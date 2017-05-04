AV Homes: A Growing, Undervalued Company

A corporate tax cut is a negative event for the company. Nonetheless, the effect is already priced in the stock.

The company is still valued at 0.9x book value, a huge discount to a company that has 70% of its assets in real estate.

Those who follow us know about our long position which we initiated in AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI), a home construction company which has operations in Florida, Arizona, and Carolina, a few months ago. The stock is just up 5% since that time.

Last week, AV Homes reported its earnings for the first quarter in the current fiscal year. The company, as usual, crushed analysts' expectations on the revenue front by 17%, recording a quarterly revenue of $155.5 million, a 25.3% Y/Y jump. Well, let's forget about the "crushed" expression. There are only two analysts covering the stock, so it's not unusual to crush these estimates. Nonetheless, the revenue jump was impressive.

Also, the company recorded EPS of $0.11, a huge increase from the $0.04 EPS achieved in the same period last year.

Going into some specifics, the huge jump in revenue was driven by higher homebuilding sales in Carolina and Arizona, while having a modest increase in Florida, AV's biggest market at this point.

We believe that the company's focus on Carolina and Arizona is the right thing to do. While the operations in Florida are more efficient, the average selling prices in Carolina and Arizona are much higher and expected to increase further.

Take a look.

The move to the Carolina and Arizona markets will pave the way for more future revenues, especially when accompanied with higher margins as a result of economies of scale.

In addition, the company's recent acquisition of Savvy Homes (a move we expected in one of our previous articles about the company), which was completed last month, will add $72 million to annual revenues, or nearly 12% to overall revenue at a price tag of $50 million.

Savvy Homes is a small operator in the Raleigh area in North Carolina, a very hot market as rated by Zillow, where the ASP increased 10% Y/Y.

AV Homes is planning for a buying spree of undervalued homebuilders. The company is planning to issue senior unsecured notes that are worth $300 million, expiring on 2022. The proceeds will be used to repay $230 million in secured senior debt while having $70 million for future acquisition purposes.

Moody's rated the issued notes as speculative (B3), which triggered a 5% sell-off in the stock price after rallying 9% on Q1 results. However, the speculative grade was given due to the company's transition from secured to totally unsecured notes and has nothing to do with the company's structure or performance.

Also, the rating service company will upgrade its rating once the following happens:

Homebuilding revenues surpass the $1 billion mark

The company increases its geographic diversity

The company increases its tangible book value above the $500 million mark

The company's homebuilding debt to book capitalization is below 50%

With respect to the first point, it's expected to be completed sometime next year. The company had $790 million in TTM homebuilding revenues. Add to that $72 million from Savvy Homes and the company will record approximately $860 million in homebuilding revenues. That's just 16% short of Moody's threshold. Not to forget the $70 million in cash for acquisition purposes, which will increase revenues significantly.

With respect to the second point, the company hasn't achieved diversity yet. AV's operations are currently limited to the three states stated above. However, it's inevitable that the company will expand to other markets once it manages to increase efficiency in the current markets.

With respect to the third point, that is the hardest one. The current tangible book value for AV Homes is $325.5 million. That's in addition to the $108.5 million in deferred asset taxes. The company needs to increase TBV by 50% to reach Moody's threshold, which only can happen by time. If we assume a similar annual growth rate of 15% for TBV, then the company needs nearly three years to reach Moody's target.

With respect to the last point, the company already has a pro forma debt to book capitalization of 46%, slightly below Moody's 50% maximum rate. We expect AV Homes to be upgraded by Moody's in the next 2-3 years, which will decrease the high interest rate of its debt of 8.6%.

However, many investors (including us) don't invest in a stock based on hopes of a future upgrade. So, let's focus on current valuation.

The company is currently valued at 0.9x book value. We believe that is ridiculous.

The company's assets are 70% comprised of "land and home inventories". These lands are recorded at cost as accounting standards demand. Taking AV's history of making substantial profits on land selling, there's a high chance that the value of these assets is well above cost.

For example, the company recorded 129% profits on its land sales in Q1 2017. In Q1 2016, the company recorded a 368% profit on its land sales.

In addition, the substantial increase in ASP of homes over the last years means that AV's homes assets are well above book value.

Thus, we find it ridiculous that the company is being priced at a discount to book value.

It's worth to mention that Thomson Reuters released a report on the stock three days ago. That's a screenshot from the report which praised AV's performance.

I can send the whole report via email (sorry, couldn't find the link).

Risks

Unlike other companies, AV Homes will get hit in case of huge corporate tax rate cut. That's because the value of its deferred tax assets will decrease. This hurdle is the main reason AV Homes lagged significantly the performance of US Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) by nearly 20% since election results.

We stated that the $100 million figure of deferred tax assets is one of the main reasons we labeled AV Homes as a "likely takeover target" in our last article. A huge corporate tax rate cut will reduce the appeal of taking over this company. However, that is mostly priced in the stock price.

Conclusion

Thomson Reuters gave a price target of $18/share for AV Homes. Our PT is $20/share, 17% upside from current levels, due to undervaluation on book value basis, higher growth through acquisitions, and its focus on baby boomers which make it less dependent on the overall economic activity than other homebuilders. You can check how AV's communities are top rated on Google Reviews.

Also, AV's Solivita community in Florida was ranked as the 5th best community in America in 2015. The company is clearly focusing on customer experience which will eventually be translated to higher revenues/earnings. Lastly, it's worth to note that AV Homes is 41% owned by TPG Group Investment Group (best known for its investments in Burger King, Uber (Private:UBER), and EMC), and 4.8% owned by the investing firm BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).

