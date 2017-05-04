Precious Metals Trends In Every Timeframe

This edition looks at gold trends in different timeframes.

This is the first article in a series looking at trends in precious metals. Today I will focus on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), with silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) and the gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) to come later.

Trends depend on the timeframe you view them on. One man's bear market is another man's pull back. If you follow some Twitter traders you would think gold crashed in the last week or so, but on a weekly chart you have to look very closely to see what they are on about.

I will try and cover all timeframes in this article, starting on the longer term charts.

Drivers

There are all kind of explanations for what drives gold.

The price at any time is a function of real rates, the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), safe haven trades, sentiment, positioning, technicals and fundamentals. It's a complex picture, and to make matters worse, gold can seem to fixate or completely ignore any of its drivers when it sees fit.

My models try to simplify things. Gold prices are only a function of people buying and selling, and gold and people don't change.

I do consider other markets, but it's not always a case of '2+2=4'. The dollar has fallen all year and is near the lows, but that hasn't helped silver at all in the past few weeks.

Very Long Term

Markets have their own character over the long term. Equities tend to trend higher with periodic vicious crashes. Gold spikes higher with periodic flat consolidations.

In this timeframe, gold has always been in a bull market, with higher highs and higher lows.

It underperforms bonds and equities in the very long term, but is much safer. We get paid more to take more risk.

Long Term

After a bull market, participants usually take profits, re-balance positions and price enters a period of sideways action. It's a repetitive sequence.

This sets long term context for trades. It could be a frustrating time for positional longs as trades could be in 30% profit and back to break-even numerous times (hopefully not for twenty years again).

Gold may even make another low below $1050 at some stage, but it's unlikely to go very far. Remember this in years to come as there is bound to be panic if and when the lows break.

Why would gold make new lows? The catalysts are not always easy to predict, but ongoing dollar strength and rising rates will certainly hinder gold's advance.

Judging by the cycle gold itself has just completed, the dollar still has some upside in the longer term.

This is just the flip-side of the EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE) and gold comparison I've been following since 2014. Gold led the Euro crash by over a year and the Euro followed each stage of the decline closely. The comparison now suggests the dollar is in wave 4 and will continue higher at a later stage. This will pull gold down, or at least dampen any rally.

The above 'fractal' could logically continue for a very long time. Once the dollar reaches the end of wave 5, it will naturally make a very significant retrace toward the lows again. This could allow gold to resume its bull market.

Medium Term

Zooming in to the price action since 2011 we can see the structure of the decline into the 2015 low and the subsequent recovery.

You could say gold is still technically in a downtrend as it is under the blue line. However the Elliott Wave count says this part of the decline - wave A - is complete and it's only a matter of time before the line breaks.

There are different ways to count wave A - Elliott Wave is subjective - but the way I have labeled it shows a nearly perfect cycle. Wave 3 is the strongest wave and measures 161.8* wave 1. Wave 5 and wave 1 are equal in size.

The presence of 5 waves down means there will should be new lows at some stage. As we saw in the first chart, price is unlikely to go much past the 2015 low, but it is certainly something to keep in mind if you are trading in the medium term.

And before new lows are seen, gold should still rally in a B wave higher. These rallies are notoriously difficult to predict and it's often best to take swing trades in a range and be skeptical of anything which appears like a new trend. Just as one side declares a new bull/bear market, price often reverses.

Short Term

The moves up from the late 2015 low are consistent with a B wave rally. There are 3 wave moves in either direction and while this means a sustained trend higher is unlikely at this stage, it means there are numerous possibilities whilst trading in a broad $1000-$1500 range.

This is the path I have penciled in for now based on short term structures.

There are reasons why I have counted and mapped the scenarios like I have, but I won't try and explain them all here.

The C wave move higher could target $1500 as it is a logical place to test. This is where gold broke down from its consolidation top and is the 50% retrace of the bear market.

Added evidence again comes from the dollar (this time a different comparison). What happens at the end of a multi-year bear market?

There may be an exciting initial recovery, but often this gives way to mixed sentiment and the second stage of the reversal takes much longer to build. Gold at the moment looks like it is trading a range and will break higher in the second stage of the recovery rally later in 2017, or early 2018.

Very Short Term

This timeframe can have brief moments of clarity, but can also do unexpected things.

For now, I am following the decline down as shown below and am looking to buy the end of 5 waves in the $1200 area.

Once this decline completes, gold could target new highs in the $1350 area.

Conclusions

The trends in gold are very mixed depending on which timeframe you view them. Our approach should fit our timeframe. To summarize:

Very long term - the trend is up. Hold.

Long term - the trend is consolidating. Hold or wait to buy.

Medium Term - the trend is mixed, but generally higher. Take swing trades in the range and look for a good entry to $1500 area later in the year.

Short term - the trend is up in a choppy / correctional pattern. Longs can target $1350ish. There could be a good short from this area too.

Very short term - the trend is down. Shorts shouldn't get too comfortable as the decline looks likely to complete before $1200.

