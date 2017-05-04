High Yielders Brought To You By The Letter M

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

Today we will be comparing four preferred shares and a baby bond over three companies: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT), MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA), and MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE). MITT has two preferred shares: MITT-A and MITT-B. MITT has very little coverage so there's a heightened possibility of an incorrect market valuation at some point in their preferred shares. Sadly, for now, neither preferred share is close to a buy, but they are valued closely together for the time being.

MFA does an excellent job in their presentations for shareholders. You can read how they run their company here. They trade at a significant premium to book value now. The two shares for MFA are MFA-B, which is a preferred share and MFO, which is a baby bond. It's important to understand that preferred shares and baby bonds are not the same thing. In fact, they have significant differences. Baby bonds, in the event of a bankruptcy, are going to be paid before preferred shares. In general, a baby bond holder will be receiving a smaller yield in exchange for priority on their money in the event the company goes under.

MTGE, unlike many within the mREIT sector, doesn't have an insane valuation. It also has one of the best preferred shares in the mREIT sector to invest in right now. In case you're wondering, no I didn't forget a dash between the E and the P. It just so happens some preferred shares don't have one.

Below is a chart where we can begin to compare the companies' preferred shares:

For starters, notice the purple by MFO. This is a reminder that we're dealing with a baby bond here and not a preferred share so the valuation is going to be measured quite a bit differently. For now, notice that MFA-B is $0.67 under a sell rating while MFO is only $0.15 under a sell rating.

MITT-A is only $.08 under a sell rating, which is dangerously close. MITT-B is $0.13 over a sell (notice that the cell is in red which tells us it's a sell). In addition to being over a sell value MITT-B is also $0.68 away from a buy value while MITT-A is $0.37 away. If I was stuck and had to choose between MITT's two preferred shares then the easy choice would be MITT-A.

MTGEP, compared to the rest on the above list, looks fairly compelling. It's $0.24 under a sell rating and only $0.16 away from a buy rating. For a preferred share in the mREIT sector this is actually one of the top choices currently as almost everything is over a buy rating and many are in the sell range.

Looking at the below chart, we can dig a little deeper into the risk factors for each investment:

We can tell that MITT-A and MITT-B just have too many risk factors, which aren't in their favor. Yes, they have a stronger yield than the others and even have a little call protection but neither scores in the green on any category. I think they will need an even higher yield to make up for the risk factors. MITT preferred shares have a poor Market Cap/Pref Share Liquidation ratio, which if you compare to the other two companies on the chart is a material difference.

Another troublesome metric that you can't see on the chart is the company has almost doubled in their stock price since the start of 2016. The rise in market value is going to make this ratio look better than it actually is. They now trade at a slight premium to book value.

MFA-B and MFO are interesting to look at. Baby bonds will normally be paying out a lower stripped yield since they are a less risky investment, but in this scenario, the call date comes into play. There's a material price difference from $25.35 compared to $25.72. MFO is dangerously close to just being called and that's why even though it has a significantly higher yield, it's not the stronger investment. MFA-B is actually somewhat protected being at a lower price and therefore unlikely to be called. If MFO dips down to about $25.37, it would be compelling.

MTGEP is arguably a compelling buy looking at how preferred shares are doing in the mREIT sector. So if you were to choose one for a steady yield then MTGEP is a good investment. There's a lot of call protection with the next call date being 5/22/2019. MTGE also has a great ratio for Market Cap/Pref Share Liquidation at 14.89 putting it at one of the best for preferred shares. If you wanted a better ratio, you could look at AGNC investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). However, the AGNC preferred share (AGNC-B), which is comparable, has a significantly lower yield at 7.51% and has almost the same call protection with a call date at 5/8/2019.

Conclusion

MITT preferred shares are currently overpriced and there are some better opportunities for deploying new capital in the sector. MTGEP is one of the strongest shares compared to the rest of the mREIT sector. Based on the last prices, MTGEP and MFA-B are the most compelling opportunities. Liquidity in MFO has been erratic over the last few weeks and shares have occasionally dipped very close to the buy range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANY OF THE PREFERRED SHARES IF THEY GO ON SALE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. The ideas, opinions, and ratings in this article reflect the views of Colorado Wealth Management Fund. Joint efforts primarily consist of having Big Dog Investments paraphrase or quote the views expressed by CWMF. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice.