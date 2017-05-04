The Focus For Sanderson Farms And Cal-Maine Is On Core Commodity Product Pricing

This has been driven by the inverse relationships of each company's respective core commodity product price trends.

Both Sanderson and Cal-Maine are directly exposed to risks associated with the fluctuations of feed costs; but it appears that product pricing has been the core driver of late.

In the recent past, there has been negative rhetoric surrounding stock price fluctuations for Sanderson Farms resulting from expectations for increasing feed costs.

Over the past years, a major impediment to stronger stock price performance for chicken producers during certain time periods has resulted from perceived risks of rising feed costs. This has been more strongly pronounced through subjective analysis rhetoric to chicken producers, notably Sanderson Farms. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

For Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM), the connection of the dependence on feed costs has been the sole parallel with chicken producers. Aside from this, Cal-Maine's stock price has tended to have an inverse relationship during recent higher feed costs. Similarly, when perceptions have generated concerns for future feed cost increases, Cal-Maine's performance has remained less impacted.

Cal-Maine's stock price activity has been driven more by shell egg prices. Sanderson, despite more of a speculative focus on higher feed cost impacts, has also been influenced more so by chicken pricing activities.

Since 2010, both Sanderson and Cal-Maine have been closely correlated from a stock price performance perspective. This correlation has been consistently the closest through the summer of 2014. Since then, stock price trends have shifted substantially.

But in the past, there have been times where inverse stock price relationships have occurred as well. The best example of this was due to the substantial increase in grain prices during 2011/2012 from droughts. This led to a steep drop in Sanderson's stock price, while Cal-Maine's continued to rise.

Since January of 2014, this inverse relationship as it relates to corn prices, has been clear. While corn prices approaching $10 per bushel have consistently wreaked havoc on Sanderson's bottom line and stock price, corn commodity prices have been substantially lower since 2014. There have been spikes here and there, but recent prices have yet to break the $5 per bushel mark.

Despite this, Sanderson's stock price reached a low point in the fall of 2015. Part of the sentiment during this time revolved around speculation that grain prices would soon be on the rise. This of course, never has materialized and the stock price is now up over 75 percent from this low point.

Cal-Maine on the contrary, witnessed a surge in shell egg prices resulting from Avian Influenza (AI). This occurred during late-Spring in 2015. As a result, Cal-Maine witnessed an increase in its stock price of over 125 percent from early-January at its peak during the fall 2015. At the same time, Sanderson's stock price fell from its summer 2014 high by over 30 percent to its low point.

As Sanderson's stock price has rallied by over 75 percent, Cal-Maine's stock price has plummeted by almost 35 percent from the fall 2015 peak. While corn prices (the substantial component of feed costs) have displayed volatility, prices have remained subdued for the most part. Over the past year's high point, prices have actually declined substantially. Clearly, feed costs have not had a substantial impact on performance for Cal-Maine or Sanderson, despite ill-perceived expectations during 2015.

The key driver for stock price activity has been more strongly correlated with core commodity product prices. For Cal-Maine, regional shell egg prices have been highly volatile due to supply issues both from the recent AI outbreak in 2015 and the more recent high inventory levels through 2017.

Through late-April 2017, weekly combined regional large shell egg prices were down at -55 percent from last year. The previous two years to 2017, egg shell prices were down at -18 percent and up over 19 percent. This correlation makes much more sense, as many investors already know, the substantial decline in shell prices has had a significant impact on Cal-Maine's net sales and profitability.

These impacts have triggered the company's dividend policy into a current no-dividend status. The severity of the company's recent quarterly losses have placed investors in a position where they may not receive any dividends for multiple years once all is said and done.

For Sanderson, the story is similar, but somewhat opposite for the current core commodity product pricing cycle. Additionally, Sanderson's operations involve both retail and wholesale customers. As such looking at a couple of pricing trends is of interest.

For the company's big bird deboning operations serving foodservice providers among others, chicken parts prices have increased substantially through late-April. Breasts were up 34 percent, leg quarters and tenderloins were up 26 and 25 percent, and whole wings were up six percent. During 2015, all these categories were down at -24, -63, -21 and -5 percent respectively.

This variation in performance for 2015 and to date illustrate well, the more impactful component of chicken parts pricing to Sanderson's stock price performance during the year. It also serves as a debunker for those who were pushing the feed cost increase rhetoric.

*Note: Georgia Dock pricing was discontinued indefinitely after November 2015. The most recent disclosed price from November has been held constant for reference.

For whole bird fryer pricing, a similar trend has been apparent leading to the potential for strong performance with Sanderson's retail side of the business. As of late-April, national whole bird fryer prices have increased by 14 percent. Similarly, during 2015, prices had declined by -13 percent, further illustrating the mentioned correlation above.

Consumer prices in general have been on the rise for the first quarter of 2017. Gross domestic product (GDP) on the other hand was softer than expected. For the balance of 2017, a return to stronger growth over the next few quarters are still in the cards.

As chicken prices have increased strongly, the opportunity for feed cost increases is a reality, but will still be dependent upon the weather and crop yield performance. For Cal-Maine, which is in a completely different commodity cycle, any substantial increase in feed costs would potentially negatively impact the company's operations further.

As some investors already know, all commodity prices fluctuate independently of one another based upon supply and demand. Oversupply tends to have multi-year impacts, but over time, the pendulum continues to swing in both directions.

Investors should continue to focus on core commodity product pricing trends for both Cal-Maine and Sanderson. Monitoring prices will give us the general sense of supply and demand, but of course, there are many detailed connecting components, which impact pricing.

At the same time, investors should also continue to monitor feed cost commodity trends. In the case of Sanderson, improved pricing may be able to offset rising feed costs to a degree. For Cal-Maine, any surge in feed costs would be ill-timed as the company is looking to a longer road back to profitability and dividend payments.

From an investment management perspective, buying during down cycles is advisable, as these opportunities have historically offered the best returns. Case in point, Cal-Maine is only up 12 percent from January of 2010, due to its recent declines. Longer term, the cycle will reverse its course, offering better stock price appreciation, and eventually, a return of dividend payments.

Conversely, Sanderson may be at or approaching a peak pricing point. Over the same 2010 period, the company returned nearly 60 percent. Investors may wish to trim existing positions, and/or wait it out before looking to add or initiate positions.

