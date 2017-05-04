Visa: Still Worth It

Visa (NYSE:V) has rallied almost in a straight line since it became public. As it recently posted record earnings, it climbed to new all-time highs after its report. However, as this rally has resulted in a lofty valuation, most investors hesitate to initiate a position in the stock. Nevertheless, in this article I will analyze why this exceptional stock is still worth buying.

First of all, Visa has outperformed S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) in almost any time horizon one can test. In fact, the longer the time horizon the more impressive the outperformance. For instance, Visa has outperformed S&P during the last 12 months (20% vs. 17% excluding the dividends), the last 2 years (40% vs. 14%) and the last 5 years (214% vs. 56%). While many stocks outperform the market in some periods, it is really hard to find stocks that outperform the market in almost any time horizon. This only confirms the exceptional quality of this stock.

The impressive outperformance is easily explained by the exceptional business performance. To be sure, the company has grown its revenue every single year in the last decade. Even better, its earnings per share have increased 10-fold during that period, from $0.24 in 2008 to $2.48 in 2016 and an expected $3.37 this year. While the past performance does not guarantee future performance, it actually reveals a lot about the strength of the business and the quality of the management. Even better, there are no signs of fatigue, as the company keeps growing at a fast rate thanks to the transition of all countries towards a cashless status. Moreover, as there is ample room for further reduction of the use of cash in most countries, the company still has ample room for future growth.

For instance, China, which is the second-largest economy in the world, opened card processing to foreign firms two years ago. As China has more than half of the US GDP and is growing at an approximate 7% rate, the growth potential for Visa in this country is huge. There is no doubt that the company will greatly benefit from the prosperity of the middle class of China, which keeps adopting the spending habits of the west. In addition, the Indian government recently stated that it would do its best to transition to an economy that is as much cashless as possible. As China and India are the most populated countries, with about 1.3 B people each, and keep growing at a high rate, the growth potential of Visa in these two countries is immense.

Moreover, it is remarkable that Visa has ample room for growth even in developed countries. For instance, the electronic transactions in Greece have skyrocketed during the last two years, as people were given incentives to issue cards and use them. Therefore, Visa has significant growth potential, not only in emerging countries, but even is most developed countries.

While all the above advantages of the stock of Visa are impressive, most investors have missed the exceptional decade-long rally of the stock due to its rich valuation. As this stock is exceptional, it is only natural that its valuation is almost always pronouncedly rich, particularly in the current market, which is at an all-time high while most stocks can hardly exhibit any growth. At the moment, Visa is trading at a forward P/E=27.4. If the market sentiment takes a turn for the worse, the stock can easily revert to a more normal P/E ratio, around 20, and hence the stock can incur a 27% correction (=7.4/27.4) in a short period during a broad sell-off. This is what scares most investors and makes them hesitate to purchase the stock.

However, the legendary investor Peter Lynch repeatedly emphasized that high growth rates will always compensate investors for a somewhat overvalued entry point. In other words, if the shareholders of Visa are patient enough, the earnings growth of the stock will easily offset the initial premium they have paid for the stock. The only thing that the shareholders should do is to maintain a long-term horizon for the stock and completely ignore the short-term market gyrations. Unfortunately, while this is reasonable and seems easy to implement, it is actually much easier said than done. In fact, very few investors can exhibit patience in the management of their portfolio.

To sum up, Visa has an almost unparalleled growth record and, even better, it still has ample room for future growth. Therefore, it is only natural that the stock almost always has a premium valuation and thus seems overvalued to most investors. Unfortunately, most investors have been waiting for a significant correction of the stock and have thus missed its exceptional decade-long rally. In order to save investors from missing the rest of this rally, I advise them to capitulate and purchase the stock at a premium valuation and hold it for many years. The long-term growth will easily compensate them in the end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Visa via selling put options.