Gilead: A Honest Post Earnings Assessment

A full autopsy of the company's latest numbers and what investors should do with this beaten down name is below.

However, looking closely there were good, bad and ugly parts of its quarterly performance.

One time biotech juggernaut Gilead Sciences posted quarterly earnings after the bell on Tuesday of this week. Once again this industry giant missed top and bottom line estimates.

"Give me honorable enemies rather than ambitious ones, and I'll sleep more easily by night." ― George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones

Today we take a deeper look at the first quarter earnings report from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) that came out after the bell on Tuesday. The company missed expectations slightly on both the top and the bottom lines. Digging into the actual results gives us a mix of positive and negative tidbits.

The Good:

Revenues from Gilead's HIV & HBV drugs increased 13% from the same period a year ago to $3.3 billion. Non hepatitis and HIV sales increased 8% to just under $540 million. By the end of 2017, non-HCV sales should make up approximately two thirds of Gilead's overall revenue growth and continue to show good growth. In addition, thanks to continuing improving its product line; Gilead continues to dominate the HIV space.

The decline in "patient starts" for Gilead's HCV is starting to ebb especially in the U.S. and Europe. This should be mean the pace of HCV sales declines should decelerate some in the quarters ahead. Cash on the balance sheet also increased to just over $34 billion from ~$32.4 billion a year ago.

The Bad:

Thanks to plummeting HCV sales (See The Ugly), revenues were down just over 16% from a year ago while earnings were down 26%. Operational cash flow slipped from just over $3.5 billion in 1Q2016 to just over $2.9 billion this first quarter.

The Ugly:

It is hard to sugarcoat the plunge in HCV sales as the sickest patients get cured throughout the developed world. Gilead's HCV sales have gone from $4.3 billion in the first quarter (where HCV sales surpassed Humira as the world's best selling drug franchise) of 2016 to just under $2.6 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Prognosis:

The stock traded down two percent on Wednesday after releasing quarterly results after the bell on Tuesday. Still, the stock is up from the same point a week ago. It feels like the floor for Gilead is around $65 a share. However, absent a significant acquisition or an unexpected deceleration in the decline in HCV sales; there probably is not a whole lot of near term upside in the stock.

While Gilead's pipeline is progressing, we are probably years away from any commercial success in NASH which has the potential to be the company's next blockbuster franchise. The stock also pays an over three percent yield so an investor is getting paid to wait as Gilead gets through 2017 which should be an inflection year.

I am going to continue to hold my full position in Gilead but not add to it while we wait to see if the company finally makes a significant acquisition, HCV sales declines starts to ebb and/or it makes additional progress in either developing its NASH franchise or with the compound Filgotinib which it is partnering with Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) on through a collaboration deal.

There have been quite a few analyst ratings reissued since Gilead reported quarterly figures and they seem equally mixed between Buy & Hold ratings. I think the best take on Gilead post earnings came from Stifel Nicolaus which reiterated a Buy rating and $87 price target on GILD yesterday. Its analyst's take is that the "market is not ascribing any value to GILD's HCV franchise and over the next 3-12 months, pipeline catalysts in HIV (Ph.III bictegravir/F/TAF) and NASH will garner increasing visibility and drive multiple expansion toward GILD's prior trough multiple of 10x." While I agree with her take, investors might need a bit more patience before the market concurs with her conclusion.

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

"The most tragic thing in the world is a man of genius who is not a man of honor." ― George Bernard Shaw

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, GLPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.