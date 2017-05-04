AMD: A Phoenix Ryzen From The Ashes Of Q1

On May 1st, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) released its earnings for Q1 and the stock immediately fell 24.38% to $10.30 during regular market hours and an additional 1.07% to $10.19 after the market close. Investor's didn't get the blowout quarter they were hoping for and readily reacted. The recent fall in price is a great buying opportunity when considering several catalysts along with negative press surrounding AMD's CPU competitor, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). A recently found security flaw found in Intel processors may be the fuel that AMD needs right now to re-kindle the fire the stock has sustained since early this year.

You Have Intel Hardware? Warning! Security Compromised!

What was that? Security Flaw? Charlie Demerjian of SemiAccurate noted in an article released 5/1/17 that "Every Intel platform from Nehalem to Kaby Lake has a remotely exploitable security hole." He continues to note that, "The vulnerability affects AMT, ISM, and SBT bearing machines. For those not up on Intel security acronyms, this is every Intel box shipped with an Intel chipset for the past decade or so." In addition to benchmark releases and game optimizations, it seems consumers needed a final push to switch to Ryzen, and this could be it.

The timing of the article can't get much better for AMD after its stock was pummeled on Tuesday. If a company is looking to switch products, press like this can help the final decision process sway in AMD's favor. A business isn't concerned with the share price of a certain supplier, it's concerned with the products that they have purchased from them. Concerns of corporate security are paramount in today's business environment, and it will be interesting to see the ripple effect that ensues from this release. How many of Intel's major customers, especially on the enterprise level, are going to pull the trigger on new hardware knowing that a major exploit is going to be involved?

Don't forget, Intel is still integrating its 15.3 billion dollar purchase of Mobileye, and the last thing they need is a serious threat to their share of the consumer and server CPU markets during the integration. With the impending negative commentary to follow, setting up a short-term short on Intel until this passes over isn't a bad idea to make and take some profit. In the long run, I like Intel, but I would wait until after this blows over and then get back in at a lower entry point.

FreeSync vs. G-Sync

Casual and professional gamers alike depend on more than just their expensive keyboard and mouse peripherals, headsets, and high-end PC's. They need their most dedicated visual accessory, the monitor, to not be the bottleneck of their setup. This is where a discussion of FreeSync and G-Sync will help shed light on where each technology is headed and which one is likely going to be the dominant force in the future.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) owns and uses G-Sync technology. AMD uses FreeSync, but the technology itself is open source and free to use and manufacture. "G-Sync and FreeSync are both designed to smooth out gameplay, reduce input lag, and prevent screen tearing." AMD is able to target the money-savvy consumer with an angle of saving money on monitors, processors, and graphics cards with similar performance for a lesser cost than similar Intel or Nvidia products (pending Vega release). When you are buying multiple monitors and multiple video cards, those savings can really add up. For example, the cheapest 24" monitor on Newegg with G-Sync that I could find was 279.99 while a similar FreeSync monitor was 149.99. Now, increase the monitor size and price difference, multiply by 2 or 3, and you can see the impressive amount of money that ends up getting pocketed by the consumer for a very comparable setup.

The price difference in monitor hardware is a result of Nvidia making money off the licensing of G-Sync and AMD using a standard that is free to use and open-sourced. Most reviewers who've compared the two side-by-side seem to prefer the quality of G-Sync, which does not show stutter issues at low framerates, and thus smoother in real-world situations. While this has been regarded as a software and hardware power balancing issue, until it is fixed, this could be a reason for gamers to choose the G-Sync lineup of products over FreeSync in the short term. Long term, I wouldn't underestimate AMD's software development initiatives along with the open-source community as a whole.

The Goldman Downgrade Doesn't Make Any Sense

I picked up some AMD stock the day before Goldman Sachs downgraded it, due to reading an article that Vega was on schedule to be delivered in Q2. Initially, I thought this would be good news that would push the stock higher. When the Goldman article came out, there were more questions than answers filling my mind. About two months before, they purchased $613 million in AMD stock at $13.69. Why would they allow themselves to lose money on their own investment by giving it a sell rating with an $11 price target? Something smells the smelly smell of something that smells smelly. I am not buying what Goldman is selling and it looks like they are waiting for an opportunity to buy more AMD, and at a lower price. They are suffering the short-term consequences knowing that the long term benefits will be worth it. I am calling their bluff and predicting they will increase their position in AMD sometime before the end of the year. While I don't blame them, I also encourage observers not to get caught up in the astonishment of such an act and let it prevent you from buying at the right time.

The Bears Won This Battle, That's All

I am definitely not referring to the Chicago Bears and their traded-too-much-away-for-draft-pickup, Mitch Trubisky. Investor's reaction to the earnings report on the stock price can really be summed up as the bears won this battle, that's all, and the bulls are prepping for the next match. Who will win? Only Vega/Naples will tell.

The chip sector was generally hit hard this week. Long holders can shake off the temporary setback in share price, sit tight, and prepare for a productive Q2/Q3. If the rumors of Vega are true, it will be a game changer and imminent threat to Nvidia's profitability if they still want to compete with AMD's offerings. While many are referencing 1080p and "normal" gaming performance, it is rarely mentioned how VR is truly the future of gaming. Vega will make AMD a leader in the VR market (Just try an Oculus, Hive, or Sony VR if you haven't already. It's AWESOME!). HMB memory is going to be the standard hardware in VR-related setups for the near future and AMD has its foot in the door first, NOT Intel.

The difference between GDDR5/GDDR6 and HMB2/HMB3 and how that relates performance-wise to the VR environment is significant, and will only continue to be more important when VR titles become more developed and graphics intensive. Simply put, the decade-old GDDR technology isn't able to support the virtual environment at the speeds and bandwidth needed in order to create immersive VR environments. If you want the best VR experience, you're going Sony/Microsoft, or AMD from here on out, and AMD wins in that scenario, since they produce SoC chips for the other companies. Hive and Oculus still require a monster GPU to run, and AMD will be the best choice Vega-forward. The Bears may have won this battle, but the Bulls are eyeing up winning the war.

The Earnings Report Wasn't Bad!

CEO Lisa SU remarked that AMD "achieved 18% year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for our high performance Ryzen CPUs (central processing units) as well as graphics processors." This is without Naples being introduced into enterprise markets, which carries with it a much higher margin and lucrative opportunity. With the negative news surrounding Intel CPU's, AMD continually lowering the debt on its balance sheet, and Vega, Naples, and Ryzen 3 set for Q2/Q3 releases, AMD has a lot going for it with little downside. Additional catalysts include Microsoft's Project Scorpio and Sony's PlayStation Neo. The rest of the 2017 earnings releases should be met with beats on both revenue and EPS. With AMD being in-line with analysts' estimates while only having an enthusiast release of CPU's (Ryzen 7), and a later release of the Ryzen 5 and the RX500 series, I can't see AMD falling further from here on out since they have reported that their releases are on time and as scheduled.

That being said, AMD has yet to fully implement the complete Ryzen series, having only released the 7 and 5 series (targeting enthusiasts), with the 3 series coming in Q2/Q3 (targeting mainstream consumers). The 3 series Ryzen should provide a large margin boost given its lower point of price entry and the exceptional price/performance ratio it will offer in comparison to the competition. Mainstream PC maker Acer was the first to announce that it will be using Ryzen in their Aspire GX desktops, and others will soon follow. Current estimates are that the lowest Ryzen 3 will be a 4 core, 4 thread, 3.2Ghz/3.5Ghz (boost) using only 65w for $129. The average consumer is going to have access to a power house of hardware and potential for a very minimal cost. Ryzen is already being noted as a great advance for science, and the resulting effect this will have on school and university budgets is commendable. Additionally, there are many out there who are waiting for some of the bugs to be taken care of before purchasing Ryzen. Once more games are optimized, Ryzen will only get better and a higher level of adoption will follow. If AMD is competing with Intel at half the cost, people will choose their products. Buy the dip, AMD won't be $10 for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, MSFT, ASX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.