Well Rewarded For Past Performance, What Is Left For Illinois Tool Works?

I have a lot of respect for ITW management and its business model, but it seems that market expectations have risen to a very bar for management to meet.

Management seems content to stick to a disciplined, modest M&A program and future margin improvements will likely be harder to achieve absent a return of real pricing power.

ITW's auto business continues to perform exceptionally well, T&M is picking up, and welding seems set to return to growth, but the other business don't have the same recovery leverage.

I've liked Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) for a while now, and the shares have continued to reward a positive stance (up about 7% since my last update, a little below 3M (NYSE:MMM), but inline with Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and better than Dover (NYSE:DOV)). Now, though, I'm starting to wonder whether this relatively conservatively-run company can keep finding enough ways to meet ever-higher expectations in this early recovery cycle. Illinois Tool Works has already achieved a lot with its self-help initiatives, and I have to believe that the low-hanging fruit has been plucked. I'd also note that while ITW management has indicated that it will continue to pursue incremental M&A, there's nothing to suggest a major move.

Right now it looks as though the Street is factoring in some combination of high single-digit free cash flow growth or a mid-single-digit total return. Neither are really appealing at this point; not when names like Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Fortive (NYSE:FTV), Parker-Hannifin, and ABB (NYSE:ABB) appear to have more to offer in terms of relative valuation, near-term growth leverage, and/or self-help potential.

A Mostly, But Not Completely, Encouraging First Quarter

With core growth of around 3.5%, Illinois Tool Works fell a little short of the mark in what has been overall a stronger than expected quarter for the industrial/industrial conglomerate space. Given ITW's relatively modest exposure to end-markets like oil/gas, heavy machinery, and industrial capex, though, it wasn't a fair expectation that they would match the likes of Parker-Hannifin this quarter.

Auto was very strong for ITW this quarter (up 9%), continuing a trend also seen with 3M and Dover. ITW continues to generate revenue growth comfortably above build rates, suggesting that the content growth story here is a legitimate driver, and is also seeing good demand on the aftermarket side. Test and measurement is also performing well, with the segment up 6% (more or less in line with Fortive's performance) and the larger Test & Measurement/Electronics segment up 6% as well on healthy trends in microelectronics.

Welding was flat, lagging Lincoln Electric's (NASDAQ:LECO) performance, but I would note that ITW's market/revenue mix is different. With less exposure to consumables and oil/gas (relative to Lincoln Electric), ITW isn't quite as leveraged to the early industrial recovery, but this business should continue to improve as the "general industrial" segment recovers and MRO activity picks up.

ITW's other businesses, Polymers and Fluids, Food Equipment, Construction, and Specialty were up 1% to 3%. Those results are broadly consistent with what ITW has been seeing for a little while and I don't expect dramatic shifts in the near future.

Margin performance looked quite good to me, as ITW continues to realize the benefits of a multiyear self-improvement program built around centralization and simplification. Gross margin didn't show much leverage (not a big surprise given limited pricing power), but segment margin improved by more than a point, with all but one segment showing improvement. I'd also point out that all of ITW's segments are now posting margins at 20% or better, with three (Food Equipment, Welding, and Specialty) above 25%).

And Now What?

What will drive Illinois Tool Works from here?

It seems premature to assume that industrials like 3M, Dover, and Fortive are going to start seeing real pricing power anytime soon. I think Illinois Tool Works management has adjusted its business in such a way that it can see some gross margin leverage with pricing power, but management commentary in the sector just doesn't suggest much power yet. I'm also reluctant to assume that the company can just continue to crank out operating margin leverage from self-improvement initiatives. Operating margin has improved nicely over the last few years, and I think management is going to have to work harder for relatively more modest improvements.

Looking at the company's market exposures, ITW isn't as exposed to a recovery story as others in its peer group. Welding should start recovering, and would/will be leveraged to improved U.S. infrastructure spending. Likewise with test and measurement, and both segments should benefit from a capex spending recovery.

Beyond that, I'm not quite as confident. ITW has done a commendable job of realizing its content growth potential in the auto business, but auto volumes seem set to slow as this year goes on, and that will be a headwind for growth. Construction, too, is likely not to be a powerful driver as activity slows (but remains positive). Food Equipment is arguably a wildcard, with Illinois Tool Works more skewed towards institutions (and less toward restaurants).

M&A is also an unknown. Compared to the likes of 3M, Honeywell, Parker-Hannifin, Roper (NYSE:ROP) and so on, ITW has definitely been less inclined toward large-scale M&A, and management's commentary doesn't suggest to me that they're eager to change that. I'm largely okay with that stance, though I would like to see the company build its product ID business (a market segment that has done well for Dover and Danaher). I'd also note that there's been more chatter and activity with regard to conglomerates selling off large businesses, so ITW may find an opportunity to acquire a new vertical that is too promising to ignore.

The Opportunity

I'm a believer in the philosophy that if something's not broken, don't break it. Illinois Tool Works doesn't have the same sort of near-term recovery leverage as some of its peers, but that doesn't make it a bad company and I don't want to see management chase growth.

That said, my growth expectations here remain relatively modest (low single-digit revenue growth, mid-single-digit FCF growth), and are no longer enough to support an especially bullish stance. I understand that the Street is rewarding ITW for its strong execution and its overall quality, but I'm more concerned now that the performance bar has been set too high. As I don't see this management team as being likely to be cajoled or bullied into over-revving the motor (making business decisions designed to chase growth), that could be a set-up for future disappointment.

The Bottom Line

I can't make the valuation work with Illinois Tool Works. It seems to me that the market is factoring in some combination of high single-digit FCF growth and/or a mid-single-digit total return and that's not good enough for me now. With other names offering better relative opportunities, this is a name that moves to the back burner for me now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.