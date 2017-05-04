AUD/USD: The Australian Dollar Is On A Path To 65 U.S. Cents

With divergent monetary policies, narrowing yield spreads, and iron ore prices falling, we believe the AUDUSD could be on a path to 65 U.S. cents.

We think that there are sufficient declines ahead for the Australian dollar to make it a great short option.

The Fed and the RBA may have kept rates on hold this week, but the Australian dollar has started to tumble.

One of our longest trades has been shorting the Australian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXA) against the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). Whilst it has been a successful trade thus far, the resilience of the Aussie has definitely taken us by surprise. But thankfully there is a chink beginning to show in its armor which we think could be a sign that its long overdue decline is on the verge of accelerating. In our opinion this could make it an opportune time to start shorting the currency.

Rates on hold, but the rhetoric is changing.

It certainly has been a busy week for the two currencies. Both central banks have held their respective monetary policy meetings in the last couple of days. While both central banks kept interest rates on hold, we believe the rhetoric coming out of the meetings was very different. In one corner you have a hawkish Federal Reserve and in the other corner there's an ever more dovish Reserve Bank of Australia.

While a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia doesn't necessarily appear to be imminent due to a bubbling housing market, there certainly seems to be little chance of a rate hike any time soon. Especially after the central bank noted recent softness in the labor market.

On the other side of the Pacific Ocean though things appear to be heating up. At its meeting the Federal Reserve played down the weak first-quarter GDP data and highlighted the continued strength of the labor market. This has led the probability of a U.S. rate hike at the June meeting to jump up to 73.8 percent according to CME Group. Furthermore, the probability of a further rate hike to between 125 and 150 basis points by December increased to 38.4 percent.

Sourced from DailyFX

These divergent monetary policy outlooks and the narrowing yield spreads have had a notable impact on the Australian dollar, causing it to fall sharply in the last 24 hours. As you can see above, the Aussie has fallen 1.8 percent from 75.4 U.S. cents to a lowly 74 U.S. cents.

Other factors are at play.

But it isn't just monetary policy and narrowing yield spreads dragging down the Australian dollar. Australia is rich in resources and relies heavily on the export of commodities such as iron ore and coal. Iron ore in particular has a major impact on the ups and downs of the local currency, as can be seen below.

In recent weeks the iron ore price has taken an almighty hit. In February the price of the benchmark 62 fines climbed as high US$94.86 a tonne largely on the back of speculative trading. But according to Metal Bulletin the benchmark fines closed yesterday at US$68.68 a tonne, 27.5 percent lower than its recent high. Whilst this is an improvement and up almost 10% from recent lows, the signs are not great moving forward.

At the time of writing iron ore futures in China are down a massive 7 percent. Concerns over a build-up of inventories at Chinese ports appears to be behind the move. This, together with falling demand and an expected increase in supply, leads us to believe that this could be just the beginning of further declines. We agree with the view of Citigroup which has forecast for prices to the US$50s in the near future.

This certainly isn't good news for major iron ore producers Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), and Vale (NYSE:VALE). We have major concerns over Fortescue Metals in particular due to it being a pure-play iron ore producer. Should iron ore prices fall to the levels mentioned above, we think there is significant downside risk for its shares.

What we are doing.

We continue to short the Australian dollar down to a target of 65 U.S. cents. Should the AUD/USD fall to this level it would mean a decline of 12 percent from the current exchange rate.

Sourced from DailyFX

Overall, thanks to divergent monetary policies, narrowing yield spreads, and falling commodity prices, we feel this is trade with a reasonably high probability of success. Furthermore, with such a great potential return with or without leverage, we believe it is well worth being patient with.

Finally, thanks for reading. We'll keep you updated as and when our views change. Until then, best of luck with your trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FXA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.