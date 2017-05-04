Large Growth Companies Lead The Way In 2017

Small value dominance ended in 2017, with large growth companies earning 11% through April while small value stocks remain near zero.

“Smart beta” tilts to smaller value investments. Its popularity had a lot to do with the 2016 results.

Small-mid value companies dominated in 2016 with a 25% return, more than doubling the 10% earned by the rest of the market.

In a total reversal of 2016, large cap growth companies are leading the way in 2017 through April. In our end of year commentary we attributed the 2016 dominance of smaller value companies to fundamental indexing, AKA "Smart Beta," and predicted that the ride was about to end. Of course, the first four months of 2017 is a short period, but we like being right so far. We also continue to believe that Brainless Alpha approaches are mere hopes/hypes. Importantly, there are smarter betas.

Many of us are looking for signs that the 8 year bull market might be ending, but there are only a few signs to be found, like high price/earnings ratios and geopolitical threats.

On the contrary there are several positive signs, although Eric Parnell calls these "Peak Insanity." Investor confidence is up, the VIX fear index is way down, and growth stocks are thriving. When investors are concerned they typically flock to the safety of large value companies, but just the opposite is actually happening. Greed is triumphing over fear. During the 1990s growth bubble, pundits proclaimed that "this tree will grow to the sky." What do you think this time?

We use Surz Style Pure® classifications for the Surz indexes in the following. These unique indexes meet Dr. William F. Sharpe's criteria for returns-based style analysis since they are mutually exclusive and exhaustive. Importantly, they include Core, defined as the stocks in between value and growth. Unlike the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 indexes, the Surz Pure Core index does not dilute active managers in core-satellite portfolios; it completes them. Core is "Smarter Beta" because it delivers "Smart Alpha."

As shown in the graphs below, Surz Growth indexes are in line with Russell and S&P Growth indexes for the year to date, but Surz Value indexes are quite a bit higher than both Russell and S&P. So which indexes do you believe? To decide you could become style conscious. Despite common usage and belief, style indexes are not created equal.

All style indexes show growth stocks, especially large cap growth, outperforming value, especially small cap value.

Expanding beyond the U.S. stock market, the following chart shows that foreign markets and gold have performed best so far this year, earning 10%. Diversification has been sort of working if you avoided some asset classes, especially commodities, which have lost 4%

