InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/3/17: International Flavors, Clough Global Opportunities Fund, Delek Logistics Partners

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
- Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL), and;
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Wizard World (OTCQB:WIZD);
- Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA);
- WEX (NYSEMKT:WEX);
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);
- Siteone Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE);
- Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL);
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT);
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and;
- Greenbrier Cos (NYSE:GBX).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Carvana (Pending:CVNA).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Garcia Ernest C II
|BO
|Carvana
|CVNA
|JB*,B
|$20,601,000
|2
|Tiger Global Mgt
|BO
|Apollo Global
|APO
|B
|$7,898,124
|3
|Biotech Growth N V
|BO
|Radius Health
|RDUS
|B
|$2,542,920
|4
|Winder Investment Pte
|BO
|Intl Flavors
|IFF
|B
|$2,503,163
|5
|Garcia Ernest C Iii
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Carvana
|CVNA
|JB*,B
|$2,447,495
|6
|Welling Glenn W
|DIR,BO
|Jamba
|JMBA
|AB
|$701,965
|7
|Kessler Paul L
|CB,DIR,BO
|Wizard World
|WIZD
|JB*
|$387,263
|8
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$378,671
|9
|Kopp Leroy C
|BO
|Superconductor Technologies
|SCON
|B
|$338,800
|10
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Gl Op Fd
|GLO
|B
|$329,214
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Cd & R Assoc VIII
|BO
|Siteone Landscape Supply
|SITE
|JS*
|$356,318,880
|2
|Gates William
|DIR
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|AS
|$207,645,904
|3
|Warburg Pincus
|DIR
|WEX
|WEX
|JS*
|$130,285,704
|4
|Francisco Partners Gp Mgt
|BO
|Ichor Holdings
|ICHR
|JS*
|$105,199,440
|5
|Feld Peter A
|DIR
|Brinks
|BCO
|S
|$26,588,968
|6
|Hamood Samuel A
|VP,CFO
|Transunion
|TRU
|JS*
|$5,676,750
|7
|Furman William A
|CEO,DIR
|Greenbrier Cos
|GBX
|S
|$5,496,659
|8
|Ready William J
|VP,COO
|Paypal
|PYPL
|AS
|$4,276,629
|9
|Pichai Sundar
|CEO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$3,660,644
|10
|Korkus Ohad
|CTO,DIR
|Varonis Systems
|VRNS
|AS
|$3,132,423
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
