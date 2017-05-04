Here Are 2 Reasons Why You Should Buy ConocoPhillips Today

Energy company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has had a hard time when energy prices crashed a year ago. That said, though, ConocoPhillips has reduced operating costs and debt levels, and price realizations have improved considerably over the last year. Importantly, the energy company has started to grow its dividend again after cutting it at the height of the energy price crisis in 2016. The reward-to-risk combination at today's price point looks good.

ConocoPhillips' shares were kicked to the curb in 2016 when energy prices crashed and investors moved cash to other sectors. ConocoPhillips, being an upstream company that relies heavily on high price realizations to drive profits, also slashed its dividend payout, which for many investors was one bridge too far. Since ConocoPhillips does not operate a downstream business that can help offset profit declines in the upstream business (downstream operations tend to profit from falling energy prices because input costs decline and margins improve), the energy company was one of the hardest hit by the energy sector downturn. In response to falling price realizations, ConocoPhillips slashed its dividend payout from $0.74/share to $0.25/share in February 2016, reflecting a cut of ~66 percent.

That said, though, a lot has changed since February 2016, including the price for crude oil. Higher price realizations were the biggest reason why ConocoPhillips reported much better Q1-17 earnings than a year ago. The average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent has increased from $22.94 in the 1st quarter 2016 to $36.18 in the 1st quarter 2017, marking an increase of ~58 percent.

As a result, ConcoPhillips' profit picture also dramatically improved. While the energy company had adjusted per-share earnings of ($0.95) in the 1st quarter 2016, ConocoPhillips managed to nearly break-even this time with a Q1-17 adjusted profit of ($0.02).

Back To Dividend Growth

Probably the biggest story for ConocoPhillips' shareholders is that the dividend is growing again. Encouraged by an improving outlook for the energy industry and a rebound in cash flow, ConocoPhillips declared a higher quarterly cash dividend in January.

ConocoPhillips now pays shareholders a $0.265/share cash dividend, an increase of ~6% percent over the preceding dividend rate. The higher dividend payout reflects management's growing confidence in its cash flow in an environment of higher price realizations. Higher energy prices and a demonstrated commitment to grow its cash dividend again are the two biggest reasons to buy ConocoPhillips today. An investment in COP throws off a dividend yield of 2.25 percent.

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips slashed costs, reduced investment spending, and sold assets in order to manage the downturn. The recovery in price realizations, however, is the biggest reason why ConocoPhillips' fortunes have changed for the better this year. ConocoPhillips has started to grow its quarterly cash dividend again, which combined with higher price realizations are positive developments. Since the worst is behind the energy sector, and profits are rebounding, the reward-to-risk ratio for ConocoPhillips is actually quite appealing. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.