A Promising Setup To Trade... Long Bonds From The Long Side(!)

This article documents these trends and proposes that traders and investors consider if the long bond could be a worthwhile position to have.

Introduction - bonds as trading sardines?

Several technical and fundamental factors have led me to summarize why my "lower for longer" case for interest rates has at least temporarily given way to a more bullish, contrarian posture. Any asset can make a bearish-to-bullish transition, at any price. We see that with the lack of any conventional investment merit to certain hot stocks we all know.

So, why not bonds?

Bonds have sold off enough that stock-like gains for traders are now thinkable. My proposed time frame ranges from about half a year to one and a half years, consistent with many comments I've made about historical trends with new presidents, especially Republicans replacing Democrats, Fed policy, and recessions.

While this article began a few days ago as a brief way to provide an update to the seasonal case for bonds, along with some mild sell-offs in commodities supporting this point, the Fed has since issued a hawkish statement, and other facts on the ground have added spice and strength to the case. Based on rereading some of my old macroeconomic-oriented articles, I've found they were often right-sized to read on a piece of paper but too long to read as Internet articles. Thus, this article will be complete as written but, conceptually, will require a follow-up, the goal being early next week.

Note, the markets I've been describing have begun to move sharply during the week, and the article has evolved all week. So, some of the charts are marginally out of date already in the most recent numbers, but they're all valid. Links are provided, so any updates are easily available.

Treasury bond rates as of Thursday morning are 2.36% on the 10-year and 2.99% on the 30-year (the "long bond").

Seasonal factors begin to favor a bond rally

On December 30, 2015, Seeking Alpha published an article I wrote titled Is It Finally Time To Scale Into The Oil Sector?. Among the reasons I cited for turning positive on oil prices, which were then below $40/barrel, and for turning positive on them reversing upward soon, was discussed in a section of the article that began as follows:

Timing of an oil price rebound Interestingly, January has been a seasonally weak month for oil prices, following the seasonally strong December:

And, as it happened, crude oil prices bottomed "on schedule" in mid-late February. And, consistent with the crash they had, they rallied quite sharply, as did an oil-related ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE):

So, from $55, XLE made it all the way above $75 in about 11 months.

However, this year, the seasonality has failed, and both XLE and oil prices have dropped considerably. Just last week, I wrote a pretty bearish article on oil, Crude Oil: Lower Prices For Longer? Rationale, Implications. WTI crude was around $48-49 then; it's $46.82 as I complete this article Thursday morning. So, the deterioration has accelerated. Name your cause, or call it random: these will be explored in the follow-up article.

As I've watched that pattern unfold, I've taken it is more predictive than not that oil will not rebound anytime soon and that, therefore, the weight of the seasonal evidence was neutral to bearish for oil. Now, we see oil selling off heavily, and what seasonality is working after its own major bear market?

Why, it's interest rates, which tend to move directionally very much with oil prices. There are different seasonal charts of somewhat different interest rates floating around the web; here's one from the same source that produced the above chart on oil prices:

Here we are, so far tracking pretty well. Note, this is for the period 1982-2012. This is the chart from FINVIZ, showing actually a little more strength from January 1 versus the seasonal tendency shown above; data through May 2:

Interesting to me that this year, bonds are "working." Sometimes - nay, usually - it pays to follow trends, especially when the crowd is thinking contra-trend. People are bearish on bonds most of the time. Either it's because the Fed is raising rates due to inflation pressures or the Fed is "printing money" and, therefore, stoking inflation. How can bonds win? Aren't they just for retirees and insurance companies selling spread products?

Well, I don't know - maybe yes, maybe no. US bonds actually are higher-yielding than bonds in the UK, Canada, France, Italy, and especially Germany; especially Japan. If the USD is just as good (or bad) a fiat currency as all the others, if one is an investor in those countries, why not chase some yield in the US? Whatever's going on with money printing, silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) is back to 1979 prices, and crude oil is within the high-end of its 1980 range.

And, as far as very long-term performance goes, how many investors, even sophisticated, experienced ones, know how continuous exposure to the long-end of the Treasury bond curve has compared with how the S&P 500 has done? From an August 15, 2016, article I wrote (which was very bearish on long bonds):

Here's a graph of total return from a continuous ownership of a 25 year duration zero coupon T-bond versus the SPY: Stocks up nearly 50X since October 1981; bonds up about 320X. That's a CAGR of 12% versus 18%. How many people know that? This advantage keeps expanding, as you see, so it doesn't relate to the precise time point (peak of yields in 1981). The graph is from a John Mauldin e-mail, taken from a Gary Shilling newsletter.

Note that I used that graph to support a bearish view of long bonds.

However, now it looks to me as though bonds are over-hated. That's been the usual situation. The entire step of the way since this amazing bull market, interest rates were thought to be too low. 10% in 1987, 9% in 1990, 7% in the 1990s, 6% in 2000, 5% in 2007, 4% in 2013, now 3% in the 30-year T-bond. Do you see a pattern? If not, let me show it to you from Trading Economics:

If, in addition to noting the obvious steady downtrend in rates, one looks horizontally, one can see how often an interest rate was reached on the downside. Take 8%, which seemed ridiculously low when it was first breached from above in 1986. By the next year, rates were back briefly to 10% (not visible on this chart) and seemed headed higher. But no! As you see, by about 1992, rates had plunged to the unthinkably low level of 6%. But then, it was obvious there was nowhere to go but up... to 8%. That was in the bond bloodbath year of 1994. And, lo and behold! Despite an economic boom, a stock market mega-boom, and end-of-the-millennium fervor, rates collapsed to 5% and only struggled back above 6% in 2000 for a while.

If you look, you can see an eight-year period both for the 8% and 6% levels. Looking at 5%, the 1998-2007 period is about the longest period, nine years, that I can find for a round number first serving as support and then resistance.

Now, look - we are at the nine-year level for 3%. It was first reached in late 2008, after the Lehman collapse and presaging the greatness of the recession, recognized by the bond market before mainstream economists.

Thus, it's an interesting thought that 3% could be transitioning to be resistance for the 30-year T-bond.

Other patterns support this.

Silver collapses

Bull markets in silver are associated with rising rates. When bull moves give way to major bears, we often get violent one-way moves to the downside. This has been happening now with silver, which was so promising for the bulls beginning in late 2015, with a classic rounded bottom giving way to a nice strong bull market. But look now, from Kitco:

5-Year Silver London Fix Daily with 60 and 200-day moving averages

This pattern is now disorganized. And, it's not quite up to date; as of Wednesday night, I'm looking at front month silver at $16.46: a severe one-way collapse in price could be underway.

Gold struggles

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is less of an inflationary metal than silver, as it often rises in price due to geopolitics or other factors. But over time, gold is intended to preserve purchasing power lost from excessive money creation. You can check out the gold chart and technicals on Kitco.com, or anywhere else you like, but FINVIZ shows gold's recent price action along with sentiment, which remains too bullish:

This FINVIZ chart shows the green line far below the zero line, reflecting heavy selling by commercial hedgers and equal and opposite heavy net buying by speculators, mostly the large traders such as commodity trading advisors and hedge funds. This has tended to be a contrarian indicator the past several years, and it's acting that way again. The same pattern is seen in the FINVIZ silver chart:

This is a weekly chart, showing how extreme the bullish sentiment amongst speculators is on a multi-year basis. And how wrong!

Oil cracks

Then, there's crude oil, which I began the article with. This too shows rampant bullishness amongst the speculators, which, since 2011, has also been a reliable contrarian indicator:

It's really amazing that this continues. Please click through on the links for the latest chart patterns and prices for all the above.

Note that on the weekly charts, the farther in time one looks backward, there is an increasing tendency for prices to read higher than they were on the spot market at the time. This is related to the fact that FINVIZ tracks futures market pricing, not spot pricing. But I believe the trends are fully accurate, and so are the speculator-commercial hedger net positionings.

Additional points and summary

In a sense, the Fed began tightening, at least in a relative sense compared to its most recent actions, in January 2014, when the "taper" began. In a sense, this the 38th month since the first month of more restrictive (or, less accommodative, if you will) monetary policy. Going back to the pre-Great Recession "cycle," the Fed began to relatively tighten for the first time in its August 2003 meeting. 38 months later, it was December 2006, and homebuilding was already in a near-depression and auto manufacturers were in a recession. But the economy looked fine, and even in December 2007, when recession was beginning, economists were almost universally positive on the prospects for 2008 and beyond.

The names and industries are different now, and I'm not predicting recession or financial crisis in the US. However, the chart of interest rates trending down since 1981 shows several instances of tradeable bull markets in the long bond that did not occur in recession situations; the interest rate declines, in fact, helped sustain economic activity.

For anyone interested in trading these bonds, which also may be acceptable or even good long-term assets relative to other financial assets (only time will tell), the most popular ETF in the US for the long bond is an iShares fund (NYSEARCA:TLT). More price volatility can be found with the two zero-coupon ETFs for the long bond, one run by Vanguard (NYSEARCA:EDV) and the other run by PIMCO (NYSEARCA:ZROZ). These have wider spreads than TLT and are not suitable for day trading. TLT, EDV, and ZROZ are well off their price highs; their prices move up when interest rates on the bonds they own move down. Since they are down so much, technically, they could easily move up at least 5% and perhaps much more than that this year. Adding in a little interest income, total returns could be superior versus equities.

Not discussed above, but stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) for many years have tended to struggle in the May-mid October time period. Thus, part of the reason I've begun taking some positions in bond funds on a "held for sale" basis comes from looking at the technical posture of the SPY and its valuation along with valuations of many individual stocks that I follow.

This article has been primarily technically-oriented. The basic themes have been two-fold. One is that seasonal trends have begun to "work" for interest rates this year and have failed for crude oil; maybe that's a harbinger that seasonality will favor bonds the rest of the year. The other has been that the actual price trends in inflation assets, such as oil, silver, and gold, have been weak, which fundamentally bolsters bonds by lowering inflation rates.

The follow-up article delves more deeply into Fed policy and economic fundamentals, which may be more friendly to the long bond than many think.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, ZROZ, EDV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.