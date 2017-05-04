Is $90 The Next Stop For Exxon?

I recently wrote that the fair value of Exxon (NYSE: XOM) was $81 a share, and its quarterly trading update confirmed my view that around that level very little could wrong by investing in this oil behemoth.

But what kind of upside does its equity offer, say, over the next twelve months from its current price of $82.7 a share?

Results

The headline figures contained in its first-quarter release were pretty good, and contributed to a rise in its share price on the day of the announcement at the end of April.

Just as the direction of oil prices continues to be unpredictable, the imbalance between global supply and demand is unlikely to be a serious threat to Exxon, which has fared relatively well in recent times despite much weaker prices for the black gold than in the past.

When oil prices drop, XOM is typically more resilient than many of its rivals whose stocks are also traded on the stock market.

In a nutshell, first-quarter reveneus were a touch light, but earnings have bounced back nicely after a poor first quarter last year. (Source: 4-traders.com)

As far as oil reserves are concerned, a few brokers were not particularly pleased with some of the latest developments.

As CNBC reported:

The quarter also saw Exxon reduce its overall oil reserves by 3.3 billion barrels, as persistently low oil prices forced the company to take off its books 3.5 billion barrels of bitumen reserves at its Alberta, Canada oil sands project. This came after Exxon took a $2 billion impairment in the previous quarter related to a downward revision of its U.S. reserves."

I am fairly relaxed about it, given my focus on its cash flows and capital structure.

Notably, cash balances are rising, while Exxon is also showing good financial discipline after a year during which it has drawn some serious criticism because it decided to issue billions of dollars of new debt to shore up the dividend.

Just as I did with another value play recently, I have investigated whether its share price is fair based on a key metric - price-to-book ratio, or P/BV - over the past five years.

My findings?

Its P/BV has risen to over 2x since late 2015; shareholders' equity has fallen a bit in the past three years, while the share price is higher compared to the end of 2015. Which means that if the stock reverts to mean, and assuming a constant book value, XOM could well be worth over $90 a share within the next eight to 12 months.

