General Motors: Unlock Value

I think one of the most grossly undervalued stocks on the market right now is General Motors (GM).

GM is has been posting progressively better earnings but the stock has been running sideways and underperforming the S&P 500 respectably.

GM is also the one of the cheapest OEM stock in the automotive sector based on several valuation metrics including Price to Book, Price to Sales, and Price to Earnings. While automotive sales have been shrinking and competitors like Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) have posted shrinking earnings, GM posted a 10.5% YOY increase in Q1 2017 revenue, and beat by $0.24, smashing expectations on the sale of higher margin trucks and SUVs which has so far offset the drop in YOY volume of vehicles sold.

Sale of Voxel

According to Mary Barra on the last earnings call

"As you know, last month, we announced the sale of our Opel and Vauxhall brands and GM Financial's European operations to PSA Group for about $2.2 billion. This transaction is a win for the stakeholders of General Motors, Opel/Vauxhall, and PSA Group because it will enable each company to capitalize on its respective strategic priority."

This is incredibly bullish for GM. Opel and Vauxhall have long been troubling cash sinks for GM. According to CNN, Opel and Vauxhall have lost GM over $18 billion dollars over the past 16 years. The shedding of these lemon brands as well as a nice infusion of cash is definitively bullish for GM.

Lyft and Cruise Automation

For such an undervalued stock, GM has some incredible growth factors on the horizon. GM has announced its intention to bring a fleet of autonomous Chevy Bolts to the market as early as 2018 for use with the ride sharing service Lyft. Because GM and Lyft will be able to control the conditions and location under which these cars will operate, this project unlike building autonomous vehicles for consumer production has a good chance of coming to fruition in the next few years.

With the recent struggles for Uber in its autonomous development going public, GM has a massive opportunity here considering it is not only partnered with Lyft to produce the vehicles but is also slightly vertically integrated in the ride sharing business owning an approximate 11% share of Lyft. Despite their inability to acquire Lyft completely, this is a massive opportunity for GM.

Share Buybacks

According to General Motors Investor Relations page:

"In March 2015 our Board of Directors authorized a program to repurchase up to $5.0 billion of our common stock by the end of 2016. Effective January 2016 our Board of Directors increased the authorization to repurchase up to an additional $4.0 billion of our common stock (or an aggregate total of $9.0 billion) by the end of 2017."

QUARTER SHARES REPURCHASED (MILLIONS) $ MILLIONS Q4 2016 29 1,000 Q3 2016 38 1,200 Q2 2016 - - Q1 2016 10 300 CY 2015 102 3,518 Q4 2015 18 631 Q3 2015 29 889 Q2 2015 45 1,625 Q1 2015 10 375

GM is reducing the number of outstanding shares significantly. The only important thing to note as a sort of "disclosure" to this is that GM executives and employees have been absurdly compensated with stock options and bonuses in recent years. This increases dilution and weighs heavy on free cash flow. These options do vest management in seeing the company succeed and the share price appreciate but I would rather see management receive actual shares than incredibly lucrative options so they are vested for the long run. They did a great job so far, don't sweat the small stuff.

The Dividend Cut Argument

A have heard many investors whispering about the idea of a dividend cut at GM to enable more share buybacks. While share buybacks are incredibly lucrative at this discounted value, I think that regardless of whether GM decides to cut the dividend, the current buyback program will continue to unlock accretive value. As the share count diminishes, the total number of shares that dividends will be paid out to will decrease. When investors finally buy in to what is going on and the share price appreciates, GM will have the opportunity to raise the dividend and invest less in buybacks returning even more value to long term investors. The current dividend payment is one of the highest in the S&P500 and is more than covered by FCF.

GM management will have the flexibility to choose how it wants to return capital in the coming years.

Conclusion:

GM is a strong buy at these dirt-cheap values. Future growth catalysts, stunning earnings surprises, and significant buybacks will push this stock higher. Patience is a virtue. Hold for the dividend and dollar cost average as the stock drops and you will be rewarded!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.