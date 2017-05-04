Michael Kors Vs. Coach Vs. Kate Spade

Affordable luxury has been suffering for a while. Although not all companies are equally suffering, most of the companies in the space have been affected by unfavorable conditions. Several headwinds have threatened the fashion and affordable luxury markets in the past two years such as declining tourist spending, weak spending for apparel and accessories, declining mall traffic and excessive discounts in department stores. Companies such as Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) have constantly seen their products on sale in department stores, and decided to scale back their exposure to this channel, in order to avoid damaging the brand status. Coach (NYSE:COH) has been an exception. The company lived a difficult period between 2012 and 2015, but right when the general weakness started to affect the industry, the company started to report positive results on all fronts.

Different Prospects, Different Valuations

These three companies are in different stages of their life cycles. After 4 consecutive quarters of rising revenue and strengthening comparable sales, Coach has regained traction and the stock is now trading 60% above the low reached in the summer of 2015. Michael Kors lived a period of strong growth but has been reporting slightly negative revenue growth and declining comps, and the stock is now trading near the 5-year low. Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) is a smaller company and after a few years of fast growth has slowed down and has recently reported a very bad quarter, with negative comps and a contraction in revenue.

Although the companies operate in the same market, the three stocks are trading at valuations that reflect very different growth expectations, with Coach trading at highest multiples and Kors trading at the lowest.

KORS EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

The differences can be easily explained:

Coach is trading at a valuation that reflects the belief that the current growth rate is set to continue. After years of strong growth from 2009 to 2013, the company started to suffer, due to a combination of increasing competition and excessive commercialization/discounting of its products, mainly handbags. To overcome those headwinds, the company started a multi-year strategic transformation plan that included several measures, such as closing underperforming retail stores, cutting jobs, realigning its pricing and inventory levels. The turnaround plan seems to be working, as the company has recently reported its fourth quarter of rising comps, confirming a resurgence and awakening hopes for future growth. This is particularly evident when we analyze comparable store sales, which have been in positive territory for one year, after many quarters of double digit declines:

Michael Kors is in a very different situation. The company is now facing problems that are very similar to the issues that were affecting Coach when the company understood a turnaround plan was necessary - declining comps, excessive commercialization/discounts and consequent loss of brand power. Kors has started to reduce the exposure to department stores, which are the places where the company's handbags have been discounted the most. The move is necessary to regain brand power and avoid the "always on sale" label that can harm the brand reputation. The company is not doing anything particularly different from what Coach did - closing underperforming stores, re-aligning pricing and inventory. The market is pricing the stock as if it was going to be in perpetual decline and, as I show in one of my articles, KORS' current valuation is lower than COH's valuation during its worst years.

KORS PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Kate Spade is also in decline, suffering from a scale disadvantage and from the excessive concentration in North America, a particularly difficult market in the last two years. The company does not have the necessary scale to compete with Kors or Coach and develop brand power, something that many investors understood. In particular, activist hedge fund Caerus Investors has convinced management to try to sell the company, seen as the only way to unlock some value for shareholders. So far, nothing interesting has happened, despite a series of rumors reporting interest from several companies. The apparent deadlock in negotiations and the disappointing results in Q1 have triggered a 30% decline in the stock price, which is now trading where it was before the negotiations started.

KATE data by YCharts

Who Is The Bidder? Who Is The Target?

Kors, Coach and Kate Spade have been at the center of M&A rumors for a while. I don't know how many times I read about rumors that Kors was receiving takeover offers from someone, always with no result. I learned to completely ignore such rumors and focus on fundamentals. Other rumors involved Coach, suggesting the company was looking for potential targets for M&A. According to those rumors, Coach has been in talk with Burberry, Kors and recently, Kate Spade, about potential M&A. Needless to say, nothing interesting resulted from such talks. Recent rumors suggested that Michael Kors was in the hunt for Kate Spade as well, or that French luxury giant Kering was eying Coach as an acquisition target.

From the perspective of M&A, this space can be interesting for sure. All these companies have solid balance sheets, good margins, and could benefit from being part of a bigger group. Let's consider the possible M&A scenarios and their implications:

Michael Kors buys Kate Spade. I think this can make sense for Kors. The company needs to show it can be back to growth but it can't afford to push its core brand further, as it is already suffering from the excessive commercialization and discounts of the last few years. Buying Kate Spade would give the company a stronger bargaining power with department stores. On the other side, Michael Kors could leverage its strong distribution network to drive Kate Spade's international expansion. Michael Kors has a solid balance sheet with basically no net debt, thus the acquisition could be easily financed with debt.

Coach buys Kate Spade. This is not much different than the first case. Coach can equally exploit its distribution network to boost Kate Spade international growth and, at the same time, benefit from a higher bargaining power in the wholesale segment. Under Coach, Kate Spade would see the European and Asian markets open more easily, and cutting some SG&A costs would have a positive effect on margins. A stock deal would make sense, given COH's current valuation.

Coach and Michael Kors merge. This is a scenario that has been suggested a few times. A merger between the two players would create another luxury giant with a strong bargaining power. There could be also some synergies that could help both companies grow internationally. Michael Kors could accelerate its growth in Asia and China in particular. Coach could improve its operations in Eastern Europe and Russia. A merger of equal is not an easy thing to manage, but the possibility of a merger between the two companies is something worth mentioning.

My Thoughts On Michael Kors

Michael Kors has lived a good moment of growth but has been punished by the excessive commercialization and discounts in the department stores channel. The decline in tourist spending and the declining foot traffic have contributed to the weak results, but some company-specific issues must be addressed. The company has to rebuild some of the lost brand power as Coach did before it. It's challenging but I don't think it's extremely difficult. The company has recently started this process and we could have to wait for several quarters before seeing the effects of such moves. Nonetheless, I think the market has been too tough with this stock. As I pointed out earlier, KORS is trading at a P/E of 8 and a P/S of 1.4, much worse than COH's multiples during its worst years. The market is assuming that KORS will decline at least as much as Coach did, but so far, it has not. If the turnaround plan starts to work, the market will start to adjust the stock valuation. I think a P/E of 12.5 (COH's median multiple during the worst years) would be the first target, implying up to 50% upside with the current earnings. I still consider KORS a good long for my portfolio because it has many of the characteristics I like - a depressed stock valuation, a buyback policy, high margins, high free cash flow, a management team that understood the issues and is facing them. The turnaround plan and/or an acquisition could act as good catalysts.

My Thoughts On Coach

Coach is in better shape and is reporting good comps growth, but the decision to "elevate the Coach brand's positioning in the North American wholesale channel through a reduction in promotional events and door closures" is weighing on sales, which are not keeping up with comps growth. The company has a strong balance sheet, good margins and cash flows, and pays a nice dividend. The market is rewarding the company for its ability to restore comps growth, and as long as the current momentum continues, the stock will trend higher. The stock has the potential to be a good momentum play, at least if the company continues to manage the turnaround effectively. Moreover, I expect the whole industry to benefit from a more stable currency and increasing tourist spending in the next few years, which would help the bull case. The stock is trading at almost 21 times 2017E earnings and 18 times 2018E earnings. With earnings expected to grow at a 17.70% CAGR in the next 3 years, I would say the current price doesn't look exaggerated. The acquisition of Kate Spade or another company could further improve the sentiment and unlock additional upside.

My Thoughts On Kate Spade

Kate Spade has been a great disappointment. I was long, betting on a fast takeover from Coach or Michael Kors, but I decided to sell when the company reported a bad revenue and earnings miss, and I left all the profits on the table. Sales in Q1 should have grown by high single digits, but they declined 1.2% YoY. Earnings were just $0.01 against $0.07 consensus. With such depressing results, the best thing we can do is stay on the sidelines. I doubt that Kors, Coach or any other group would pay more than 9.6 times EBITDA for a company experiencing such a fast deterioration. Kate's management has stopped proving guidance and participating earnings calls, so we don't even have an insider point of view on what's happening. Betting that a takeover will occur (at a premium) is a very risky bet in these conditions. The strong decline in comps shows the brand is losing attractiveness, and I am sure that a smart bidder would wait for substantially lower prices if really interested in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.