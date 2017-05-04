McDermott International: Is The Market Ignoring Growth In Fundamentals?

McDermott International's (NYSE:MDR) solid fundamental growth is not being mirrored in the stock price at the moment. The company has been consistently enhancing its financial and fundamental position in the last few months. However, the stock price has taken a dip especially in the last two months. This creates a buying opportunity because I can see the company strengthen its fundamentals further in the next 3-4 quarters. Current valuation is extremely attractive and offers a great opportunity for someone looking for a good long-term pick.

McDermott was able to generate a better operating margin on lower revenues for the first quarter of the year. Revenue fell by around $210 million compared to the first quarter of the last year. However, the operating income ($56 million) was considerably higher than the Q1 operating income ($36 million) of last year. This translated into simple operating margins of 10.8% for this year and 4.9% for the last year. However, as last year's operating income also had the impact of some restructuring and impairment charges, the operating margin needed to be adjusted. After these adjustments, we get an operating margin of 10.2% for the quarter. Despite a decrease in revenues and adjusting the operating margin for restructuring and impairment charges, Q1 margin for the current year is almost 60 basis points better than the last year. This has also trickled down to the net income as the company was able to show net profit of around $22 million.

This progress will have an effect on some key metrics. Especially, the debt metrics. Higher operating income will boost EBITDA figure for the quarter and the full year. As a result, leverage ratio will come down and enhance the credit profile of the company. McDermott did not only impress in its first quarter operations, but the management was bullish in full year guidance as well. This is where my theses starts to take shape as the management's actions start to back what I have been saying for months. While there has been a lot of pessimism about the sector, I have been saying that McDermott will show solid growth on its fundamentals in the next few quarters. The company reported better than expected full year EBITDA when it came out with the full year earnings and we are again seeing that bullish sentiment. Full year EBITDA expectations have been raised from $325 million to $365 million. An increase of $40 million. The company is also expecting cash flows from operations of around $85 million, up from a negative $15 million. So, both these metrics show that there is an expectation of better cash flow generation and efficient operations.

If the EBITDA figures are achieved along with the debt measures (the management is targeting year-end debt level of $770 million), McDermott International's leverage will come down considerably. We might see a rating upgrade from the rating agencies. Moody's changed McDermott's outlook to positive in January. If the company is able to meet its current guidance, then I am quite certain that its rating will be upgraded. At the end of the year, McDermott's leverage was just above 3.2x as the company generated full year EBITDA of $232 million and total debt was around $750 million. Full year expected figures for debt and EBITDA will bring its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) to around 2.1x. This is a substantial improvement and higher operating income will also result in better interest coverage, which should give further support to its credit profile.

McDermott's order backlog is extremely strong at $3.9 billion. Increased EBITDA and cash flow estimates show that the management is expecting a considerable drawdown in the current year. In addition to the order backlog, the orderbook has been showing solid progress as well. McDermott International's position in Middle East is extremely strong and its relationship with national oil companies give it an advantage. Middle East producers are still working on managing their production as they have not reduced their oil exports despite the supply cut agreement. These cuts are being implemented to the domestic production and storage. McDermott will continue to benefit as these NOCs will continue to invest in technologies and processes to gain more from their existing oilfields. Market is currently ignoring the progress McDermott International is making and the dip in price is a great opportunity to add to the position, in my opinion.

