I'd call that a veritable bargain."

Based on the initial results, I think I may have been a bit conservative. With significant growth in its existing international business, and impressive 12% y/y growth in its core US market (48% of revenue in Q2), Visa experienced operating margin expansion. Year-to-date, operating margins grew to 68%.

Can the operating leverage continue? I believe it will. When questioned about Visa Europe's performance, CEO Al Kelly said:

"In general it is tracking at or above our expectations whether it's revenue or accretion. Cross-border business certainly has been strong in Europe, payment volumes have been somewhat higher than where they were around the time when we closed on the acquisition. Our yields have been heading in the right direction most of the expense actions relating to consultation process are completed they are now working on the technology integration. So on all fronts Visa Europe is performing pretty much at or above our expectations."

In short, I believe there was more cost to be taken out of the European business than I expected, and I also think the company has been able to recognize some select pricing opportunities. Lower costs, better pricing, and strong volume growth (+9% y/y in Q2) will lead to a great European opportunity.

The rest of the business is as healthy as ever…and doesn't really include China or India

Although Visa currently has minimal business efforts in the world's two most populated countries, the rest of the business is performing phenomenally well. US payment volumes jumped 12% y/y driven by continued market share gains with partners like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and USAA. Asia, excluding China, is seeing double-digit volume growth while European volume jumped 9%, and Latin American growth was solid.

I think the opportunities for cash to credit conversions remain plentiful, particularly as other countries have the ability to implement popular US programs like rewards and premium cards. Additionally, Visa sees an interesting opportunity to boost credit card volumes in Japan on the cusp of the 2020 Olympic games.

Overall, with revenue growing 23% y/y, operating margins in the high-60% range, and secular growth in the electronic payments business, I think Visa's business remains robust.

Raising fair value to $110 from $100

With clear evidence that the Visa Europe transaction is more accretive for shareholders than previously imagined, I am upgrading my fair value estimate to $110. I am now modeling 60% margins for the Visa Europe business, and I believe the company will be able to earn upwards of $4.00 per share in FY18.

The company authorized yet another $5 billion share buyback program, which has proven to be a great use of capital during every single issuance. At this time, I would not hesitate to add to my position given the company's incredible performance, market tailwinds , and dynamic approach to capital allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.