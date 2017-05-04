AIG: The Buyback King

On May 3, 2017, American International Group (NYSE:AIG) reported Q1 2017 net income of $1.185b, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to the net loss of $0.183b, or $(0.16) per diluted share, that was reported in the same period of the prior year. The company's top-line came in a little light, but that should come as no surprise due to the headwinds that insurance companies are facing in the current operating environment.

AIG shares are up ~2% in after-hour trading, as the company's financial results were well-received by the market, but I believe that the stock price will likely continue to trend higher after the financial community has a chance to fully digest the results (and management's commentary). AIG's Q1 2017 earnings release showed that Mr. Peter Hancock, CEO, and team were able to make progress in several key areas, but, in my opinion, the real value will be created in the quarters/years ahead.

Q1 2017 Results

AIG's Q1 2017 results were a big improvement from what the company reported in the same quarter of the prior year, but let's remember that Q1 2016 was not a great (or even good) quarter for this company.

The biggest impact to the quarterly results was the company's ability to improve its cost structure, as AIG reported an ~18%, or $560m, decline in general operating and other expenses. Managing expenses is one area that this management team has been able achieve impressive results, which has helped the company progress towards its long-term financial target of reducing expenses by over $1b.

The declining expense base is great news from a long-term investor's perspective but it is important to also note that the company's operating results were really nothing to brag about, especially for the Commercial Insurance division.

The Consumer Insurance division, on the other hand, reported a significant increase in net interest income and a 49% YoY increase in pre-tax operating income, which was largely a result of higher returns on alternative investments (and declining expenses, of course).

As such, AIG reported what I would consider a mixed quarter. But, there were some shareholder-friendly decisions made that will help prop up the stock price, in my opinion.

The Buyback King

AIG's management team has been laser focused at returning capital to shareholders, especially in the form of share buybacks, and Q1 2017 was no exception. For example, the company repurchased $3.6b worth of shares in the first three months of 2017 and followed that up by repurchasing another $1.1b worth of shares from March 31, 2017 through May 3, 2017. As a result, the company's total shares outstanding is now below 950m for the first time in a number of years.

Not only has this company been committed to buying back shares hand-over-fist but AIG has repurchased shares at a great time, i.e. while shares have been trading well-below its book value. The company's poor operating results - and the market's lack of confidence in AIG's management team - has prevented the company's stock price from reaping the benefits of the significantly reduced share count, but, in my opinion, this all will change once the board picks the right person to lead this global insurer.

Note: AIG's 8-K is the source for all images throughout this article, unless otherwise specified.

Bottom Line

Its easy to get too caught up in a company's quarterly results, especially if you are talking about a company that has reported mixed results (and that is putting it nicely) for an extended period of time, but I would recommend for investors to take a step back and think about AIG's long-term business prospects. Plus, the company has been cutting out costs at a fast pace, selling non-core assets and streamlining operations, re-positioning itself for a rising rate environment, and making shareholder-friendly moves so I believe that there is a lot to like about AIG at today's price. Moreover, the board (and Carl Ichan) now has the opportunity to bring in the right person to run AIG's poorly managed P/C business.

Therefore, as I described in this article, long-term investors should treat pullbacks as buying opportunities because this company has several long-term catalysts in place that have the potential to create a great deal of shareholder value, especially if a new management team is able to improve investor sentiment.

Full Disclosure: The Q1 2017 conference call is scheduled for May 4, 2017 at 9:00am so investors should pay close attention to the following: new updates on CEO search, financial guidance, SIFI updates, and plans to sell additional non-core assets.

