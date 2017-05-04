10 Stocks To Buy Near 52-Week Highs

The selected stocks are trading near fair value, beat top and bottom line estimates, and have strong growth expectations going forward.

For a change of pace, I have refocused my efforts to find the best investment opportunities in the market that are trading near 52-week highs following earnings.

I consider myself a "value" investor, which means I'm usually on the hunt for beaten-down companies trading at a discount to the market. This has generally served me well, but at times can lead to a lot of watching and waiting for the turnaround to come.

For a change of pace, I thought it would be fun to switch focus and look for investment opportunities in stocks that are rocketing near 52-week highs, rather than in the bargain bin where I generally shop.

I found ten companies that fit the bill; all members of my various watch lists. The selected stocks are near 52-week highs, have a history of consistent earnings growth, are trading near fair value, and recently announced earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Here are the selections:

The picks come from a variety of sectors, with representatives from the Healthcare, Financial, Consumer Discretionary, REIT, Materials, Technology, and Industrial Sectors.

Here is some additional information on each of the companies:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbvie beat by $0.02 and had revenues come in $60M above estimates. Overall its sales increased by 10.1%, and it reported that Humira sales increased by 15.1% to $4.118B.

The company also reiterated guidance of around $5.50 in non-GAAP earnings for 2017, in-line with analyst estimates. This provides a forward PE of just 12, which is a significant discount to the market and a roughly 13% discount to its normal PE of 14.5. Additionally, AbbVie offers an attractive dividend, providing a yield of nearly 4%.

There is risk with the stock, as it derives about 63% of sales from its flagship product Humira, which is starting to see some patents expire. Additionally, it (and the pharma industry in general) has been a political target, as the public pushes back against high drug prices.

However, it does have a growing drug pipeline and management has showed confidence that it can protect and extend the Humira patents. Analysts seem to agree, as they are projected 5YR earning growth of around 13.5%.

This isn't the type of company that would anchor my portfolio, but the risk/reward looks appealing, and it should continue to provide a solid dividend if nothing else.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise earnings came in $0.18 above estimates and it beat by $10M on revenues. Additionally, the company announced a 10.7% dividend increase and expanded its share repurchase program by $2.5B. The dividend increase pushes the forward yield to 2.6%, but the buyback increase is just as positive a development.

The $2.5B figure represents nearly 13% of the company's current market cap, and should help drive future EPS growth. Ameriprise has done a great job of retiring shares, as it reduced the number outstanding by nearly 28% over the last 5 years.

AMP Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Ameriprise has provided 10.7% EPS growth over the last decade, and analysts are expecting annual growth of nearly 15% going forward. This growth comes cheap, as shares are trading at a forward PE of just 11.8 compared with a 12.5 normal PE.

Ameriprise doesn't get much publicity, but it appears to be a rock-solid company. With a 2.6% yield and mid-teens growth, it should continue to be so going forward.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem beat bigly on both the top and bottom lines, as non-GAAP earnings came in $0.82 above consensus and revenues beat by over a billion dollars.

The stock has been on a tear, as it is up nearly 50% off its October 2016 lows and now sits near all-time highs.

Anthem now trades at a forward PE of 15.2; well above its normal PE of 10.9. However, this seems a fair price to pay for 10% growth, and compares favorably with peers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI).

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast easily beat earnings estimates and also had a decent top-line beat, as revenues came in $340M above consensus. It appears to be a broad-based effort, as it saw revenue growth from several of its business segments.

Comcast has been a strong performer over the years; producing annual earnings growth of 17.1% over the last decade. However, analysts are expecting growth to moderate to a low double-digit rate going forward.

Comcast's forward PE of 19.7 is a slight premium to its normal of 18.4 over the last decade. That, coupled with a potentially slower growth rate, does raise some concerns. However, with a 1.6% yield and 10-12% earnings growth expected, double-digit total returns should still be in the cards for long-term investors in the stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite beat on FFO by $0.06 and also had a slight revenue beat with its April 27th release. The $114.9M revenue number was an impressive 24.3% increase over 2016, while the $1.13 in FFO/share was a 31.4% increase.

These numbers are a good follow through after CoreSite announced a 50.9% increase to its dividend in December, and continue the company's history of strong growth since going public in late 2010.

Shares are becoming a bit expensive after the run-up, and now trade at 22.5 times expected 2017 FFO/share of $4.42. This is expensive on a historical basis, but it really isn't too bad when considering the growth that CoreSite provides, as analysts are expecting high-teens growth over the next 5 years.

I'm quite bullish on the data center sector overall as data production/consumption continues to explode higher. CoreSite should continue to be a big beneficiary of this trend.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman announced an $0.08 earnings beat on April 27th, along with revenues that came in $40M above consensus. This follows through with analyst expectations, as EPS estimates have been trending higher.

Looking over the long-term, Eastman has been a steady grower since coming out of the recession, putting up 10.9% annual EPS growth over the last decade. Expectations are for 8-9% annual growth going forward.

Shares are trading at an attractive PE of just 10.5 based on 2017 estimates. With a current yield of 2.6%, and high single-digit growth, the stock holds potential for double-digit annual total returns for investors.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet had a solid beat on both the top and bottom line, and the stock has reacted positively on the news. It has moved to new all-time highs and is now knocking on the $1000 door.

The company has been an amazing performer over the years, and despite its impressive growth, has remained at a reasonable valuation along the way.

Alphabet has grown EPS at an 18.1% annual rate over the last decade, yet has traded at a normal PE of just 22.3. It has been one of the few stocks where you can get consistent growth without paying an outrageous multiple for it.

Shares are now trading at 22.3 times expected 2017 earnings, putting Alphabet right in line with its historical valuation level. Meanwhile, analysts are expecting growth to continue at an ~18% rate going forward. So despite the recent run-up, this still looks like a decent entry point for investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

UnitedHealth beat by about 9% on earnings and 1% on revenue, continuing its trend of strong growth. This beat isn't anything new, as the company has consistently surprised to the upside on earnings.

With 15.4% annual growth, UnitedHealth has been one of the better performers in the healthcare sector over the last 15 years. What I find interesting is that despite its strong growth rate, it went through a 7-year period of persistent undervaluation from 2007 to 2014.

Since then it has taken off, and now trades at a higher multiple.

The long-term chart makes it appear overvalued right now, but at just 17.8 times expected 2017 earnings, I don't think that is the case. Analysts continue to expect 12-15% annual growth going forward, which makes the current multiple a reasonable price to pay for that type of performance.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific had a nice quarter, beating on earnings by 7% and on revenues by 2%. But for me, it is more about the future than the past with Union Pacific.

Earnings have been hit hard in recent years due to a weak energy sector, which has caused coal shipments to drop and lower drilling activity for oil & gas exploration. However, both of those seem to improving, as coal shipments were up 16% and minerals (which includes frac sand) were up 32%.

This trend was discussed on the conference call, where the word "coal" was mentioned a remarkable 33 times. Management also singled out the Permian, and talked about how increasing rig counts and increasing frac sand density per well helped drive volumes higher.

Shares do appear expensive on the F.A.S.T. Graph, but that is due to the drop in earnings over the last two years. With the business turning around, I suspect that earnings forecasts will move higher and quickly fill the valuation gap.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa had another great quarter, beating EPS estimates by 9% and on revenue by $160M. Like with UnitedHealth, this is a common occurrence, as Visa routinely surprises to the upside.

This has translated into strong growth over the years, as the company consistently grows EPS at a high-teens rate. Analysts expect this to continue, as they are expecting 17% annual growth over the next 5 years.

Shares are a bit pricey at 27.5 times earnings, so I'd be a bit hesitant to jump into a full position. However, this is in line with the multiple for Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA), so it appears that the market is willing to pay up for the sector at the moment.

Summary & Conclusion

The "value" portion of my investing brain has struggled a bit with writing this piece. I'm used to looking for bargains with low multiples and high dividend yields for my investments, so breaking the mold and going with the high-fliers is a bit of a change for me.

That said, I think the companies presented do have some good earnings momentum behind them, and the market is rewarding them with higher share prices.

I hope the selections offer some new ideas for readers, and shows how investing for performance rather than value can be a rewarding venture.

