Top North America Container Traffic Posts Strong Results Through The First Quarter Of 2017

TEU traffic results, combined with other factors, suggest that the trucking market has been taking share from railroads and IMCs.

Top North America Seaport TEU Review

During 2016, top North America seaport twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) were on track to witness negative performance. Performance was negative through September for laden and empty imported/exported TEUs. It was not until October through December, that positive momentum was sustained to close the year out with an overall approximately 1.2 percent gain.

Through March 2017, greatly increased with top North America seaports witnessing 6.9 percent growth versus last year. This performance increased by 40-basis points (bps) from the 6.5 percent recorded through February. Performance has remained equally robust across West, East and Gulf coasts.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Halifax, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total calculation.

After February's dip, the month of March witnessed a return to double-digit performance. Over the past few years, the peak shipping season has been quite challenging to predict. As recent as 2015/2016, some were questioning whether traditional peaks would continue. It would appear that the first quarter of 2017 has witnessed some pre-spring peak activity.

Gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) clocked in weak at 0.7 percent growth. This level in my book was adequate as the lowest expectation was calling for 0.2 percent. Nonetheless, TEU volumes have substantially outpaced this performance during the quarter at nearly seven percent. Consumer prices also have displayed increases at 0.8 percent inflation through the first quarter. I suspect that we will see similar trends as last year, where GDP growth improved as the year progressed.

The list below provides an overview of Top North America seaports. Collectively, these seaports reflected greater than 90 percent of total TEU traffic during 2016.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data, and all TTM data is based upon the most recent fiscal year. Port Halifax provides quarterly TEU data so all information is as of the most recent quarter. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total calculation.

The hodgepodge performance continued as Los Angeles and Long Beach got back on track after a weak showing during February. Los Angeles eclipsed a major level as it has now witnessed over nine million TEUs imported and exported of the trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) period.

Seaports displaying some of the stronger performance during the month included Los Angeles and Prince Rupert (28.7 and 25.5 percent increase) on the West Coast, Charleston (12.7 percent increase) on the East Coast and Houston and Veracruz (21.7 and 16.2 percent increase) on the Gulf Coast.

Both the West and Gulf coasts witnessed stronger total TEU results versus East Coast peers with respect to the top North America seaports.

For the top ten seaports, performance for West Coast laden import traffic shifted back strongly in March. All seaports are once again in positive territory. For the overall region in March, laden imports were up 31.5 and 30 percent for Prince Rupert and Los Angeles; 25.9, 22.3 and 20.2 percent for the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NYSE:NSA), Vancouver and Long Beach; 19 percent for Oakland; and seven and five percent for Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo (total imported TEUs).

For the top ten seaports, performance for East Coast laden import traffic declined moderately in March. For the remainder of the region in March, laden imports were up 18.4 percent for Montreal (total imported TEUs); 9.5, 9.2, 7 and 5.3 percent for Virginia, Charleston, Savannah and Baltimore; and -1.6, -8.4 and -10.9 percent for New York/New Jersey, Miami and Boston.

The Port of Houston's laden import TEU traffic continued its strong rise for the year. For the region in March, laden imports were up 36.1, 14.6 and 13.3 percent for Houston, Veracruz and Altamira (total imported TEUs). Houston's run of consecutive double-digit monthly year-over-year (YOY) performance now has extended for 10 months. March 2017 set a new record.

Laden export TEUs for the top ten West Coast ports were mixed for the second consecutive month. For the overall region in March, laden exports were up 20.3 percent for Los Angeles; 9.2 and 7.4 percent for the NSA and Lazaro Cardenas (total exported TEUs); 3.5, 3.4 and 2.4 percent for Manzanillo (total exported TEUs), Vancouver and Oakland; and -5.3 and -7.9 percent for Long Beach and Prince Rupert.

Laden export TEUs for East Coast ports were down across the board for the top ten. For the overall region in March, laden exports were up 12.7 percent for Charleston; 6.6, 3.2 and 1 percent for Savannah, Virginia and Miami; and at -1.9, -2.9, -5.5 and -11.3 percent for Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Montreal (total exported TEUs) and Boston.

The significant milestone for the top ten as related to the Gulf Coast laden exports was Houston's step above Oakland for eighth place for the TTM period. For the overall region in March, laden exports were up 47.4 and 11.4 percent for Veracruz and Altamira (total exported TEUs); 8.5 percent for Houston; and -1.5 percent for New Orleans (total exported TEUs).

North America Class I Rail Container Review

Class I rail operators break down their container performance by international and domestic services. For international containers, traffic moved proportions were as follows; BNSF and Union Pacific near 50 percent, Norfolk Southern near 60 percent and CSX near 40 percent. Most container moves for both Canadian rail operators are international.

In addition to direct haulage of international containers, a substantial number of international containers are transloaded to domestic containers with proximity to seaports, for BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX. From this perspective, a substantial majority of container traffic for Class I rail operators is driven by seaport TEU traffic.

Additional companies directly benefiting from these trends include JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). Many others in the freight sector also benefit including ocean freight forwarders like Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), major truck brokers like CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), among others.

Through the month of March, container units carried improved substantially from February. However, a widening gap has become apparent with the TEU traffic at seaports, versus the traffic being carried on railroads. Last year, performance was equally uneven with the majority of railroads witnessing negative results for the year.

Monthly YOY performance did track much closer during the fourth quarter of last year, but 2017's current results have had much wider deviation in most cases. The clear example has been the performance between BNSF (NYSE:BRK.B) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). Overall performance for U.S. West Coast seaports have easily been above double-digits through the first quarter for laden imports and exports. Yet BNSF and Union Pacific have underperformed for container traffic.

This is a contrast to Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) who has been exposed to the improved high single-digit results from Vancouver and Prince Rupert, mostly from laden imports. Canadian National's 8.2 percent performance to date has tracked very closely to these results. A similar case can be made for the East Coast region.

Looking to week 16 as of April 22nd, performance has been mixed with marginal results for the majority of railroads with the exception being Canadian National. This may suggest a slowing in TEU traffic for the month of April, or the disconnect may be continuing.

The key focus and correlation from this information is reading between international and domestic intermodal performance. Unfortunately, both Canadian railroads now do not disclose the break out between the two. We know that Canadian rails have more exposure to international, and we know that Canadian National has substantially outperformed to date (part of the reason why its competitor has removed the break out the most recent quarter).

For remaining railroads providing this break out, the majority have witnessed increasing international traffic and declining domestic intermodal traffic, with the exception being Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) who witnessed positive performance for both. This suggests that depending upon the split between the two, performance will continue to vary. Additionally, competitive factors across regions will continue to shift performance.

Summary

International TEU traffic had a robust first quarter, witnessing a substantial acceleration from last year's total performance. Import and export business has substantially outpaced U.S. GDP performance, the rise in consumer prices also correlates with TEU traffic results.

The major takeaway from the first quarter is the fact that the trucking industry is having an impact for intermodal services on railroads. The weaker pricing environment has allowed for domestic intermodal highway conversions to be challenged, resulting in declines for many Class Is.

This has also had a strong impact on intermodal marketing companies (IMCs) including JB Hunt Transport and Hub Group . The competitive truckload pricing environment has transferred to the domestic intermodal market as well.

Preliminary results for April do suggest an improving environment for the trucking industry, which is suggestive for conservative optimism for domestic intermodal and more broadly improving GDP for the second quarter. One way or another, volume performance and pricing will end up correlating or else today's high-volume outliers will fall back in-line. The same case can be said for today's underperformers.

